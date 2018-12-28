India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Twitter Awestruck After Derailing Australia

The 25-year-old picked up his maiden six-wicket haul, finishing with six for 33 on the day. Apart from removing Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh and Travis Head, he also cleaned up the tail within four runs – something India has struggled with in the previous few Tests.
Twitter couldn’t help but praise the 25-year-old for his performance on Friday. Here are some of the reactions.
India have found a treasure in Jasprit Bumrah. So young and already so accomplished.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2018
Jasprit Bumrah in his Test debut year has five-wicket hauls in South Africa, in England and now in Australia!#AusvInd#AusvsInd
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 28, 2018
Jasprit Bumrah 6-33. Australia 151. India have a giant lead but there will be no follow on. Australia's batsmen creating headaches for the team and more hard work for the bowlers. #AUSvIND
— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 28, 2018
Might b debatable but for me the best bowler across all formats and conditions.... Jasprit Bumrah.... You beauty 🙌🙌#AUSvIND
— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 28, 2018
Jasprit Bumrah was fast-tracked in Test cricket this year. Proved to be a masterstroke. Has 45 wickets in 9 Tests with five-fers in South Africa, England and now Australia.
Currently one of the most intelligent fast bowlers in world cricket across all formats#AUSvIND
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 28, 2018
India's bowling average in this series is 23.94, their lowest ever for a tour of Australia. #AUSvIND
— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 28, 2018
What an outstanding bowling effort from India and a really special effort from Jasprit Bumrah. He has been the best bowler on display across both sides by some distance and has put India in a really dominating position #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/sP3A05b4Ti
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2018
2018 welcomed @Jaspritbumrah93 to test match cricket and if first impressions do count for anything we are seeing something pretty special. 45 wickets at just 21, with an innings to go! #AUSvIND 👊🏽👏🏽🇮🇳
— Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) December 28, 2018
Bumrah is such a unique bowler. He reminds you of... nobody. Has an action you wouldn’t want to teach any kid. Yet, so cerebral and so relentless. So original. Godsend.
— Sidvee (@sidvee) December 28, 2018
At the close of Day 3, despite Pat Cummins burst late in the day leaving the visitors on 54 for five, India find themselves with a lead of 346 runs and in the driver's seat at the MCG.