India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Twitter Awestruck After Derailing Australia



India have found a treasure in Jasprit Bumrah. So young and already so accomplished.

Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2018



Jasprit Bumrah in his Test debut year has five-wicket hauls in South Africa, in England and now in Australia!#AusvInd#AusvsInd



Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 28, 2018





Jasprit Bumrah 6-33. Australia 151. India have a giant lead but there will be no follow on. Australia's batsmen creating headaches for the team and more hard work for the bowlers. #AUSvIND

Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 28, 2018



Might b debatable but for me the best bowler across all formats and conditions.... Jasprit Bumrah.... You beauty 🙌🙌#AUSvIND



Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) December 28, 2018





Jasprit Bumrah was fast-tracked in Test cricket this year. Proved to be a masterstroke. Has 45 wickets in 9 Tests with five-fers in South Africa, England and now Australia.

Currently one of the most intelligent fast bowlers in world cricket across all formats#AUSvIND

Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 28, 2018



India's bowling average in this series is 23.94, their lowest ever for a tour of Australia. #AUSvIND



The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 28, 2018





What an outstanding bowling effort from India and a really special effort from Jasprit Bumrah. He has been the best bowler on display across both sides by some distance and has put India in a really dominating position #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/sP3A05b4Ti

VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2018



2018 welcomed @Jaspritbumrah93 to test match cricket and if first impressions do count for anything we are seeing something pretty special. 45 wickets at just 21, with an innings to go! #AUSvIND 👊🏽👏🏽🇮🇳



Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) December 28, 2018





Bumrah is such a unique bowler. He reminds you of... nobody. Has an action you wouldn’t want to teach any kid. Yet, so cerebral and so relentless. So original. Godsend.

Sidvee (@sidvee) December 28, 2018

First Published: December 28, 2018, 11:03 AM IST