India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Twitter Awestruck After Derailing Australia

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 28, 2018, 1:36 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is highly rated by many as one of the best bowlers in the world as he helped India bowl Australia out for 151 on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 25-year-old picked up his maiden six-wicket haul, finishing with six for 33 on the day. Apart from removing Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh and Travis Head, he also cleaned up the tail within four runs – something India has struggled with in the previous few Tests.

Twitter couldn’t help but praise the 25-year-old for his performance on Friday. Here are some of the reactions.



























At the close of Day 3, despite Pat Cummins burst late in the day leaving the visitors on 54 for five, India find themselves with a lead of 346 runs and in the driver's seat at the MCG.
BumrahIndia vs Australia 2018jasprit bumrahOff The Fieldtwitter reaction
