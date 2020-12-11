- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-class 50 With a Six, Virat Kohli Goes Berserk
It doesn't generally happen for Team India that their tail-enders put up a stellar show against quality bowling, but in the second warm-up match against Australia A, Jasprit Bumrah did just that. Not known for his batting abilities at all, Bumrah struck a quickfire fifty to help India score some valuable runs in time of utter need. He pulled Will Sutherland for a huge six to reach the milestone. Also, he remained unbeaten on 55 from just 57 balls, while the Indian innings folded at 194.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
It doesn't generally happen for Team India that their tail-enders put up a stellar show against quality bowling, but in the second warm-up match against Australia A, Jasprit Bumrah did just that. Not known for his batting abilities at all, Bumrah struck a quickfire fifty to help India score some valuable runs in time of utter need. He pulled Will Sutherland for a huge six to reach the milestone. Also, he remained unbeaten on 55 from just 57 balls, while the Indian innings folded at 194.
ALSO READ - Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test at NCA, Could Join Team Soon in Australia
Jasprit Bumrah brings up his maiden first-class 50! Watch live #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/7h4rdQDzHV pic.twitter.com/B0wSzob9Qj— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2020
Bumrah, till now has a Test average of 3. Many have linked this performance to Glenn McGrath's fifty against New Zealand many years back.
India have been bowled out for 194 against Australia A at the SCG. The last wicket stand between Bumrah and Siraj was worth 71 runs. J Bumrah - 55*S Gill - 43P Shaw - 40J Wildermuth 3/13 and S Abbott 3/46 pic.twitter.com/7akVn7fxIs— BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020
Meanwhile, Premier India batsman Rohit Sharma has been declared fit by the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his hamstring during the Indian Premier League. He had reached the NCA in Bengaluru on November 19 and was set to undergo a fitness test on Friday. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the batsman is fit for the rigours of international cricket. "He has passed the fitness test and the future course of action will be decided by the BCCI and the selection committee," the source said.
"The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the BCCI said in a release on November 9.
ALSO READ - Australia A vs Indians Live Score Tour Match, Day 1 at Sydney:
Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had said there was confusion over Rohit's injury status and all that could have been handled better by the management.
"Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that.
