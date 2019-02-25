India vs Australia: Bumrah Relives That Superlative 19th Over

Loading...
Defending 126, the 25-year-old bowled an exceptional 19th over, picking up two wickets for as many runs and brought the equation down to 14 off one over. Umesh Yadav, however, failed to defend those runs as Australia managed a three-wicket win in the final delivery to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Bumrah returned figures of 3 for 16 from his four overs that included 18 dot balls.
Talking to BCCI.tv after a "disappointing" loss, Bumrah recounted his brilliant penultimate over.
First ball to Handscomb (no run)
"It was a pressure situation, the game was evenly poised and we were trying to pull it back our way. Was speaking to a lot of seniors as well. It was an up and down wicket and to play the big shots was a little. So I bowled a back of a length delivery. He played across the line, he missed the ball so it was a dot."
Second ball to Handscomb (1 run)
"I wanted to do the same, but he stepped out and the ball went towards square leg and they took a single. It was still evenly poised so I was talking to the captain, vice-captain and MS (Dhoni)."
Third ball to Coulter-Nile (no run)
"Nathan Coulter-Nile was on strike. I changed the field a little bit and bowled a back of a length delivery. Execution was good on the day so I got another dot ball."
Fourth ball to Coulter-Nile (1 run)
"I was thinking if I should change anything because what I was doing was working. But I decided against it and bowled another back of a length delivery. One these kind of wickets people usually go yorker, yorker, yorker but on up and down wickets length balls are always effective. They got another single from that."
Fifth ball to Handscomb (out)
"It was the last two balls and it’s always very important to close off the over. I was talking to the captain about what is to be done and Handscomb was on strike. I knew he was going to take a chance on this ball. I was thinking about why to change things if nothing is going wrong. I knew was going big so I was watching him till the end of my run-up. I bowled a length ball, he stepped out, it went up in the air and towards Mahi bhai who is always as safe as houses."
Sixth ball to Coulter-Nile (out)
"There was a little discussion with Virat and Rohit as to what I should do because everybody knew this will be an important ball in the context of the match. We decided to back my strength, I had bowled a lot of length balls so decided this one should be a yorker. I managed to execute it pretty well on that day. I had a good day as I was very clear about what I wanted to execute. I would have been happier if we would have won this game."
First Published: February 25, 2019, 6:01 PM IST