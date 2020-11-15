CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Will Go Down as India's Greatest, Says Jason Gillespie

India will lock horns with Australia in the first ODI on November 27, it will be followed by a 4-match Test series which is expected to serve the cricket fans well.

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie is confident that latest India pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is already a legend in the making and will go down as one of the best in history. “(Jasprit)Bumrah is going to be a superstar once his career finishes. He will go down as one of India’s greatest in all three forms of the game. There’s no doubt about that,” he said.

Talking further about India’s bowling line up, he marveled at Mohammad Shami’s excellence and Ishant Sharma’s adaptability."Shami has been excellent. Ishant Sharma has shown what an adaptable player he is. He has had a few ups and downs but has shown real resilience. He is always trying to better himself,” he further said.

“India should be proud of how he has stuck to his task and found ways to reinvent himself. And then you’ve got other guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi is injured at the moment. Hopefully, he will be fit soon. Umesh Yadav has added a yard of pace, hasn’t he,” he added.

On being asked to compare India’s pace attacks over the years, Gillipspe said that modern-day Indian line-ups have more ‘depth’ in them. “[It’s] difficult to compare eras absolutely, but the biggest difference between the pace attacks (then and now) has been the depth. I am not sure if in the past they’ve (India) had quite as much depth as they have now,” he signed off.

