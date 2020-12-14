India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood Says Bouncer Here to Stay Despite Rise in Concussion Cases

Even though there have been a series of concussion cases in this ongoing series between India and Australia, but pacer Josh Hazlewood, believes cricket needs to address concussion by reviewing why more batsmen are being hit in the head than ever before. While Will Puckovski was hit on the head during the warm up match, others in the line of fire are Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green and Harry Conway.

Hazlewood maintained that bouncers are an integral part of their bowling plans, and can't really imagine a future where the bouncers could be banned due to the risk involved.

"I think it's here to stay, to be honest," Hazlewood told the Sydney Morning Herald. "Whether it's top-order players [or lower-order batsmen] ... I know when I go out to bat that's what I'm facing. I think it's an integral part of the game."

"We're obviously not intending to hurt anyone, it's about getting the wickets and cleaning up that tail as quick as we can. If that's the best option we'll probably go down that path."

Australian Cricketers' Association chairman and former Test wicketkeeper Greg Dyer believes, bouncer is fundamental to the sport.

"I think we need to do some analysis because it's very clear to me that the number of people that are being hit on the head ... I reckon it's 20 times as many as used to be the case," Dyer said. "Is it a fundamental of the technique or is there some other issue that needs analysis?

"It was a rarity for a bloke to get sconed back in pre-helmet days.

"There was a genuine need to watch the ball because if you didn't you knew you were in a lot of trouble.

"I think the helmet has created a sense of security which is not necessarily correct and there is also the possibility that it's created a situation where it is harder to avoid the ball because you've got that weight on you."