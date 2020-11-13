- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
India vs Australia: Justin Langer Hints at Going with Joe Burns over Will Pucovski for First India Test
Justin Langer praised the way Will Pucovski has been batting in recent times but dropped a hint that they will stick with Joe Burns as the opening partner for David Warner when they take on India.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
Australia head coach Justin Langer has praised the way Will Pucovski has been batting in recent times but also dropped a hint that they will stick with Joe Burns as the opening partner for David Warner when they take on India in the first Test of the four-match series at Adelaide. Langer noted that Burns and Warner have a 'real synergy' and that as of this moment, they are likely to stick with that opening combination but he also noted that Pucovski has been making a real statement with the way he has been playing in recent times.
"(Will's) been amazing hasn't he, and it's exactly what we are looking for, I've said it for a very long time that we want guys who are outside of the team to bang so hard you can't ignore them," Langer said. "The fact is he's been so good we can't ignore him, he's been brilliant.
Also Read: Indian Team Lands in Sydney, Virat Kohli to Get Rugby Legend's Suite During Quarantine
"That said I've also been consistent with the messaging that last summer we loved the combination of Joe Burns and David Warner, they have a real synergy, so at this point I'd say that will remain the same. But what Will's doing, what Cameron Green has done, is making a real statement through sheer weight of runs and that's always been a strong foundation for the strength of Australian cricket."
Langer was also happy with the presence of all-rounder Cameron Green in the side but added that Green's workload will need to be managed, given his recent record with injuries.
"We know he's got enormous talent, but he's had two stress fractures. The way we manage Cameron Green, as Western Australia are at the moment, will be a combined effort.
"We have to show the due respect that's required and we have to patient. We've learned that over and over again."
Also Read: In Virat Kohli's Absence, Australia Will Easily Win Test Series - Michael Vaughan
The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).
Team India will then begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking