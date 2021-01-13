India vs Australia: Justin Langer Hopeful of Will Pucovski's Availability for Brisbane Test

Australia head coach Justin Langer remains hopeful that young opener Will Pucovski will be available for selection in the final Test match against India at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia head coach Justin Langer remains hopeful that young opener Will Pucovski will be available for selection in the final Test match against India at The Gabba in Brisbane. Pucovski made his long-awaited Test debut during the third Test in Sydney but had to be taken off the field for scans to his right shoulder after he put in a diving effort while fielding and landed awkwardly. He made an impressive debut, scoring a half-century and looking generally at ease against a top quality Indian pace attack but also has a history of injuries, most notably a number of concussion related issues.

"We'll probably know tonight I reckon, whether he'll be right to go," Langer told reporters on Wednesday.

"It'll either be a quick turnaround and he's back up and into it, or it might be a few weeks.

"He's a young guy, he has just played his first Test. So mentally he's going to be exhausted anyway. We'll keep an eye on how he pulls up today."

Langer added that Pucovski was going to get a scan done anyway even before the injury suffered on the final day as he had felt discomfort on his shoulders before.

He also said that should Pucovski not be declared fit for the decider, then reserve opener Marcus Harris would be brought in as a direct replacement.

"With shoulders, as long as he can bat OK and catch - it's not as big a deal in Test cricket ... we're really hopeful he will get up. If he doesn't then the obvious thing is Marcus Harris would come in as the opener.

"He was going to have a scan after that day's play anyway," Langer added.

The series is tied 1-1 currently.