India vs Australia: Justin Langer Livid With Match Referee After Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Field as Concussion Sub
India brought in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I against Australia on Friday, a decision that appeared to irk Australia head coach Justin Langer who was seen discussing the issue with match referee David Boon at the Manuka Oval. Jadeja was seen limping immediately after being hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the 20th over of the Indian innings. The all-rounder had also taken a break after the third ball of the 19th over and his injury, which looked like a hamstring, had to be tended to.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
Jadeja was seen limping immediately after being hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the 20th over of the Indian innings. The all-rounder had also taken a break after the third ball of the 19th over and his injury, which looked like a hamstring, had to be tended to.

Jadeja made an unbeaten 23-ball 44 with the help of five fours and a six. The injury, however, did not impact his big-hitting as he hit 24 off the next seven balls he faced to take India to 161/7. But the way he walked off the field after the innings did not make for a pleasant sight. "Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI medical team," BCCI confirmed in a tweet.
Jadeja made an unbeaten 23-ball 44 with the help of five fours and a six. The injury, however, did not impact his big-hitting as he hit 24 off the next seven balls he faced to take India to 161/7. But the way he walked off the field after the innings did not make for a pleasant sight. "Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI medical team," BCCI confirmed in a tweet.
Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Tom Moody too joined the debate if the concussion sub given to the Indians was the right thing to do or not.
No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion ... he then looks like his has done something to his leg ... then they pull the concussion replacement .. !!!!! #RatSniffed #OnOn #AUSvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 4, 2020
I have no issue with Jadeja being substitute with Chahal. But I do have an issue with a Doctor & Physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet which I believe is protocol now? #AusvInd— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 4, 2020
The left-arm spinner, who scored 44 on Sunday, is now the highest score for an Indian batsman at No. 7 or below in T20Is, was seen limping off the field.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking