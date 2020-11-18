India vs Australia: Kane Richardson Opts Out as COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Changes to Australia Squad

Australia pacer Kane Richardson has withdrawn from their ODI and T20 squad for the series against India, instead opting to stay with his wife and newborn son in Adelaide.

Australia pacer Kane Richardson has withdrawn from their ODI and T20 squad for the series against India, instead opting to stay with his wife and newborn son in Adelaide. With the outbreak of COVID-19 in Adelaide, Australia have added three players to the training group in Sydney. Andrew Tye will replace Richardson while Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short will also train with the group.

Richardson had also missed the Indian Premier League 2020, where he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore, to stay back home for the birth of his son.

"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment we are in.

"We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision."

Cricket Australia on Tuesday airlifted players, including Test skipper Tim Paine and star batsman Marnus Labuschagne, to New South Wales from Adelaide in an attempt to save the series against India as a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia threatened the upcoming summer.

As Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania closed their borders to South Australia on Monday, the country's cricket board brought players from Australia's white-ball, Test match and Australia A squads into Sydney from Adelaide to ensure that the upcoming fixtures of the 300 million dollars season remain unaffected.

Australia's players and staff from the affected areas involved in the ODI and T20 series against India travelled to Sydney on Tuesday, earlier than originally planned.

CA said it was monitoring the outbreak in Adelaide but remained committed to hosting the first Vodafone Test against India at the Adelaide Oval next month.

"CA can confirm none of the players in Adelaide for the Marsh Sheffield Shield visited the ‘hot spots’ identified by SA Health," a statement put out by the governing body read.

"CA has nonetheless instructed all players to undergo COVID-19 tests, with all results received thus far returning negative."

India are in Australia for a long tour comprising three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

The tour will begin on November 27 with the first ODI in Sydney while the Test series starts on December 17 with a day-night game in Adelaide.

The visitors are currently in quarantine in Sydney.

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa