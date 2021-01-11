India vs Australia: Keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Creates New Record After Innings of 97

India vs Australia (TEST)

Rishabh Pant vs Wriddhiman Saha in Tests, has been the big debate going on for a few years, and every series one of the two does enough to make the choice even more difficult. In this series, while Saha has been great behind the stumps, Pant has been mighty impressive with the bat, scoring a crucial 97 in the fourth innings of the Sydney Test.

Rishabh Pant vs Wriddhiman Saha in Tests, has been the big debate going on for a few years, and every series one of the two does enough to make the choice even more difficult. In this series, while Saha has been great behind the stumps, Pant has been mighty impressive with the bat, scoring a crucial 97 in the fourth innings of the Sydney Test.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 5

Pant, who scored 36 in the first innings, fell three runs short of what would have been his second ton in Australia, third overall. But despite that he went past Syed Kirmani's record of most runs by an Asian wicket-keeper in Australia. He had 471 runs Down Under, while Pant now has 512 runs at an average of 56.88.

Also he jas created a unique record of his own. After scores of 25 28 36 30 39 33 159* 29, 36 and 97, Pant now has 10 consecutive innings of at least 25 runs in Australia.

Apart from that, Cheteshwar Pujara played a valiant knock to give India hope of a fantastic win at the SCG on day five of the fifth Test, chasing 407, and en route to his innings of 77 off 205 balls registered 6000 Test runs, becoming the 11th Indian to reach the milestone. He achieved the milestone in the 76th over of the fourth innings with a boundary off Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant took the fight to Australia with a blistering half century to help India to 206 for three on the final day of the third test on Monday but the tourists will resume their innings after lunch still 200 runs in arrears. India had started a sunny day at Sydney Cricket Ground on 98-2 chasing an unlikely victory target of 407 and were immediately on the back foot when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed in the second over of play.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Aussie Players Sledge Teammate Marnus Labuschagne

Pant’s 73 from 97 balls, however, offered them a glimmer of hope of pulling off a remarkable win which would give them a 2-1 series lead heading into the final test in Brisbane.