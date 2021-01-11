CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Creates New Record After Innings of 97

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

2nd INN

312 /6

(87.0) 3.59

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 108 runs to win with 5 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

244/10

(100.4) RR 2.42

2nd INN

299 /5

(114.0) RR 2.62

India vs Australia: Keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Creates New Record After Innings of 97

Rishabh Pant vs Wriddhiman Saha in Tests, has been the big debate going on for a few years, and every series one of the two does enough to make the choice even more difficult. In this series, while Saha has been great behind the stumps, Pant has been mighty impressive with the bat, scoring a crucial 97 in the fourth innings of the Sydney Test.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 5

Pant, who scored 36 in the first innings, fell three runs short of what would have been his second ton in Australia, third overall. But despite that he went past Syed Kirmani's record of most runs by an Asian wicket-keeper in Australia. He had 471 runs Down Under, while Pant now has 512 runs at an average of 56.88.

Also he jas created a unique record of his own. After scores of 25 28 36 30 39 33 159* 29, 36 and 97, Pant now has 10 consecutive innings of at least 25 runs in Australia.

Apart from that, Cheteshwar Pujara played a valiant knock to give India hope of a fantastic win at the SCG on day five of the fifth Test, chasing 407, and en route to his innings of 77 off 205 balls registered 6000 Test runs, becoming the 11th Indian to reach the milestone. He achieved the milestone in the 76th over of the fourth innings with a boundary off Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant took the fight to Australia with a blistering half century to help India to 206 for three on the final day of the third test on Monday but the tourists will resume their innings after lunch still 200 runs in arrears. India had started a sunny day at Sydney Cricket Ground on 98-2 chasing an unlikely victory target of 407 and were immediately on the back foot when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed in the second over of play.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Aussie Players Sledge Teammate Marnus Labuschagne

Pant’s 73 from 97 balls, however, offered them a glimmer of hope of pulling off a remarkable win which would give them a 2-1 series lead heading into the final test in Brisbane.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

