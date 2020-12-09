India vs Australia: KL Rahul Breaks Into Top-3 of T20I Rankings, Virat Kohli Moves to No. 8

India batsman KL Rahul has entered the top three of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen while skipper Virat Kohli has also moved up by a spot following the conclusion of the three-match series against Australia which the Men in Blue won 2-1. Rahul, who scored a fifty in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, has displaced Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch at the number three spot. In the next two matches against the Aussies, Rahul returned with scores of 30 and 0.

India batsman KL Rahul has entered the top three of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen while skipper Virat Kohli has also moved up by a spot following the conclusion of the three-match series against Australia which the Men in Blue won 2-1. Rahul, who scored a fifty in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, has displaced Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch at the number three spot. In the next two matches against the Aussies, Rahul returned with scores of 30 and 0.

ALSO READ - Virender Sehwag Slams Glenn Maxwell Again, Says Australian Just Comes to IPL to Enjoy Free Drinks

Kohli, who scored a brilliant 85 in the final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which Australia won by 12 runs to avoid a series whitewash, has gained one spot to be at the number eight spot.

England's Dawid Malan continues to be at the number one spot after scoring 173 runs against South Africa in the three-match T20I series which the Eoin Morgan-led side won 3-0. Malan has a 44-point lead over Pakistan's Babar Azam, whom he overtook to become number one in September this year.

Among the bowlers, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan sit at the top of the rankings and is followed by his teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid gained a spot to jump to the third spot. There's no Indian in the top 10 T20I bowlers. In the all-rounders' list, Mohammad Nabi is at the numero uno spot and is followed by Shakib-al-Hasan and Glenn Maxwell.

Meanwhile, The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia here. ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

ALSO READ - India tour of Australia: T Natarajan Doesn’t Know How to Celebrate Aggressively

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday. "Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing." On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl in the dead rubber. Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday. While India won the shortest format 2-1, it was overall an even result for the two teams which won three white-ball games each. Tuesday's loss ended the visitors' 10-match winning streak in the format. Kohli got as many as four reprieves and cashed in well enough to smash his way to 85 off 61 balls but India could only reach as far as 174/7 in their pursuit of 187 in 20 overs.