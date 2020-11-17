India vs Australia: KL Rahul Looks Stylish With the Bat in Net Practice - See Video

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
India vs Australia: KL Rahul Looks Stylish With the Bat in Net Practice - See Video
KL Rahul is gearing up for India's Tour Of Australia by going over the basics and practising in the bio bubble in Australia.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
KL Rahul is gearing up for India's Tour Of Australia by going over the basics and practising in the bio bubble in Australia. The wicket-keeping batsman recently gave an update to his preparation for the series with a video on his social media handles. In the short video, Rahul can be seen facing the bowling attack of several India bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the nets. Kings XI Punjab captain can be seen in the correct form and confident in posture as he hits the deliveries away. KL Rahul also conveyed his emotions of being able to play cricket for the national team again.
In the caption, he wrote: “Good to be back in blue".
Good to be back in blue 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cCo8UecBWg
— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2020
Team India will be looking forward to commendable support from the cricketer as KL Rahul was confident in his stride and scored solid knocks in the recently finished Indian Premier League. His overall league score of 670 bagged him the title of the Orange Cap owner.
In the 14 games that Rahul played in IPL 2020, the batsman had managed to score a ton along with five half-centuries. Now, he will be expected to show similar ease in the upcoming international series against Australia.
India's Tour Of Australia consisting of three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-Test matches, will be India’s first return to international cricket after sports activities were halted globally due to the pandemic. The first one day international will begin the tour on November 27.
Also Read: 3 Major Triumphs Stand Out in Toughest Away Venue for India in ODIs
After the ODIs, the T20I series will be staged. The Test series has been scheduled to begin from December 17 and will see the Men in Blue play four Test games.
While many of the players have already reached Australia, the decision about Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha playing for the series will be taken later. Rohit Sharma, another player who suffered an injury, has been given rest from the limited-overs matches.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking