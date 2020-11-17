India vs Australia: KL Rahul Looks Stylish With the Bat in Net Practice - See Video

KL Rahul is gearing up for India's Tour Of Australia by going over the basics and practising in the bio bubble in Australia.

KL Rahul is gearing up for India's Tour Of Australia by going over the basics and practising in the bio bubble in Australia. The wicket-keeping batsman recently gave an update to his preparation for the series with a video on his social media handles. In the short video, Rahul can be seen facing the bowling attack of several India bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the nets. Kings XI Punjab captain can be seen in the correct form and confident in posture as he hits the deliveries away. KL Rahul also conveyed his emotions of being able to play cricket for the national team again.

In the caption, he wrote: “Good to be back in blue".

Good to be back in blue 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cCo8UecBWg — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2020

Team India will be looking forward to commendable support from the cricketer as KL Rahul was confident in his stride and scored solid knocks in the recently finished Indian Premier League. His overall league score of 670 bagged him the title of the Orange Cap owner.

In the 14 games that Rahul played in IPL 2020, the batsman had managed to score a ton along with five half-centuries. Now, he will be expected to show similar ease in the upcoming international series against Australia.

India's Tour Of Australia consisting of three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-Test matches, will be India’s first return to international cricket after sports activities were halted globally due to the pandemic. The first one day international will begin the tour on November 27.

After the ODIs, the T20I series will be staged. The Test series has been scheduled to begin from December 17 and will see the Men in Blue play four Test games.

While many of the players have already reached Australia, the decision about Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha playing for the series will be taken later. Rohit Sharma, another player who suffered an injury, has been given rest from the limited-overs matches.