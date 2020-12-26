India vs Australia: KL Rahul Dropped For Boxing Day Test, Krishnamachari Srikkanth Wonders Why

India vs Australia (TEST)

After facing a crushing defeat in the first Test of the four-match series, India made some changes in the squad for the Boxing Day Test. Yesteryear's cricketer Srikanth had a problem with one of them.

After facing a crushing defeat in the first Test of the four-match series, India made some changes in the squad for the Boxing Day Test. However, the absence of KL Rahul from the new squad raised many eyebrows. Former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has also expressed his displeasure with the team management’s decision of not including Rahul in the playing XI for the ongoing match.Srikkanth took to Twitter to say, "Don't get why @klrahul11 is dropped for the boxing test!"

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and Captain Ajinkya Rahane Give India Boxing Day Honours

Don't get why @klrahul11 is dropped for the boxing test! #BoxingDayTest — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) December 25, 2020

Shubman Gill has replaced Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja has come in for Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant has taken the place of Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Siraj has been brought in in place of Mohammad Shami.

Kohli returned to India as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January. Shaw failed to perform in both the innings of the first Test, scoring zero and four. In both the innings, he stumps were dislodged. Shami had to be replaced as he got injured while batting in the second innings. Saha has been dropped due to his poor performance in the pink-ball Test.Indian team’s performance in the first Test at the Adelaide must have become a cause for concern for the team management. In the first innings, the tourists scored 244. When they came to bowl, they restricted the hosts to 191, taking a lead of 53 runs. But, in the second innings, Australia snatched the match out of India’s hands as the visitors only managed to put up 36 on the board. Australia needed 90 runs to win the game, which they did comfortably with eight wickets in hand.

No player of the Indian team could score in double digits in the second innings. In the first innings, skipper Kohli smashed a half-century, scoring 74 with the help of eight boundaries.In the ongoing Test, India have restricted Australia to 195 in the first innings. From here, the visitors stand a chance to take a good lead.