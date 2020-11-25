India vs Australia: KL Rahul Opens up About Batting Position in Team India for Upcoming Series

KL Rahul is a prominent part of the limited-overs setup for India and team's chances against Australia will depend a lot on how he fares. The two teams will lock horns in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests, starting from November 27. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the batting order will be a concern for India.

Addressing the issue, Rahul said, "My batting position will depend on the format I am playing and what the team wants from me and what combination sits better. The last ODI series we played, I batted at number five and I kept the wickets so yeah, it is a role that I enjoyed and I am happy to play whatever role the team gives me," said Rahul in a virtual press-conference on Thursday.

"Look I haven't played a lot of 50-over cricket for a continued period of time, though I have been a part of the Indian team for a few years now, I have not gotten a continued run in the 50-over format like this, it feels good that I am contributing for the team," he added.

For now Rahul has been in spectacular form and had recently bagged the orange cap in IPL 2020, for scoring 670 runs in 14 matches. "I mean I did get a little bit of feeler with the IPL, I had to play similar roles there as well, it was challenging and it was new, but I got used to that role and I started enjoying it. Hopefully, I will continue the same here. Virat will always be there for the boys and that will make my job a little easier. It is a very proud moment, and hopefully, I can keep on putting similar performances," said Rahul.

"Look, I learnt to stay in the moment in the IPL, when I am wicket-keeping for those last 3-4 seconds when the bowler is running in, I learnt to switch on and not focus on the leadership part. It will be important for me going forward, it is important to start well in the white-ball leg, Australia is a country where we have enjoyed competing," added the 28-year-old.