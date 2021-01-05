India vs Australia: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Remainder of Series Due to Sprained Wrist

India batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday.

"KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," the BCCI said in a release.

"He will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury."

Rahul was expected to be drafted into the side for the second Test at Melbourne since skipper Virat Kohli had flown back to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

However, he remained on the bench and will now be unable to add to his 36 Test caps, the last of which he earned in 2019.