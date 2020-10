India vs Australia: KL Rahul Says Being Named India Vice-captain 'Happy & Proud Moment'

KL Rahul said it was a 'happy and proud moment' to be named India's vice-captain for the ODI and T20I teams for the tour of Australia starting in late November.

KL Rahul said it was a 'happy and proud moment' to be named India's vice-captain for the ODI and T20I teams in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma for the tour of Australia starting in late November. Rahul also returned to the Indian Test squad for the tour when the national selectors announced the squads late on Monday night. The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman has been in fine form so far in the IPL 2020, leading Kings XI Punjab from the front. He is also the top run-scorer in the tournament thus far. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

"It is a very happy and proud moment. I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m very happy. I am ready for responsibility and challenge and I will try to do my best for my team as much as I can. I am looking forward to the coming tour but the next 2-3 weeks before that are very important," he said while talking to KXIP.in.

"The next 2-3 months will be very important. I am thinking about one day at a time, not much forward at the moment." he added.

There weren't any surprises save for Chakravarthy's inclusion in the T20 squad after his stellar show for KKR in the current IPL. He has already picked up a five-for and has a total of 12 scalps to his credit this season so far.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. It is set to get underway from November 27. The touring party will also feature four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj