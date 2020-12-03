India vs Australia: KL Rahul vs Ashton Agar, Hardik Pandya vs Sean Abbott & Other Key Battles

After a rather one-sided ODI series that India lost 2-1, the focus now shifts on the T20Is beginning on Friday in Canberra. There will be a few changes in the Indian side for the shortest format, with the likes of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and Sanju Samson coming in. All these players have been in Australia for a long time, and adapting to the conditions should not be a problem. On the other hand the Aussies have the same T20I squad as the ODIs. Cricketnext takes a look at the possible battles that could take place in the match -

KL Rahul vs Ashton Agar

Agar has been in some fine form in the recent times, especially in the T20Is. There is no doubt that he'll be part of the team and could bowl in the powerplays itself. Also KL Rahul might return to the top of the order for the T20Is. That means these two could face off and it will be a promising battle between the two youngsters. It will be interesting to see how Rahul deals with a left arm spinner.

Hardik Pandya vs Sean Abbott

Abbott has shown that he belongs to the big stage and might get a chance in the T20Is too. He could be up against the destructive Pandya. The latter will look to take the attack to the bowler right from the very start. Since this is the T20, Pandya might not even hold himself back while playing against Abbott.

Washington Sundar vs Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Finch has been in scintillating form against the Indians, and there is no reason why he can't continue to torment the opposition bowlers again. But India are strengthened by Sundar's presence who has an excellent economy rate for a T20 bowler -- 6.93. It Sundar can get it right, Indians might see the back of Finch early.