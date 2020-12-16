India vs Australia: KL Rahul Got Into the Squad Knowing We Have Opening Options Already - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli indicated that he's unlikely to begin saying he was drafted back into the squad understanding that there are other options above him. Kohli also hinted that Rohit Sharma will be a definite starter as and when he returns to full fitness.

One of the striking features of the Indian squad for the Test series in Australia is the presence of young batsmen right at the top of the order. Shubman Gill is yet to make his debut, Prithvi Shaw has played four Tests while Mayank Agarwal has played 11.

"It all boils down to combination. KL is obviously a quality player. We'll have to see what combination suits the balance of the side the best. Everyone is playing well, feeling good. We have a lot of quality players. Someone like a Hanuma Vihari as well, has been very solid. He's someone who has a lot of grit and character as well," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference.

"KL was brought into the side understanding that we do have opening options already, and when we have Rohit (Sharma) back, we have another established opener who is going to start. So, KL, where and how he fits in is a conversation we have to monitor closely.

"We have to bring our best squad to Australia and then whatever combination you want to go in with according to the team balance according to conditions, you go with."

With Rahul not in the immediate scheme of things for the Adelaide Test, a day-nighter beginning on Thursday, the question was between Shaw and Gill. Kohli didn't reveal who would get the nod, but said the template would be for the youngsters to play with freedom while the seniors take more responsibility.

"They're obviously very very talented players and that's why they're here. Shubman hasn't gotten opportunities in Test cricket yet. As and when he gets an opportunity, it will be interesting to see how he goes because he's a very very confident man," Kohli said.

"Prithvi has performed at the Test level, but will be playing in Australia for the first time. Very exciting to see his progress as well. Mayank came to the tour last time and played brilliantly without any baggage. That's the brand of cricket we want youngsters to play, play fearless cricket and read situations for the team.

"It's exciting to have young guys in the team. You can literally just tell them to go there and enjoy their skill-sets and capitalise when they have opportunities, and let senior guys take the responsibility, pressure and load of a full Test series."