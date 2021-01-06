India vs Australia: KL Rahul Wishes Team India Good Luck Before Departure

BCCI added that the player would be flying back to India now, heading directly to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation for the injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will not be able to play in the rest of the Test matches after being ruled out of the squad due to an injury. Now, with a day left for the third Test to begin, Rahul has taken to social media to wish Team India luck. Tweeting his feelings about not being able to play, the Kings XI Punjab skipper wrote he was “gutted” about missing out the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the next line, he wished “the boys” best of luck for the remaining two games.

Along with an emoji representing strength, the wicketkeeper tweeted his wishes.

Check out his tweet here:

Gutted to be leaving the team, but wishing the boys all the luck for the remaining two Tests 🇮🇳💪— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 6, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Rahul will have to sit out the remaining games on Tuesday morning. The batsman had sprained his wrist while batting in the nets and hence would need a couple of weeks’ time to fully recover. His recovery time made it impossible for the player to take part in the last two Tests.

Also read: Virat Kohli Under 'Conflict of Interest' Scanner Yet Again for Links With Gaming Platform Sponsoring Team India Kits

In a statement, the board said that Rahul has sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday. The cricketer will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will need at least three weeks’ time to recover fully from his injury and to be able to play again in upcoming matches.BCCI added that the player would be flying back to India now, heading directly to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation for the injury. Although Rahul was included in the Test squad, he was yet to play in any of the matches. BCCI has not yet confirmed if they will be calling on any other batsman into the team as his replacement.