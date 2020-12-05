India vs Australia: KL Rahul’s ‘Back-benchers’ Post is the Calm Before a Tough Match

As Team India continue their resurgence against hosts Australia after posting wins in the third ODI and first Twenty20 International at the Manuka Oval in Canberra by 11 runs. The team now heads to Sydney to face Australia in the second T20I. Post their win in the first T20I, the team looks to be in good spirit. Opener KL Rahul who is quite active on the social media circuits shared a funny post that has kept netizens busy.

It is a known fact that Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya share a great rapport and are best of friends for a reason. The duo get along really well, however, it is not often do we get to see them sharing photos during tours,

The stylish opener posted a couple of photos on Twitter, which featured him along with buddies Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal. The photos look like being shot on the team bus where the trio were seated in rear seats. Rahul captioned the photo as, “back benchers” with a funny nerd face emoji. The pic as expected has generated quite a buzz online.

back benchers pic.twitter.com/vj67Vdt1dA — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 5, 2020

Rahul’s post has garnered close to 56,000 likes, 1,700 retweets and over a 100 funny comments. The first photo shows him, Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya sharing a funny moment, while the second shows Rahul and Pandya busy with their mobile devices sprawled on the seats.

Getting back to the game, Team India avoided a whitewash in the ODI series after they registered a 13-run win in the third ODI against the Aussies. The Men in Blue continued their winning momentum and secured a 11-run win the first of the three-T20I series. Heading back to Sydney, they look to secure another win in the second T20I and exact their ODI revenge.