Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 188 runs
Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

189/2 (84.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

India vs Australia | Kohli Becomes Fastest to Score 5000 Runs as ODI Skipper

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to 5,000 runs in ODI cricket as captain of a side.

IANS |January 19, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
India vs Australia | Kohli Becomes Fastest to Score 5000 Runs as ODI Skipper

Bengaluru: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to 5,000 runs in ODI cricket as captain of a side.

Kohli brought it up with a sumptuous shot past cover for four off Mitchell Starc during India's decisive third ODI against Australia at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli is the fastest to the landmark by a fair margin. His predecessor MS Dhoni got the milestone in 127 innings while Kohli has done it in just 82.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is third on the list having got there in 131 innings while South African Graeme Smith is fourth on 135.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly completes the top five having got to the mark in 136 innings.

Kohli reached the mark during India's chase of a target of 287 set by Australia earlier in the day. The series is level 1-1 with India having won the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. They are looking to avoid a second consecutive ODI series defeat at home to Australia.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
