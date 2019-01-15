India vs Australia: Kohli, Dhoni Take Charge as India Bounce Back and Twitter Celebrates

(Image: ICC)

Loading...



A great win and a fabulous innings by @imVkohli. Yet another at his adopted home ground. Excellent role played by @msdhoni and @DineshKarthik to take India over the line. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7n3M2l3hZS

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2019

Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost ! Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

It’s amazing that in the last ODI game, that many people criticised @msdhoni and he got a rough LBW decision, now with @imVkohli and @DineshKarthik he finishes a great game. Dhoni is a freak. Been saying it for years. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 15, 2019



Dil se Dhoni ❤️

— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 15, 2019

It’s amazing that in the last ODI game, that many people criticised @msdhoni and he got a rough LBW decision, now with @imVkohli and @DineshKarthik he finishes a great game. Dhoni is a freak. Been saying it for years. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 15, 2019



Dhoni has shown his class here. Just understood the situation beautifully. And this is a tribute to his fitness

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019

MSD polishes off yet another chase. champion stuff. #INDvsAUS — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 15, 2019



Kohli sets it up. Dhoni finishes it in style. Crucial runs from DK. Well done, #AusvInd https://t.co/EzR1tRSK4v

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 15, 2019

Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019



Fantastic win by team India. Last few overs bowled by Bhuvi and top batting by Kohli and Mahi does it for the team #INDvsAUS

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2019



Fantastic win by team India. Last few overs bowled by Bhuvi and top batting by Kohli and Mahi does it for the team #INDvsAUS

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2019

Well done Team India @BCCI congratulations @imVkohli yet again top inn and good to see old touch of @msdhoni coming to the party.That’s the way.. keep up the good work #IndiaVsAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2019



for virat kohli, no trip to australia is complete without a hundred at adelaide #AUSvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 15, 2019

Good opportunity for young Mohd Siraj to advance his credentials. Khaleel was too erratic last game. Would have liked Kedar Jadhav to get a game. But doubtless all eyes will be on Dhoni today! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2019



Before Aaron Finch made his Test debut, he averaged 16.30 against balls that would have hit his stumps, striking at 97.80.

Since making his Test debut, he's averaging 2.5 and striking at 33. #AUSvIND



— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 15, 2019

Excellent opening burst from Bhuvi and Shami. Good to see Shami making a strong case for a World Cup spot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019



Unreal fielding by Ravindra Jadeja. The minimalistic nature of pick-up and release is worth a case study. #AUSvIND

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 15, 2019

Whether you bowl, bat or field.. Jadeja is a bundle of energy and I love him watching on the field. -@MichaelVaughan — Jameshubert  (@ImJames_) January 15, 2019



Honestly you lot keep questioning Jadeja and his selection. He’ll show you why he’s the chosen one. You can pick him just for his fielding >> #AusvInd

— Naveen (@ImNsamy) January 15, 2019

Batsmen trust Dhoni more than the third umpire. #AUSvIND — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 15, 2019



That was actually a slow Dhoni stumping and still beat Handscomb comfortably.

— Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) January 15, 2019



Four of @shaunmarsh9's seven ODI centuries have come in the last one year. Has played only 9 innings since 2018. Average of 75.12.That pretty much sums up the kind of form he is in.#AUSvIND

— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) January 15, 2019

Far from the first player like this, but Marsh just looks so composed and controlled in the one-day format compared to the long game. — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) January 15, 2019



Shaun Marsh has been wonderfully controlled today. He's played just 11% false shots - only once since the 2015 World Cup has he played fewer (min 20 ball innings). Australia probably have too many anchors in this batting line-up, but he's making a case to be the best. #AUSvIND

— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 15, 2019



Good little spell in the death overs by the Indian bowlers. Good pitch to bat on I think India should get this score. What do u guys think?? #INDvsAUS

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2019

The absence of a sixth bowler is hurting India. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019



RESURGENCE OF BHUVI, THE DEATH BOWLER. Was a matter of time, this guy is a gem. #AUSvIND

— Manya (@CSKian716) January 15, 2019

Good stuff from Bhuvi and Shami here. Australia were looking good for 315 and now suddenly they may not even play the full 50 overs. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) January 15, 2019



Shikhar Dhawan falls to his old habit of racing his way to 30 and then throwing his wicket away.

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) January 15, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan falls, but that's the way this partnership is set up; Shikhar attacks the top, whilst Rohit sits. In the last six months, Dhawan scores at 5.56rpo in P1, compared to Rohit's 4.36rpo, but the former is dismissed every 48 balls, compared to Rohit's 77. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 15, 2019



India hell bent on making things tougher for own their self here. This is their run chase to nail down. Rohit misses another ton. #AUSvIND

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) January 15, 2019

Rohit falling to Stoinis off a pull shot after getting a good start. So many surprises in that line.#AUSvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) January 15, 2019



Out of sorts Rayudu looked a casualty throughout his stay in the middle. Focus on Dhoni for obvious reasons, but for India to win, important that Kohli bats through

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2019



@imVkohli numbers are ridiculous... thank god he is play8ng now that we all could watch him! I hate mediocrity... and Virat is the complete opposite to that! https://t.co/neL7Eap2OH

— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 15, 2019

Another great 100 from the legend @imVkohli One of the all time great players - congrats https://t.co/ncKK4FvCCz — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 15, 2019

Karthik showing why he should be there in the XI. But India also have a good option in Kedar Jadhav who gives an additional bowling option too. Tough fight for one spot. #AUSvIND — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) January 15, 2019



finishes unbeaten. winning runs. in final over

dhoni does dhoni things #AUSvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 15, 2019

MS Dhoni, the epitome of resilience! Another lovely innings in a successful chase. What a player. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 15, 2019



MS Dhoni and a final over six in a run-chase — and India winning — the best ever love story in cricket ❤️#AUSvIND

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 15, 2019

First Published: January 15, 2019, 5:19 PM IST