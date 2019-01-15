Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Kohli, Dhoni Take Charge as India Bounce Back and Twitter Celebrates

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 15, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
It went down the wire in Adelaide and after being the talk of town, MS Dhoni took India home after Virat Kohli hit a fine century to keep them in the game. India eventually beat Australia by six wickets to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 on Tuesday.

























Australia set India a stiff target and it needed something special. And Virat Kohli did not disappoint the Adelaide crowd and produced a fantastic century when his team needed it the most. 













Earlier, an unchanged Australia opted to bat while India handed an ODI debut to Mohammad Siraj which didn’t quite go to plan.




The Australian openers started steadily before Bhuvneshwar Kumar castled Aaron Finch once again, followed by Mohammed Shami having Carey caught trying to pull a short ball.






Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh were rebuilding the innings before a gun throw from Ravindra Jadeja broke the 56-run stand.







He added 52 runs with Peter Handscomb before the latter was stumped for 20.





Marsh brought up his seventh ODI ton to continue his brilliant run with the bat in the 50-over format.











Glenn Maxwell plundered the Indian attack for an enterprising 48 but India came back well towards the end to restrict Australia to 298 for 9 on board. The hosts looked set for a 320+ score but it was Kumar’s 4/45 which disrupted their plans.
















In reply, India got off to a decent start with Shikhar Dhawan scoring an attacking 32 in just 28 balls before getting caught by Khawaja off Jason Behrendorff.






Rohit Sharma was once again looking effortless while batting before a miscued pull shot saw him head back to the pavilion for an attractive 43.






Ambati Rayudu who got out early, played a labored innings to keep India afloat with Virat Kohli looking to bat through at the other end.

Virat Kohli scored yet another century, his 39th in ODIs which set up the game for India.











Kohli though fell with India needing 57 runs in 37 balls but a calm MS Dhoni saw India home in the last over, of course.











adelaide odiIndia vs Australia 2018MS DhoniOff The Fieldvirat kohli
First Published: January 15, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
