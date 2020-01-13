India vs Australia: Kohli One Ton Away From Matching Tendulkar's Home Centuries Record
Virat Kohli, who is chased by records in virtually every game he plays, will on Tuesday stand a chance to match his idol Sachin Tendulkar in the number of centuries on home soil when India take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series.
