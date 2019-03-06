India vs Australia | Kohli The Difference Between The Teams in Second ODI, Says Cummins

Loading...
“I think he (Kohli) was the difference, for sure,” said Cummins. “We had a couple of really good partnerships, Marcus (Stoinis) got 50-odd, couple of guys got really good starts but we didn't have that one guy who got on with it. We knew the longer the game went on, the harder it was going to get to score.
“Someone like Virat in at the end, facing lots of balls, was probably the difference between them getting low-200 or 250. He just played really good shots. I think for the most part we bowled quite well to him but especially the way he played some of the spin, which looked quite tough to play on that wicket, was certainly the difference.”
Cummins continued his good form in the series, finishing with figures of 9-2-29-4, one of his four wickets being that of Kohli. But even the Australian pacer admitted that the Indian captain is currently in such good form that bowlers often don't get any chances.
“A wicket like that it's tough to bowl on, it's tough to bat on. If you bowl well, you feel like you can restrict the batter but nicks behind, getting balls swinging around isn't really an option,” he said.
“You kind of feel a little bit hamstrung in that regard but he (Virat) batted beautifully, he didn't give any chances. He looks like he got so much time.”
Cummins also spoke about where he feels Australia have gone wrong in the first two ODIs, after making a clean sweep of the T20Is.
“The T20s are a different game but we had two really good wins in close circumstances. Here you could probably say someone like Dhoni, the way he commanded and showed his experience in the first game then someone like Virat here proved to be the difference,” said Cummins.
First Published: March 6, 2019, 1:21 AM IST