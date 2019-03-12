India vs Australia | Kotla Memories: The Last Five Encounters at The Venue

Loading...
The Kotla has seen some glorious moments for Indian cricket in its existence, most notably Anil Kumble’s ‘perfect 10’ in a Test match against Pakistan in 1999. As far as ODIs are concerned, India has won 12 of the 20 matches they have played at the Kotla.
The first ODI match India ever played at the venue was against Sri Lanka on September 15th 1982, coming away with a six-wicket win. And India’s recent record at the ground isn’t too bad either, winning four of the last five matches they have played there – a good sign for the home team ahead of the crucial series decider.
Here, we take a look at the last five ODIs that took place at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
India vs New Zealand, October 20, 2016 – New Zealand won by 6 runs
The only loss that India have suffered in their last five ODIs at the Kotla, this match was the second of New Zealand’s tour of India, and the visitor’s first win of the series.
Set a target of 243, India would have expected to chase down the total but were faced with some disciplined bowling mainly by Trent Boult, who went for only 25 runs in his quota of ten overs and bowled two maidens in the process.
India were 172 for 6 at one point, their top order failing to fire after Kane Williamson’s century in the first innings. But a late surge by Hardik Pandya gave the hosts hope of getting a positive result.
It wasn’t to be, as he kept losing partners around him and was the second last to be dismissed himself. New Zealand bowled India out for 236 with three balls remaining and tied the five match ODI series 1-1.
India vs West Indies, October 11, 214 – India won by 48 runs
Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina’s identical scores of 62, along with an unbeaten 51 by then captain MS Dhoni were the chief contributions behind India reaching 263/7 in the first innings of this match – the second of the series.
It was an important match for India as they were aiming to make a comeback into the series after having lost the first ODI. It didn’t look like the home side would come away with a win when West Indies were cruising at 136/1 with Darren Bravo the only casualty till that point.
But an inexplicable implosion of the batting order started with the wicket of Kieron Pollard, who tried to hit a wide Amit Mishra delivery but only ended up dragging it on to his stumps. Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja then tightened the noose on the West Indian batsmen, who found it hard to score in a pressure situation.
West Indies lost their last eight wickets for just 45 runs, all out for 215 in the 47th over, and Mohammed Shami was named man of the match for his figures of 9.3-0-36-4.
India vs Pakistan, January 6, 2013 – India won by 10 runs
India were hurtling towards a whitewash in a home series for the first time since Clive Lloyd’s West Indies did that to them in 1983, when the hosts took on Pakistan in the third of the three match ODI series at Kotla in early 2013.
High on confidence, the chances of a whitewash looked even greater when India were bowled out for just 167 in 43.4 overs. Saeed Ajmal took five wickets, producing a master-class taking five wickets for only 24 runs. MS Dhoni was the highest scorer, making 36 off 55 balls.
But India’s bowlers and fielders came to the rescue on a chilly day which assisted the fast bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and debutant Mohammed Shami piled pressure on the Pakistani batsmen and took early wickets. In fact, Kumar was bowling so well that captain MS Dhoni exhausted his ten overs in one single spell.
Misbah-ul-Haq tried to rebuild the innings, but Ashwin struck twice in quick succession to only leave Mohammad Hafeez, who was batting at number 7 because of an injury sustained in the field between them and victory as the last recognized batsman. He tried to protect the tail-enders, but eventually was the last to perish as India salvaged some pride in the series.
India vs England, October 17, 2011 – India won by 8 wickets
Current Indian captain Virat Kohli was adjudged the man of the match in front of his home crowd for an unbeaten 112*, as India cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win against England in the second of a five match ODI series to take a 2-0 lead.
When England were two wickets down without any runs on the board batting first, it was an indicator of how things would go in the match. They did well to recover and eventually post 237 on the board aided by Kevin Pietersen’s 46 and Samit Patel’s 42, before they were all-out.
Despite losing Parthiv Patel and Ajinkya Rahane early, India never really looked in trouble at any point during the chase. Gautam Gambhir’s 84* off 90 balls and Virat Kohli’s 112* off 98 balls (which included 16 fours) got India comfortably over the line with 80 balls to spare.
India vs Netherlands, March 9, 2011 – India won by 5 wickets
India’s Group B match against Netherlands at the victorious 2011 home World Cup campaign saw them win by five runs at the Kotla, with the match marked by one significant landmark – Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to score 2000 runs in World Cups, while chasing a target of 190 runs.
No Netherlands batsman crossed a score of 40 in the first innings, and they were bowled out for 189 with 20 balls remaining.
But the run chase was not as comfortable as it should have been for the home side, Sehwag and Tendulkar occasionally troubled by the spin of Pieter Seelar. The spinner would eventually dismiss both openers for 39 and 27 respectively, and Yusuf Pathan for 11 as well.
India found themselves at 99 for 4 when Virat Kohli was dismissed, but the pair of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni ensured India would complete the run chase in 36.3 overs to continue a winning run in the campaign. The rest at that famous World Cup, is of course, history.
First Published: March 12, 2019, 10:33 AM IST