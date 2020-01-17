Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian Spinner to Get 100 ODI Wickets

Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest Indian spinner to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in ODI cricket during the second match against Australia in Rajkot.

January 17, 2020
Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest Indian spinner to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in ODI cricket during the second match against Australia in Rajkot on Friday.

The left-arm wrist-spinner is now also the third-fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets behind current teammates Mohammed Shami (56 matches) and Jasprit Bumrah (57 matches) as he took 58 matches to get to the milestone.

Kuldeep got to the 100-wicket mark when he got rid of Alex Carey for 18 in the 38th over of the second innings.

Kuldeep had recently become the first Indian cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket in 2019 when he pulled off the feat for a second time during the 2nd ODI against the West Indies.

After what was by his own admissions a 'tough' year, things seem to be looking up for the 25-year old.

"It (2019) was a tough one. I learned a lot of things and the biggest positive was getting to know that I could have planned things better," Kuldeep had revealed an interview.

"If I thought more and gave more time to myself, I could have performed better. In 2020, I will try to plan every game better and give myself more time, so I get more time to reflect on my game."

