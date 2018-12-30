Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 30, 2018, 9:26 AM IST
India vs Australia | Labuschagne Added to Australia Squad for Sydney Test

Australia have added all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne to the squad for the fourth and final Test in Sydney.

The hosts had named a 13-man squad for Melbourne and Sydney Tests, but the leg-spinning all-rounder has been added as Australia look to avoid a first-ever series loss to India at home.

Skipper Tim Paine confirmed the inclusion in the post-match press conference, interestingly though no one from the current squad has been dropped.

Questions have been raised over Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Finch's form in the series, and one of them is likely to miss out the New Year Test.

24-year-old Labuschagne made his debut against Pakistan in UAE earlier this year. He played both the Tests but was overlooked for Peter Handscomb for the India series.

He averages 33.17 with the bat and has four hundreds to his name in first-class cricket.
First Published: December 30, 2018, 9:26 AM IST

