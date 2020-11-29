India vs Australia: Lack of Wickets in Powerplay Affecting Team Adversely

156 in just under 28 overs, 142 in just under 23 overs - these are the opening wicket partnerships between David Warner and Aaron Finch at the SCG in the first two matches of the ongoing three-match ODI series against India. These numbers highlight two problems which are affecting the performance of India in ODIs since the end of World Cup in England. Firstly, they are conceding too many runs in powerplay 1 (first 10 overs). And secondly and more crucially, the talented Indian fast bowling unit has been unable to provide breakthroughs with the new ball.

India has played 17 ODI matches since their loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester in July. Of the 12 result matches, India has won 6 but lost as many matches too in this period - a dip in form from their incredible win-loss ratio of 2.77 in the period between 1st January, 2017 and the end of the World Cup.

LACK OF WICKETS IN POWERPLAY

A major reason for these 6 losses has been the lack of wickets taken with the new ball in the powerplay. In the last 13 matches (including the second ODI between India and Australia at the SCG), the Indian bowlers have just managed to take 5 wickets in the powerplay. This basically means that India has picked 5 wickets in 130 powerplay overs since the ODI series against the West Indies at Providence on the 8th of August, 2019 which is equivalent to a bowling strike rate of 156 in the powerplay! These are extremely poor numbers for a team which has a world class bowling unit and two of the very best in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Not only have India made a breakthrough within the first 10 overs in just 4 of the last 13 matches but also conceded at a high rate. The Indian bowlers have, on an average, given away 56 runs in each powerplay in these matches. They have gone at a run rate of above 6 in three matches and between 5.5 and 6 in 5 of these 13 matches.

THE STRANGE CASE OF BUMRAH

After an indifferent start, Bumrah was in scintillating form with the ball in the IPL 2020 and one of the talisman of Mumbai Indian's record-extending 5th title.

But strangely, Bumrah has been in shocking form for India in ODI cricket in 2020 - he has picked just three wickets in 8 matches (76.1 overs) at an average of 146.33 and strike rate of 152.3! When he dismissed Aaron Finch in the first ODI at the SCG it was his first wicket in 282 deliveries!

This is the same Bumrah who is regarded as the best fast bowlers in limited overs' cricket in the world and had picked 103 wickets in just 58 matches - the second-highest for a pacer after Boult - from his debut till the end of the World Cup at an average of 21.88 and strike rate of 29.2. Even his economy rate has gone up significantly from a brilliant 4.49 in the period before to 5.76 since 2020.

Bumrah was hammered for 79 in his 10 overs today - it is his joint second-most expensive spell in his ODI career thus far.

SHAMI NOT AS EFFECTIVE WITH NEW BALL

Mohammed Shami was in devastating form in IPL 2020 and stood out for the quality of opposition wickets he dismissed. He has one of the best strike rates in the history of ODI cricket - that is how good he has been in a format most pundits label 'not suitable' for him! But Shami too has not been able to provide India with the breakthroughs in the powerplay since the World Cup. Although he has picked 21 wickets in 12 matches he has played since August 2019 which is around his standard norm strike rate of 28, only two of these wickets have come within the first 10 overs. Shami has also been a touch expensive in this period and gone at a rate of 6.46 runs per over.

BOWLING NUMBERS SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN FOR INDIA

India's bowling numbers have significantly worsened since after the World Cup. From 2017 till the end of the world tournament, India had a bowling average of 31.29 and strike rate of 36.1 conceding at 5.18 runs per over. These numbers have substantially gone down in the last 13 matches. India has a bowling average of 50.5, strike rate of 48.4 and economy of 6.25 in this period.

Hope and Hetymer put together a double century stand against India in Chennai, Warner and Finch were then involved in a record breaking unbeaten 258 run stand for the opening wicket chasing down India's 255 with more than 12 overs to spare in Mumbai, New Zealand chased down 347 in Hamilton and Australia have hammered India for two successive 370-plus scores at the SCG - it hasn't been easy for India in the 13 matches post the World Cup.

Much of India's problems lie with the bowling upfront and the lack of wicket-taking prowess of the faster men with the new ball.

India have lost their last 4 ODIs. And unless Virat Kohli single-handedly wins them the second ODI at the SCG, it will soon be 5-0. And more significantly, for the first time since 2015-16 (India lost to South Africa in October, 2015 and then Australia in January, 2016) two bilateral series' losses in a row!