India vs Australia: Late Dean Jones to be Honoured During Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia (CA) will pay tribute to the late former batsman Dean Jones during the first day of the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which was Jones's home ground in domestic cricket.

  • IANS
  • Updated: December 25, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
Cricket Australia (CA) will pay tribute to the late former batsman Dean Jones during the first day of the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which was Jones's home ground in domestic cricket.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a bay of seats will covered by a banner paying tribute to Jones throughout the Test match. There will also be a video tribute during Tea on Saturday at 3.24 p.m. recognising Jones's Test number, 324 and his highest first-class score of 324, scored against South Australia on the MCG in 1994.

Earlier, the Indian and Australian players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence in recognition of Jones before the start of the first ODI between the two sides at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It was the first match of India's tour of Australia.

Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One-day Internationals, scoring over 9,600 international runs, died on September 24 in Mumbai.

