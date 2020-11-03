India vs Australia: Like Suryakumar There are 3-4 other Players on the Fringe, Says Ravi Shastri on Batsman's Exclusion

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav's absence for the squad touring Australia has raised a few eyebrows. The 30-year-old has been mighty consistent in the IPL 2020, and proved his worth in the domestic circuit as well, over the years. After not being picked, Suryakumar responded with a mighty 79 against Virat Kohli's RCB. While in IPL 2018, he had scored 512 runs in 14 matches, last year he had 424 in games.

But head coach Ravi Shastri has silenced one and all with his response over the issue. Speaking with Times Now, Shastri said that the batsman needs to be patient and wait for his turn. “That’s why we say to these youngsters - be patient. Like Suryakumar there are 3-4 other players on the fringe but when you have a team that is packed with talent and experience it becomes very difficult to get in,” Shastri said.

“I remember the period in my career when 1-6 in the Indian batting line-up everyone was certain of their places and it was difficult for anyone to penetrate that middle-order and yet you had some people who were scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket and knocking at the door,” he added.

Shastri also spoke about Rohit Sharma's injury and said that he is in danger of injuring himself again. “It’s being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don’t get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business. “I have no say, neither I am a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again,” Shastri said.