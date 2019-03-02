Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Hyderabad: India’s Last Opportunity to Get Into Shape for WC

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 2, 2019, 11:16 AM IST

Pandya’s immediate unavailability has facilitated Jadeja’s return to the ODI plans, if only temporarily. With a refreshed Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal the preferred weapons of destruction, Jadeja is at best a back-up choice for now. There is no way he can displace the wrist-spinners from the World Cup squad; at best, he can supplement them, and that only if a conscious decision is made to carry a third specialist spinner to the United Kingdom.

Vijay’s emergence as a potential key option stems also from continued concerns over the state of the lower back of Hardik Pandya. When he is injury- and suspension-free, the younger of the Pandya brothers is a shoo-in for white-ball cricket. He provides not just balance as an all-rounder, but also genuine firepower with the bat and a happy knack of picking up wickets with his fast-medium.

The success of Vijay Shankar with the bat, and the additional medium-paced option that he provides, seems to appeal more to the think-tank than what Ravindra Jadeja offers -- measured if not always threatening left-arm spin, the ability to tonk the ball, and brilliance in the field that can, and has, changed the destination of matches.

But, while the core group will not disassociate itself from the need for ticks in the ‘win’ column, most of its energies will be trained on buttoning down the one or two places in the 15-man squad that are up for discussion, if not debate. Plenty of progress seemed to have been made in the immediacy of India’s 2-1 win in Australia in January, but subsequent developments have necessitated a rethink.

This particular five-match showdown assumes added significance largely because it is also India’s last international assignment before the World Cup, which runs between May 30 and July 14 in England and Wales. The clamour for a positive scoreline will be as cacophonous as ever from a fan-base for which nothing other than victory will do, especially in light of the 0-2 defeat in the preceding Twenty20 Internationals.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia that will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

Catch all the live updates from the first ODI between India and Australia.

The One-Day International series against Australia, starting in Hyderabad on Saturday (March 1), will be India’s third 50-over engagement in a calendar year that has just slipped into the third month. It’s not that much of a surprise, really, given that this is the year of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the showpiece event of the cricketing landscape, never mind the dwindling profile of the one-day format.

Having lost the T20I series, this will be India's last assignment ahead of the 2019 World Cup. These five matches against Australia will require a delicate balancing act – between the immediate objective of winning the series, and nailing down the personnel that will be tasked with emulating the Classes of 1983 and 2011. In the pursuit of answers and combinations, India can’t afford to sell themselves short; at the same time, the hunt for a series win must not come at the cost of trial and error. All told, present tense for future perfect won’t be a bad trade-off at all.
