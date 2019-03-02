Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Hyderabad: Jadhav Removes Stoinis For 37

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 2, 2019, 3:07 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

15:07(IST)

FIFTY FOR KHAWAJA: A gritty knock by Khawaja as he scores a fifty in 74 balls. He has shown his class in the innings and Australia need to persist with him. Australia are 96/2 after 23 overs. 

15:02(IST)

Finally the man with the golden arm, Jadhav has struck once again for India. This is a good chance for the Indians to put pressure on the Aussies. The visitors are 92/2 at the moment.

14:59(IST)

There you go, it's that man again! Kedar Jadhav has once again provided a crucial breakthrough. The delivery was slightly short and Stoinis went for the pull shot, didn't time it very well and ended up playing it straight into the hands of Indian captain. This is a big wicket for India. Meanwhile, Stoinis will be devastated to not convert this 37 into a big score.

14:56(IST)

You know Jadeja is at his best when he his completing his overs in no time. The left-arm spinner's last three overs have been quite economical.

14:51(IST)

Stoinis smacks one straight to Jadhav who is claiming a catch. Umpires too want to have a look and replays show the ball bumped right in front of the batsman. Jadhav then bowls one down the line and pays for it.

14:46(IST)

Jadhav's bowling arm is starting to get lower and lower, still a very good over though, just three off it. 

14:43(IST)

Time for drinks. Australia are 72 for 1 in 16 overs. They lost Finch early but Khawaja and Stoinis have done well to keep the scoreboard moving. The two are now starting to bring some pace to their innings and it's important that India break this stand before it gets too late. 

14:39(IST)

Decent start from the offie despite a boundary off the outside edge of Khawaja's bat. Jadhav will surely bowl with more control than Vijay. 

14:37(IST)

Here he is, the man with the golden arm! Kedar Jadhav is into the attack. 

14:36(IST)

Jadeja has been introduced into the attack and Khawaja reverse-sweeps him for four. Still just five runs from the over but Khawaja and Stoinis will try to unsettle him and make sure the left-arm spinner doesn't get into his rhythm. 

14:33(IST)

About time!

14:32(IST)

Stoinis slaps Vijay's short delivery for four and brings up the 50-run partnership. He then smashes a half-volley for four. Vijay is struggling to get his line and length right, and it's important for both him and the team that he keeps the pressure on Australia.  

14:29(IST)

Kuldeep is getting good purchase off the pitch and gives away just three runs in his second over. Good comeback from the left-arm wristspinner. 

14:25(IST)

Both Khawaja and Stoinis are looking to take on Vijay and Kuldeep and are scoring at a decent pace. India will have to keep the pressure on and make sure they don't allow Australia to form a big partnership. Vijay is bowling well outside off and that's giving Stoinis enough room to free his arms.

14:20(IST)

Kuldeep comes into the attack and Khawaja welcomes him by coming down the track and smashing him down the ground for a maximum. He tries again a few balls later but ended up getting an inside edge. Too much of action already in Kuldeep's first over.   

14:16(IST)
14:15(IST)

Vijay Shankar has been introduced into the attack. Important game for the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu. He will have to prove his worth with both bat and ball. Starts with a five-run over.

14:13(IST)

Brilliant work by Jadeja at backward point. Khawaja, however, still managed a couple of boundaries off Bumrah's fourth over.

14:10(IST)

To all out viewers and readers, here's a question for you:

Has Shami done enough to pip Bhuvneshwar to be Bumrah's new-ball partner at the World Cup?

Send us your replies on Twitter (@cricketnext) and we will post it here.

14:02(IST)

And do we really need to talk about Bumrah? He is as important as Kohli in the team. The right-arm pacer was given a well-deserved break after the Test series in Australia. He showed no signs of rustiness during the T20I series and is once again looking in a very good rhythm, 

13:56(IST)

Shami has been superb in the last few months in limited-overs cricket. If he can keep performing, it won't come as a huge surprise if he ends up being India's second-preferred paceman. The right-armer is getting good bounce off the track and that's troubling Stoinis. 

13:50(IST)

Short and shot! A back of a length delivery from Bumrah and Khawaja stands tall and pulls it four. Australia will need these two to carry on and put up a good partnership.

13:49(IST)

Alright, Stoinis is looking in decent touch. Shami dropped one full and Stoinis drove him down the ground for four. 

13:43(IST)

Well, numbers prove it!

13:43(IST)
13:42(IST)

Woah, Stoinis and Khawaja almost messed it up. The all-rounder offered a solid back foot punch towards the cover region and wanted to settle with just two runs. Khawaja, however, went hard for the third and was caught ball-watching. The throw was at the wrong end and that allowed them to make it comfortably at the end. What an eventful over this. 

13:39(IST)

GONE! What a ball! Bumrah has once again got rid of Finch early. He has troubled him in the past with his inswingers and that's exactly what Finch would have expected, Bumrah, however, managed to take this one away and Finch ended up poking it to the wicketkeeper. His poor form continues, not the type of score he would have expected in his 100th ODI. 

13:35(IST)

As expected, Bumrah will share the new ball with Shami. 

13:34(IST)

Shami is getting some movement and pace off the track and makes the most of it by bowling a maiden over. It's not going to easy for Khawaja and Finch. 

13:30(IST)

An, we are set to go. Finch and Khawaja are out to bat and Shami will take the new ball for India.

LOAD MORE

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Hyderabad: Jadhav Removes Stoinis For 37

Loading...
Latest Updates:FIFTY FOR KHAWAJA: A gritty knock by Khawaja as he scores a fifty in 74 balls. He has shown his class in the innings and Australia need to persist with him. Australia are 96/2 after 23 overs.

Catch all the live updates from the first ODI between India and Australia.

The One-Day International series against Australia, starting in Hyderabad on Saturday (March 1), will be India’s third 50-over engagement in a calendar year that has just slipped into the third month. It’s not that much of a surprise, really, given that this is the year of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the showpiece event of the cricketing landscape, never mind the dwindling profile of the one-day format.

Having lost the T20I series, this will be India's last assignment ahead of the 2019 World Cup. These five matches against Australia will require a delicate balancing act – between the immediate objective of winning the series, and nailing down the personnel that will be tasked with emulating the Classes of 1983 and 2011. In the pursuit of answers and combinations, India can’t afford to sell themselves short; at the same time, the hunt for a series win must not come at the cost of trial and error. All told, present tense for future perfect won’t be a bad trade-off at all.
1st ODI Live Scorecricketcricket scoreInd vs AusIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2019liveLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonivirat kohli

Related Story

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...