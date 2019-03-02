India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Hyderabad: Jadhav Removes Stoinis For 37

Catch all the live updates from the first ODI between India and Australia.
The One-Day International series against Australia, starting in Hyderabad on Saturday (March 1), will be India’s third 50-over engagement in a calendar year that has just slipped into the third month. It’s not that much of a surprise, really, given that this is the year of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the showpiece event of the cricketing landscape, never mind the dwindling profile of the one-day format.
Having lost the T20I series, this will be India's last assignment ahead of the 2019 World Cup. These five matches against Australia will require a delicate balancing act – between the immediate objective of winning the series, and nailing down the personnel that will be tasked with emulating the Classes of 1983 and 2011. In the pursuit of answers and combinations, India can’t afford to sell themselves short; at the same time, the hunt for a series win must not come at the cost of trial and error. All told, present tense for future perfect won’t be a bad trade-off at all.