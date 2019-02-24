Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam: Australia Elect to Bowl First

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 24, 2019, 6:38 PM IST

1st T20I, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 24 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

18:36(IST)

TOSS: Australia have won the toss and they will field first. Peter Handscomb makes his debut for Australia while Markande is included for India. KL Rahul also in the team for Inda then as Dhawan gets leftout. We will have the line-ups soon

18:27(IST)

PITCH REPORT: There should be a little bit of turn on this pitch. And India would want to play at least 2 spinners on this deck. This pitch will be at it's best with the new ball. Team batting first would want to get a total of around 160 on the board. The skipper winning the toss would like to bat first.

18:17(IST) We have some news coming in and Mayank Markande is all set to make his India debut!
18:09(IST)

While Carey was Finch’s partner in the ODI series against India on home soil in January, the left-hander has opened only twice in his 19 T20I appearances. However, the South Australian reckoned that irrespective of his opening partner, Finch’s current form and previous numbers in India give them confidence."He's hitting the ball well, he's hitting the ball hard, I'm really excited to see him over here," he said.

"He's had some really good numbers over here in the past, so he's looking forward to getting out and playing some solid cricket.

"Some T20 stuff up front is going to be great and then the ODIs as well. He's excited to get stuck in to the tour and start playing."

18:02(IST)
17:59(IST)

Australia vice-captain Alex Carey revealed that their side is yet to figure out their side’s batting order ahead of the limited overs series against India with the first of two T20Is at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The 27-year-old said that skipper Aaron Finch is yet to convey the line-up heading into the game, but is confident of team’s explosive power from top to bottom, with the likes of Usman Khawaja, D’Arcy Short and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who opened for the Melbourne Stars in the recently concluded Big Bash League.

17:51(IST)

"If I had to single out one player that can make more impact, that would be Stoinis. He has come around really well during the BBL and he's making stand out performances. You can see he's grown in confidence and he's definitely going to be a very important player for them." "A few of the guys have done really well in the BBL. But from the last time that we played, the games were close contests, both of them. One was washed out, but the other two were really exciting games. We obviously expect a stiff competition overall from the Australian team," he signed off.

17:45(IST)

The Indian captain marked Marcus Stoinis as the most dangerous player in the Aussie set-up. Stoinis is set to play in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli termed Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis as a threat for the upcoming series. Stoinis scored 533 at 53.30 with a strike rate of 130.63 for his franchise Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

17:36(IST)

"As of now, we feel pretty balanced as a side and I don't see any concerns or areas that we need to think about anymore. Everything is more or less sorted," world's No 1 batsman sounded quite assured. The skipper didn't reveal whether leg-spinner Mayank Markande will be given preference over regular wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal and Krunal Pandya have been the two specialist spinners in the T20 format. "Look, he (Markande) has been given an opportunity because he's done well. It's purely giving a youngster a chance, who has done well over the last couple of seasons and bowled well in the IPL and T20 cricket."

17:26(IST)

"But look, we have to utilise what's in front of us as best as possible. And as I said we're going to look to get into the right kind of frame of mind as a team," the skipper added. The core team for the World Cup is set but skipper didn't rule out an exceptional performer getting a look in. "We're more or less sorted. But through the course of the series you might see something which might surprise you as a team and which you might want to change immediately. But those are things that depend upon how circumstances come in front of you," he said.

17:10(IST)

"Probably, a couple of more ODIs would have been more beneficial for both the teams not just us. It would have been more ideal and logical," Kohli said on the eve of the opening T20. Even though it's a T20 game, Kohli would like to treat these shortest format games also an extended preparation for the World Cup.

17:04(IST)

 India captain Virat Kohli feels that it would have been "more logical" if his team could have played a couple of more ODIs instead of the two T20 Internationals as part of their World Cup preparations. India are playing two T20 Internationals and five ODIs against Australia in what will be their last international assignment before the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

16:59(IST)

After mighty successful tour Down Under, the Aussies are here in India to play a T20I and ODI series. India would like to keep up the winning momentum in the last series before the World Cup. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam. 

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam: Australia Elect to Bowl First

TOSS: Australia have won the toss and they will field first. Peter Handscomb makes his debut for Australia while Markande is included for India. KL Rahul also in the team for Inda then as Dhawan gets leftout. We will have the line-ups soon

Catch all the action between India vs Australia with analysis on our live blog.

The Indian team management is still looking to finalise a couple of spots ahead of the 2019 World Cup and the next couple of weeks, when they face off against familiar foes Australia in a limited overs series starting with a first Twenty20 International in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, provides that opportunity. The two T20Is against Australia followed by five One-Day Internationals will be their last assignment before the mega-event in England and Wales and these games provide the opportunity for an extended audition for the World Cup hopefuls, who are yet to confirm their spots.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are back from their well-deserved breaks, but the focus will largely be on Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar who have emerged as serious contenders for the remaining spots. Pant is part of both the series and has managed to leapfrog Dinesh Karthik who has been dropped from the ODI squad without doing much wrong. Karthik has been playing the role of the finisher and has done a commendable job for India in quite a few games recently. The 33-year-old will look to make a statement in these two T20Is and push his claim for the World Cup spot further, something that will also be on Vijay’s mind. The all-rounder had a decent series in New Zealand and with Hardik Pandya ruled out of the Australia series, it will provide him an ideal opportunity to make his case even stronger. Rahul has struggled in the last couple of months both on and with events off the field as well. The 26-year-old will look to make the most of these games in order to get a place in the World Cup squad as a back-up opener. There has been talk about playing Rahul at No. 3 just to give him some game-time, and if that's not the case, India might try to include him in the XI by resting one of their regular openers.

Meanwhile, Kohli too will want to straightway be back among the runs after a superb 2018 where he ended the year with an astounding 2735 runs from 38 matches across formats. He averages over 60 against Australia in 13 T20Is and will be their biggest threat alongside Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The established openers didn't get big runs in New Zealand and this series will serve as a perfect platform for them to get some runs behind them before the IPL starts. Similarly, MS Dhoni will be keen to build on his encouraging form in recent games in Australia and New Zealand. With the return of India's No. 1 paceman Bumrah, the bowling department looks quite sorted. Siddarth Kaul and Umesh Yadav too will have a point to prove in case India are looking to include four pacers in the World Cup squad.

While rookie legspinner Mayank Markande is in the squad, India in all likelihood will go in with the tested pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya, who have done reasonably well for the home team in recent times. Kuldeep Yadav has been rested for the T20Is but will be back for the ODI series. Meanwhile, the Aaron Finch-led side are fresh from the Big Bash League campaign with six players including the skipper featuring in the all-Melbourne final on February 17. Player of the Tournament D'Arcy Short and competition's leading wicket-taker Kane Richardson will look to build on their form, and the onus will be on the former to rectify his stats on Indian tracks. The series will be equally important for Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner and Adam Zampa who are all part of the World Cup plans. Marcus Stoinis has been in good form and will look to make an impact as he did in 2017.

Also, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood injured, this will be a solid opportunity for bowlers such as Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Coulter-Nile and Behrendorff. India haven't been very consistent in the shortest format of the game and recently lost 1-2 to New Zealand, and while their both eyes will on the World Cup, they will want to make sure that those "World Cup goals" aren't achieved at the expense of series.

Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.
