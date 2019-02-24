India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam: Australia Elect to Bowl First

18:09(IST)

While Carey was Finch’s partner in the ODI series against India on home soil in January, the left-hander has opened only twice in his 19 T20I appearances. However, the South Australian reckoned that irrespective of his opening partner, Finch’s current form and previous numbers in India give them confidence."He's hitting the ball well, he's hitting the ball hard, I'm really excited to see him over here," he said.

"He's had some really good numbers over here in the past, so he's looking forward to getting out and playing some solid cricket.

"Some T20 stuff up front is going to be great and then the ODIs as well. He's excited to get stuck in to the tour and start playing."