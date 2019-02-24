Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam: Regular Wickets Keep Australia on Top

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 24, 2019, 8:20 PM IST

1st T20I, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 24 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bowl)

20:18(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, Umesh Yadav moving across his stumps but the ball jags back and hits him on the pads. As plum as he can get there, India are now 109/7 and seem to be in all sorts of trouble.

20:14(IST)

India have completely run out of steam here as we approach the end of the innings. MS Dhoni continues to play but a long tail has meant Umesh Yadav is already out in the middle! Two runs conceded from the 16th and India are 105/6

20:09(IST)

WICKET! Krunal Pandya departs now, this is abysmal batting. Pandya looks to swipe across the line of the ball but gets a top edge there. Maxwell takes a simple catch and India in danger of being all out here!  India are 100/6 after 15 overs.

20:07(IST)
20:01(IST)

WICKET! India falling like nine-pins here. Dinesh Karthik doesn't last long either as Coulter-Nile gets one to go through bat and pad before clattering into the middle-stump which is uprooted. Two wickets in an over, India are 94/5 after 13 overs

19:57(IST)

WICKET! Coulter-Nile gets Rahul. Again he is looking to play straight over the bowler but gets it at the toe end of the bat. The ball goes right up in the air and captain Finch takes a simple catch at mid off. He departs for 50 and India are in a bit of trouble, they are 92/4 here

19:54(IST)

50! KL Rahul completes a fine half-century here. He has looked excellent, given that he is making a comeback into the team. Also reaches the landmark from just 35 balls. Can he continue the good work here? 

19:51(IST)

Pat Cummins with an excellent over there, concedes just 5 runs in that one. Seems to be continuing his excellent form from the series in Australia. Dhoni also picking a risky two there, would have been gone had Carey collected it. India are 85/3 after 11 overs

19:47(IST)

WICKET! Great fielding accounts for Pant. Behrendorff with a superb diving stop at covers. Pant had already committed to the single there, sent back by Rahul but Handscomb throws it at the right end. Carey does the rest, Pant departs for 3 and India are 80/3 after 10

19:39(IST)

WICKET! Zampa strikes, this is a big wicket as far as Australia are concerned. He was looking good, but comes down the track and the ball spins to hit the bottom part of the bat. Scoops up in the air and Coulter-Nile takes a simple catch at long on. Kohli departs for 24 and India are 69/2

19:36(IST) Consecutive fifty runs stand for 2nd wicket for IND V Shankar, RG Sharma put on 75 runs stand vs NZ at Hamilton. 1st fifty runs stand between KL Rahul and V Kohli in T20Is. Partnership is of 51* runs . IND:65/1
19:32(IST)

Another boundary in the over as Rahul absolutely clobbers it past the bowler for a boundary. India also bring up their 50 here.They are scoring at close to 9 runs per over here. Zampa starts by conceding 10 runs in his first over

19:26(IST) Virat completes 500 T20I runs vs AUS.. First batsman to score 500 runs against any opposition in T20Is

19:24(IST)

King Kohli seems to be in majestic mood, first gets one over the bowlers head for a boundary and then swathes one over the inner circle for a boundary. 12 runs coming from the over and Australia are now 42/1

19:20(IST)

Rahul with a couple of exquisite shots here, times perfectly over the covers. He is not afraid to go for his aerial shots here! Four overs gone here and India are 27/1, both Kohli and Rahul looking really good at the moment

19:15(IST)

Virat Kohli has come out to join KL Rahul in the middle here..Rahul though is starting to look good here, he seems to be getting his timing well here. Will certainly help his confidence

19:12(IST)

WICKET! Rohit Sharma departs, tries to go for the scoop but gets it from the bottom of the bat. The ball just lobs up in the air and Zampa completes a simple catch at short fine leg. Rohit departs for 5 and India are now 14/1

19:10(IST)

Two boundaries in the over here, Richardson slipping onto the pads here and paying the price. KL Rahul gets some sort of momentum in his innings here. Clipped towards the leg-side both the times and the fast field is really quick here. Good over this for India and they pick 11 runs in that one

19:05(IST)

Excellent start from Behrendorff here, concedes only 1 run from his first over. Rohit Sharma getting off the mark, KL Rahul meanwhile is looking a bit tentative in the middle. You can see that he is looking a bit nervous at the moment in the middle. India are 1/0

18:58(IST)

The national anthem is followed by 2 minutes of silences for the Pulwama soldiers. We are almost there and its now gametime!

18:54(IST)

Both teams are on the ground for the national anthems, we are just minutes away from live action now. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be the openers by the look of things here..Its a full house at the VCA Stadium!

18:48(IST)

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa I

ndia (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

18:36(IST)

TOSS: Australia have won the toss and they will field first. Peter Handscomb makes his debut for Australia while Markande is included for India. KL Rahul also in the team for Inda then as Dhawan gets leftout. We will have the line-ups soon

18:27(IST)

PITCH REPORT: There should be a little bit of turn on this pitch. And India would want to play at least 2 spinners on this deck. This pitch will be at it's best with the new ball. Team batting first would want to get a total of around 160 on the board. The skipper winning the toss would like to bat first.

18:17(IST) We have some news coming in and Mayank Markande is all set to make his India debut!
18:09(IST)

While Carey was Finch’s partner in the ODI series against India on home soil in January, the left-hander has opened only twice in his 19 T20I appearances. However, the South Australian reckoned that irrespective of his opening partner, Finch’s current form and previous numbers in India give them confidence."He's hitting the ball well, he's hitting the ball hard, I'm really excited to see him over here," he said.

"He's had some really good numbers over here in the past, so he's looking forward to getting out and playing some solid cricket.

"Some T20 stuff up front is going to be great and then the ODIs as well. He's excited to get stuck in to the tour and start playing."

18:02(IST)
17:59(IST)

Australia vice-captain Alex Carey revealed that their side is yet to figure out their side’s batting order ahead of the limited overs series against India with the first of two T20Is at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The 27-year-old said that skipper Aaron Finch is yet to convey the line-up heading into the game, but is confident of team’s explosive power from top to bottom, with the likes of Usman Khawaja, D’Arcy Short and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who opened for the Melbourne Stars in the recently concluded Big Bash League.

17:51(IST)

"If I had to single out one player that can make more impact, that would be Stoinis. He has come around really well during the BBL and he's making stand out performances. You can see he's grown in confidence and he's definitely going to be a very important player for them." "A few of the guys have done really well in the BBL. But from the last time that we played, the games were close contests, both of them. One was washed out, but the other two were really exciting games. We obviously expect a stiff competition overall from the Australian team," he signed off.

17:45(IST)

The Indian captain marked Marcus Stoinis as the most dangerous player in the Aussie set-up. Stoinis is set to play in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli termed Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis as a threat for the upcoming series. Stoinis scored 533 at 53.30 with a strike rate of 130.63 for his franchise Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

The Indian team management is still looking to finalise a couple of spots ahead of the 2019 World Cup and the next couple of weeks, when they face off against familiar foes Australia in a limited overs series starting with a first Twenty20 International in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, provides that opportunity. The two T20Is against Australia followed by five One-Day Internationals will be their last assignment before the mega-event in England and Wales and these games provide the opportunity for an extended audition for the World Cup hopefuls, who are yet to confirm their spots.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are back from their well-deserved breaks, but the focus will largely be on Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar who have emerged as serious contenders for the remaining spots. Pant is part of both the series and has managed to leapfrog Dinesh Karthik who has been dropped from the ODI squad without doing much wrong. Karthik has been playing the role of the finisher and has done a commendable job for India in quite a few games recently. The 33-year-old will look to make a statement in these two T20Is and push his claim for the World Cup spot further, something that will also be on Vijay’s mind. The all-rounder had a decent series in New Zealand and with Hardik Pandya ruled out of the Australia series, it will provide him an ideal opportunity to make his case even stronger. Rahul has struggled in the last couple of months both on and with events off the field as well. The 26-year-old will look to make the most of these games in order to get a place in the World Cup squad as a back-up opener. There has been talk about playing Rahul at No. 3 just to give him some game-time, and if that's not the case, India might try to include him in the XI by resting one of their regular openers.

Meanwhile, Kohli too will want to straightway be back among the runs after a superb 2018 where he ended the year with an astounding 2735 runs from 38 matches across formats. He averages over 60 against Australia in 13 T20Is and will be their biggest threat alongside Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The established openers didn't get big runs in New Zealand and this series will serve as a perfect platform for them to get some runs behind them before the IPL starts. Similarly, MS Dhoni will be keen to build on his encouraging form in recent games in Australia and New Zealand. With the return of India's No. 1 paceman Bumrah, the bowling department looks quite sorted. Siddarth Kaul and Umesh Yadav too will have a point to prove in case India are looking to include four pacers in the World Cup squad.

While rookie legspinner Mayank Markande is in the squad, India in all likelihood will go in with the tested pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya, who have done reasonably well for the home team in recent times. Kuldeep Yadav has been rested for the T20Is but will be back for the ODI series. Meanwhile, the Aaron Finch-led side are fresh from the Big Bash League campaign with six players including the skipper featuring in the all-Melbourne final on February 17. Player of the Tournament D'Arcy Short and competition's leading wicket-taker Kane Richardson will look to build on their form, and the onus will be on the former to rectify his stats on Indian tracks. The series will be equally important for Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner and Adam Zampa who are all part of the World Cup plans. Marcus Stoinis has been in good form and will look to make an impact as he did in 2017.

Also, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood injured, this will be a solid opportunity for bowlers such as Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Coulter-Nile and Behrendorff. India haven't been very consistent in the shortest format of the game and recently lost 1-2 to New Zealand, and while their both eyes will on the World Cup, they will want to make sure that those "World Cup goals" aren't achieved at the expense of series.

Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.
