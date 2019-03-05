India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: India Look to Take 2-0 Lead in Series

11:50(IST)

Amongst the 71 batsmen (batting position 1 to 7) who have batted in at least 10 innings since October 2018, Finch ranks in as low as Number 59 in terms of aggregate runs. Worse, his average is the lowest amongst all these batsmen. No batsmen has as many single-digit scores as Finch in this time-frame. If we just consider his limited-overs’ record, he has aggregated just 158 runs from 17 innings at a shocking average of 9.29 and strike rate of 66.95 – these are abysmal numbers to say the least.