India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Indian Bowlers Eye Positive Start

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 5, 2019, 5:37 PM IST

2nd ODI, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 05 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:35(IST)

We are just moments away from the start of the second innings and a lot would depend on Indian spinners, whether India wins the match or not. 

17:28(IST)
17:23(IST)
16:56(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah doesn't last long either, Nathan Coulter-Nile induces the inside edge which clatters onto the stumps. But India manage to reach 250 in the end, a mental barrier of sorts. Kohli again the standout performer with a sensational 116 and well supported by Vijay Shankar, who scored 46. Will be some chase, do join us for that soon!

16:52(IST)

WICKET! Cummins strikes twice in an over, now pegs back Kuldee's leg-stump. It was a slower ball and Kuldeep moves across a bit too much thus exposing his leg-stump. Cummins picks his fourth and India are now 249/9

16:48(IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli departs here, looks to go for the boundary and hits it well but finds the fielder perfectly. Stoinis didn't have to move an inch there, Kohli departs for 116 from 120 balls .Big wicket for Australia there and will surely cost India atleast 15-20 runs!

16:41(IST)

WICKET! Pat Cummins gets the wicket, Ravindra Jadeja gets it from the cue end of his bat and the ball goes straight up in the air. Khawaja comes underneath that one and takes a smart catch. Jadeja departs for 21 and India are 238/7

16:36(IST)
16:32(IST)

16:30(IST)

100! Virat Kohli completes his century in style! Slashes hard past point and the ball goes for a boundary. Been a sensational effort from the Indian skipper on a tough pitch. Has only hit nine boundaries and run 52 singles and six 2s! Worked extremely hard in the heat and has also completed his 40th Ton!

16:29(IST)

Kohli inches closer to yet another ton! Again five singles from the Maxwell over and the Indian skipper moves to 99. Another sensational innings from him, can he reach his ton now?!

16:24(IST)

Exquisite from Kohli, he punches on the backfoot and the ball rushes through the covers. Handscomb gives it a good chase in the heat but India easily pick three runs there. Kohli moves to 96 and inches closer to ton! India are 216/6 after 42 overs

16:21(IST)

India more than happy to deal in 1s and 2s at the moment, both Kohli and Jadeja willing to wait till the end before going for the big shots. Five runs coming from Maxwell's over and India are now 209/6 with nine overs remaining

16:15(IST)

Big chance that! Kohli pokes and runs but Jadeja sends him back midway. Maxwell had one stump to aim at but Kohli had given up there, luckily for the Indian captain, Maxwell misses the stumps. Virat and the Indian fans heave a sigh of relief!

16:13(IST)

Glenn Maxwell continues to bowl from the other end here, concedes just five singles from his eighth over here. India meanwhile have also crossed 200 here, they are currently 201/6. Kohli batting well at 86

16:09(IST)

Virat Kohli has started throwing his bat around here, he is realising that he is quickly running out of partners here. The pitch though looks really slow and sluggish, a total of somewhere around 250-260 will be competitive. India are currently 196/6 after 38 overs.

16:03(IST)
15:59(IST)

India are struggling at the moment after two quick wickets by Zampa. Kohli will have to bat through the innings to take India to a safe total. It's 181/6 after 35 overs. 

15:53(IST)
15:46(IST)

OUT, OUT: Wickets off consecutive deliveries for Zampa. This time Dhoni goes for 0. The batsman edges and gives a simple catch at slips to Khawaja. India are 171/6. 

15:44(IST)

OUT: Zampa is not having a great day. He tosses the ball up to Jadhav, the batsman gets an edge and goes between the keeper's leg for a four. But on the very next ball he gives an extra catch to Finch. India are 171/5. 

15:38(IST)
15:31(IST)

OUT: Kohli is dealing in boundaries. But out of no where Shankar is run out for 46. Kohli punches the ball back to the bowler and Zampa gets a hand to it. Shankar is caught out of the crease. Nonetheless he played a good innings. India are 156/4. 

15:23(IST)

Shankar is batting beautifully at the moment as he pulls Stoinis for a four over long on. He has combined well with Kohli to stabilise the Indian innings. He follows it up with a towering six in the same direction. It's 141/3 after 27 overs. 

15:19(IST)
15:13(IST)

FIFTY FOR KOHLI: Kohli has bailed India out of trouble once again and has scored a brilliant fifty. What an innings this has been by the Indian skipper. India are 122/3. 

15:08(IST)

Another over from Coulter-Nile comes to an end. This is the period where India would look to keep wickets intact. India are 108/3 after 23 overs. 

15:04(IST)
15:00(IST)

FOUR: Coulter-Nile comes back into the attack and Shankar hits the ball through point for a boundary. This has been a good comeback for the Indians. It's 103/3. 

14:50(IST)

Despite the departure of Rayudu, Kohli has changed gears and just hit Zampa for consecutive boundaries. This is good batting by the Indian skipper. India are 85/3 after 18 overs. 

India vs Australia, Latest Updates: We are just moments away from the start of the second innings and a lot would depend on Indian spinners, whether India wins the match or not.

Catch all the live action from the second ODI between India and Australia at Nagpur.

Preview: "This is good," was Virat Kohli's reaction when India found themselves on 99/4 chasing a modest 237-run target in the first One-Day International against Australia in Hyderabad. That they achieved the target without losing any more wickets would have pleased the Indian captain no end. These five ODIs are India's last few games before the 2019 World Cup and are going serving as a precursor to the quadrennial event considering most members in the current squad are likely to take the flight to England in May. Having lost the two-match T20I series 2-0, India were desperate to get back to winning ways in the series opener at Hyderabad. They gave a good account of themselves restricting Australia to a below par 236/6 with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav being the pick of the bowlers. In the chase then Shikhar Dhawan (0), Rohit Sharma (37) and Virat Kohli (44) failed to fire as India looked in a bit of strife on a tough Hyderabad surface. But Kedar Jadhav (81*) and the ice-cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni (59*) forged a defiant unbeaten 141-run stand for the fifth wicket to help their side through to a six-wicket win.

Going into the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday (March 5), India will be hoping for a similar show from their players on what is expected to be a good surface for shot making. Kohli singled out Shami and Jadhav as the big plusses from the first game. Shami hasn't been a regular in the 50-over setup but since his return has looked menacing and is even touted to pip Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the playing eleven as Jasprit Bumrah’s new ball partner. The right-arm pacer who is looking lighter and quicker has returned 15 wickets from eight matches since his return to ODI cricket. He hasn't given anything away in the top ten overs and in the death as well has looked more than a handful. On the other hand, if Jadhav can produce performances anything similar to what he did in Hyderabad, it solves a lot of Kohli's headaches. He bowled seven overs conceding just 31 runs for a wicket and then with the bat produced a measured 81* to see his side through. India have struggled with their sixth bowling option in recent times and Jadhav is increasingly appearing to be the man ideally suited for the role.

One area of concern for India though will be Shikhar Dhawan's form. In his last 15 innings, Dhawan has only managed two half-centuries at a strike-rate of 82.95. There have been seven scores below 20 and two first-ball ducks. Certainly not ideal for India's premier opener especially with KL Rahul having shown encouraging form in the T20 series. Dhawan does have fond memories of Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. He has played just one ODI at the venue, incidentally against Australia in 2013, and scored a delightful 100 off 102 balls. Against the same opposition, Dhawan will be hoping to regain some of his old form. On the bowling front, India ticked most boxes with Bumrah and Shami leading the pace unit while Kuldeep, Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja held their own with economical spells. More of the same will be expected from the bowlers come Tuesday. Australia did their best to make a match out of it in Hyderabad but 236 was never going to be enough for a power-packed Indian batting lineup. Aaron Finch's form has been a big worry for the visitors while an unsettled middle-order has further added to their woes.

Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis started off well after Finch fell for a nought but the middle-order barring Glenn Maxwell was not able to chug along consistently. Australia have won just three of 17 ODIs since the start of 2018, a winning percentage of just 17.25. That is one record they will desperately want to improve upon. They showed they have the calibre to play in the sub-continental conditions as was on display in the two T20Is. They are likely to be bolstered by the return of Shaun Marsh who was ruled out of the first ODI due to injury. His presence is bound to make the batting unit slightly stronger. Australia do not have a lot of options in the batting unit and will hope the current lot can come up with a much better show than what they did in Hyderabad. It is expected to be a pleasant day in Nagpur with temperatures hovering around the 32-degree mark. Being a day/night affair the ball is likely to nip around under lights but by and large, the VCA surface looks a good one for batsmen.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Sidharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.
2nd ODI Live Scorecricketcricket scoreIND vs AUS Live ScoreIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2019Live Cricket Scorelive score

