India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Kohli & Dhawan Dealing in Boundaries

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 5, 2019, 2:02 PM IST

2nd ODI, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 05 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

14:02(IST)

We already have Glenn Maxwell into the attack. But he hasn't managed to spin the ball at all. Still only three runs come from the over. It's 32/1 after 7 overs. 

14:02(IST)

13:57(IST)
13:54(IST)

Indians are currently dealing in boundaries. This time it's Dhawan who smacks Cummins for a four over mid wicket. He follows it up with a square cut for another four. This is good batting by this pair. India after 5 overs are 24/1.

13:48(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Kohli plays a magnificent shot off Coulter-Nile. A full-pitched ball, Kohli just guides the ball past long on for a boundary. India need a lot more of these shots, as soon after that Kohli flicks one for another four. After 4 over India are 16/1. 

13:44(IST)

India skipper Virat Kohli is off the mark. Once again he will be the key for taking India to a big total on a difficult Nagpur pitch. Cummins is once again showing why is he best in the business. He doesn't give anything away. One run comes from the over. India are 8/1 after 3 overs. 

13:40(IST)

FOUR: Coulter-Nile bowls one on the pads of Dhawan. The batsman flicks it to the boundary for four. India would like to recover soon from the early blow. He manages to add another two runs to the Indian total. After two overs India are 7/1. 

13:35(IST)

OUT: The first over comes to an end and it's a good one for the Aussies On the last ball of the over, Rohit takes the aerial route. And he has hit straight to the deep third man fielder. He departs for 0. India are 0/1 after 1 over. 

13:30(IST)

And we are all set for the start of the match as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make their way to the middle. Pat Cummins has the ball in his hand.

13:21(IST)

Finch: We're going to have a bowl. We expect it to spin a bit and hopefully when the lights come on, it might play better. We didn't play our best in the last game, obviously Dhoni and Jadhav played well to get them across the line. A bit more improvement in the batting and bowling should help. Two changes - Marsh is back and so is Nathan Lyon. We're playing the two spinners.

13:12(IST)

Kohli after toss: We wanted to bat first, pretty much a no-brainer. Not much dew in the evening and it's a dry surface. Not typical of the kind of pitches you get here, doesn't look like it will bounce much. We expect it to deteriorate further as the game progresses. We have the same team. We spoke about the middle order coming through when the top three doesn't click, so we need such games.

13:08(IST)

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

13:06(IST)
13:01(IST)

TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first on a pitch that looks suitable for spinners. On the other hand India have fielded the same XI. 

12:59(IST)

In the first game, Kuldeep bowled well and got two wickets while Jadeja despite going wicketless was very economical. The 24-year-old said that at the moment he was just happy that all spinners in the side were doing well. "To be honest, me, (Yuzvendra Chahal) and Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) are playing really well so nothing much to worry about and we are focusing game by game," added Kuldeep.

12:51(IST)

"No, no, not at all. We haven't ousted anyone. It's just that we have got the opportunities and we did well. They (Ashwin and Jadeja) have always been doing well for India. In Test matches, Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Jaddu Bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) are still playing," Kuldeep said on the eve of the second ODI. "And we learn a lot from them. They have a lot of experience. When I am in the Test squad, I learn a lot from them. Whenever we have got an opportunity, for me and Chahal, we have performed for the team and that helped the team to win, so happy about it."

12:34(IST)

"We haven't ousted anyone but made use of opportunities that we got," was how young left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav responded when asked if Yuzvendra Chahal and his performances have literally shut the ODI door on Ravichandran Ashwin. The wrist-spinning duo of Chahal and Kuldeep have been a regular feature in India's ODI format confining Ashwin to the sidelines and relegating Ravindra Jadeja as the third specialist spinner.

12:27(IST)

But the fall has been mighty! He has scored just 83 runs in 7 ODI innings and 75 runs in 10 T20I innings thereafter. Interestingly, while his T20I numbers haven’t been affected from the burden of captaincy, his ODI numbers seem to have taken a big hit. He averages 38.38 at a strike rate of 90.41 in the 87 innings he has not been captain. All his 11 hundreds have come when he has purely played as a batsman. As captain though, he has scored just 143 runs in 9 innings at an average of 15.88 and strike rate of 64.12 with just one solitary fifty. Quite clearly, Australia desperately need Finch to find his touch again with a World Cup looming.

12:15(IST)

Finch was Australia’s best ODI batsman with 841 runs in 16 innings at an average of 52.56 in the period between January 2017 and October 2018. He registered 4 hundreds and as many fifties in this time-frame. He was also their highest run getter in T20I cricket with 622 runs in just 14 innings at a stunning average of 62.20 and strike rate of 183.48. That is how good he was in this period.

12:06(IST)

It gets worse. His average and strike rate are the lowest on this list in the time-frame. He has the dubious distinction of being the only batsman on the list whose average is in single-digits and strike rate is less than 70.

11:57(IST)

Finch has managed to reach a double-digit score in only 5 of these 17 innings. Moreover, his strike rate has been less than 60 in 11 of these 17 innings (including the times he has been dismissed for a duck). His last 50-plus score in a limited overs game was ironically a world record T20I score of 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare in early July. Amongst the 76 batsmen who have scored at least 150 runs in limited overs cricket (ODIs and T20Is) in this time-frame, Finch’s run aggregate places him at number 71. 

11:50(IST)

Amongst the 71 batsmen (batting position 1 to 7) who have batted in at least 10 innings since October 2018, Finch ranks in as low as Number 59 in terms of aggregate runs. Worse, his average is the lowest amongst all these batsmen. No batsmen has as many single-digit scores as Finch in this time-frame. If we just consider his limited-overs’ record, he has aggregated just 158 runs from 17 innings at a shocking average of 9.29 and strike rate of 66.95 – these are abysmal numbers to say the least.

11:43(IST)

He has managed to accumulate just 255 runs in 23 innings at an appalling average of 11.08 and strike rate of just 56.66 with just one score of above fifty – which came in the first innings of the second Test against India in Perth.

11:36(IST)

Aaron Finch's duck in the opening ODI against India at Hyderabad was his 15th single-digit score and fifth duck in 23 international innings (all three formats combined) since October 2018. This basically means that Finch has failed to reach even 10 approximately 65% of the times he has batted since the 22nd of October, 2018 – that is how poor he has been with the bat in this period.

11:29(IST)

After a comfortable six wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Hyderabad, India would look to continue their winning momentum and take a 2-0 lead in the series. Hello and welcome to the live blog from the 2nd ODI at Nagpur.

India vs Australia, Latest Updates: We already have Glenn Maxwell into the attack. But he hasn't managed to spin the ball at all. Still only three runs come from the over. It's 32/1 after 7 overs.

Catch all the live action from the second ODI between India and Australia at Nagpur.

Preview: "This is good," was Virat Kohli's reaction when India found themselves on 99/4 chasing a modest 237-run target in the first One-Day International against Australia in Hyderabad. That they achieved the target without losing any more wickets would have pleased the Indian captain no end. These five ODIs are India's last few games before the 2019 World Cup and are going serving as a precursor to the quadrennial event considering most members in the current squad are likely to take the flight to England in May. Having lost the two-match T20I series 2-0, India were desperate to get back to winning ways in the series opener at Hyderabad. They gave a good account of themselves restricting Australia to a below par 236/6 with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav being the pick of the bowlers. In the chase then Shikhar Dhawan (0), Rohit Sharma (37) and Virat Kohli (44) failed to fire as India looked in a bit of strife on a tough Hyderabad surface. But Kedar Jadhav (81*) and the ice-cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni (59*) forged a defiant unbeaten 141-run stand for the fifth wicket to help their side through to a six-wicket win.

Going into the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday (March 5), India will be hoping for a similar show from their players on what is expected to be a good surface for shot making. Kohli singled out Shami and Jadhav as the big plusses from the first game. Shami hasn't been a regular in the 50-over setup but since his return has looked menacing and is even touted to pip Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the playing eleven as Jasprit Bumrah’s new ball partner. The right-arm pacer who is looking lighter and quicker has returned 15 wickets from eight matches since his return to ODI cricket. He hasn't given anything away in the top ten overs and in the death as well has looked more than a handful. On the other hand, if Jadhav can produce performances anything similar to what he did in Hyderabad, it solves a lot of Kohli's headaches. He bowled seven overs conceding just 31 runs for a wicket and then with the bat produced a measured 81* to see his side through. India have struggled with their sixth bowling option in recent times and Jadhav is increasingly appearing to be the man ideally suited for the role.

One area of concern for India though will be Shikhar Dhawan's form. In his last 15 innings, Dhawan has only managed two half-centuries at a strike-rate of 82.95. There have been seven scores below 20 and two first-ball ducks. Certainly not ideal for India's premier opener especially with KL Rahul having shown encouraging form in the T20 series. Dhawan does have fond memories of Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. He has played just one ODI at the venue, incidentally against Australia in 2013, and scored a delightful 100 off 102 balls. Against the same opposition, Dhawan will be hoping to regain some of his old form. On the bowling front, India ticked most boxes with Bumrah and Shami leading the pace unit while Kuldeep, Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja held their own with economical spells. More of the same will be expected from the bowlers come Tuesday. Australia did their best to make a match out of it in Hyderabad but 236 was never going to be enough for a power-packed Indian batting lineup. Aaron Finch's form has been a big worry for the visitors while an unsettled middle-order has further added to their woes.

Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis started off well after Finch fell for a nought but the middle-order barring Glenn Maxwell was not able to chug along consistently. Australia have won just three of 17 ODIs since the start of 2018, a winning percentage of just 17.25. That is one record they will desperately want to improve upon. They showed they have the calibre to play in the sub-continental conditions as was on display in the two T20Is. They are likely to be bolstered by the return of Shaun Marsh who was ruled out of the first ODI due to injury. His presence is bound to make the batting unit slightly stronger. Australia do not have a lot of options in the batting unit and will hope the current lot can come up with a much better show than what they did in Hyderabad. It is expected to be a pleasant day in Nagpur with temperatures hovering around the 32-degree mark. Being a day/night affair the ball is likely to nip around under lights but by and large, the VCA surface looks a good one for batsmen.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Sidharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.
2nd ODI Live Scorecricketcricket scoreIND vs AUS Live ScoreIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2019Live Cricket Scorelive score

