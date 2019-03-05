Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Zampa Picks Two Wickets in Same Over

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 5, 2019, 3:49 PM IST

2nd ODI, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 05 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:46(IST)

OUT, OUT: Wickets off consecutive deliveries for Zampa. This time Dhoni goes for 0. The batsman edges and gives a simple catch at slips to Khawaja. India are 171/6. 

15:44(IST)

OUT: Zampa is not having a great day. He tosses the ball up to Jadhav, the batsman gets an edge and goes between the keeper's leg for a four. But on the very next ball he gives an extra catch to Finch. India are 171/5. 

15:38(IST)
15:31(IST)

OUT: Kohli is dealing in boundaries. But out of no where Shankar is run out for 46. Kohli punches the ball back to the bowler and Zampa gets a hand to it. Shankar is caught out of the crease. Nonetheless he played a good innings. India are 156/4. 

15:23(IST)

Shankar is batting beautifully at the moment as he pulls Stoinis for a four over long on. He has combined well with Kohli to stabilise the Indian innings. He follows it up with a towering six in the same direction. It's 141/3 after 27 overs. 

15:19(IST)
15:13(IST)

FIFTY FOR KOHLI: Kohli has bailed India out of trouble once again and has scored a brilliant fifty. What an innings this has been by the Indian skipper. India are 122/3. 

15:08(IST)

Another over from Coulter-Nile comes to an end. This is the period where India would look to keep wickets intact. India are 108/3 after 23 overs. 

15:04(IST)
15:00(IST)

FOUR: Coulter-Nile comes back into the attack and Shankar hits the ball through point for a boundary. This has been a good comeback for the Indians. It's 103/3. 

14:50(IST)

Despite the departure of Rayudu, Kohli has changed gears and just hit Zampa for consecutive boundaries. This is good batting by the Indian skipper. India are 85/3 after 18 overs. 

14:45(IST)

OUT: Rayudu departs for 18. Lyon gets the ball tp straighten a bit and it hits the batsman on the pads. This is a big blow for the Indians. It's 75/3 after 17 overs. 

14:41(IST)

India are slowly starting to up the ante. This time Kohli cuts Lyon fine and gets a four through third man, India reach 75/2 now. 

14:39(IST)
14:32(IST)

Zampa gives away just two runs in the entire, so yet another good over for the Aussies. But the Indians are trying to recover from the early setbacks. It's 54/2 after 14 overs. 

14:25(IST)

This is a slow passage of play for the Indians as the boundaries have dried up completely. The key here for the Indians will be to not lose more wickets here. It's 47/2 after 12 overs. 

14:22(IST)
14:13(IST)
14:10(IST)

OUT: Maxwell has a wicket here. Dhawan tries to play across the line and missing the ball. He departs for 21 as India are 38/2 now. 

14:06(IST)

Now Zampa comes into the attack. Suddenly after the introduction of spinners, the scoring rate has come down a bit. Now after eight overs India are 38/1. 

14:02(IST)

We already have Glenn Maxwell into the attack. But he hasn't managed to spin the ball at all. Still only three runs come from the over. It's 32/1 after 7 overs. 

We already have Glenn Maxwell into the attack. But he hasn't managed to spin the ball at all. Still only three runs come from the over. It's 32/1 after 7 overs. 

13:57(IST)
13:54(IST)

Indians are currently dealing in boundaries. This time it's Dhawan who smacks Cummins for a four over mid wicket. He follows it up with a square cut for another four. This is good batting by this pair. India after 5 overs are 24/1.

13:48(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Kohli plays a magnificent shot off Coulter-Nile. A full-pitched ball, Kohli just guides the ball past long on for a boundary. India need a lot more of these shots, as soon after that Kohli flicks one for another four. After 4 over India are 16/1. 

13:44(IST)

India skipper Virat Kohli is off the mark. Once again he will be the key for taking India to a big total on a difficult Nagpur pitch. Cummins is once again showing why is he best in the business. He doesn't give anything away. One run comes from the over. India are 8/1 after 3 overs. 

13:40(IST)

FOUR: Coulter-Nile bowls one on the pads of Dhawan. The batsman flicks it to the boundary for four. India would like to recover soon from the early blow. He manages to add another two runs to the Indian total. After two overs India are 7/1. 

13:35(IST)

OUT: The first over comes to an end and it's a good one for the Aussies On the last ball of the over, Rohit takes the aerial route. And he has hit straight to the deep third man fielder. He departs for 0. India are 0/1 after 1 over. 

13:30(IST)

And we are all set for the start of the match as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make their way to the middle. Pat Cummins has the ball in his hand.

13:21(IST)

Finch: We're going to have a bowl. We expect it to spin a bit and hopefully when the lights come on, it might play better. We didn't play our best in the last game, obviously Dhoni and Jadhav played well to get them across the line. A bit more improvement in the batting and bowling should help. Two changes - Marsh is back and so is Nathan Lyon. We're playing the two spinners.

Image: Twitter

India vs Australia, Latest Updates: OUT: OUT, OUT: Wickets off consecutive deliveries for Zampa. This time Dhoni goes for 0. The batsman edges and gives a simple catch at slips to Khawaja. India are 171/6.

Catch all the live action from the second ODI between India and Australia at Nagpur.

Preview: "This is good," was Virat Kohli's reaction when India found themselves on 99/4 chasing a modest 237-run target in the first One-Day International against Australia in Hyderabad. That they achieved the target without losing any more wickets would have pleased the Indian captain no end. These five ODIs are India's last few games before the 2019 World Cup and are going serving as a precursor to the quadrennial event considering most members in the current squad are likely to take the flight to England in May. Having lost the two-match T20I series 2-0, India were desperate to get back to winning ways in the series opener at Hyderabad. They gave a good account of themselves restricting Australia to a below par 236/6 with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav being the pick of the bowlers. In the chase then Shikhar Dhawan (0), Rohit Sharma (37) and Virat Kohli (44) failed to fire as India looked in a bit of strife on a tough Hyderabad surface. But Kedar Jadhav (81*) and the ice-cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni (59*) forged a defiant unbeaten 141-run stand for the fifth wicket to help their side through to a six-wicket win.

Going into the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday (March 5), India will be hoping for a similar show from their players on what is expected to be a good surface for shot making. Kohli singled out Shami and Jadhav as the big plusses from the first game. Shami hasn't been a regular in the 50-over setup but since his return has looked menacing and is even touted to pip Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the playing eleven as Jasprit Bumrah’s new ball partner. The right-arm pacer who is looking lighter and quicker has returned 15 wickets from eight matches since his return to ODI cricket. He hasn't given anything away in the top ten overs and in the death as well has looked more than a handful. On the other hand, if Jadhav can produce performances anything similar to what he did in Hyderabad, it solves a lot of Kohli's headaches. He bowled seven overs conceding just 31 runs for a wicket and then with the bat produced a measured 81* to see his side through. India have struggled with their sixth bowling option in recent times and Jadhav is increasingly appearing to be the man ideally suited for the role.

One area of concern for India though will be Shikhar Dhawan's form. In his last 15 innings, Dhawan has only managed two half-centuries at a strike-rate of 82.95. There have been seven scores below 20 and two first-ball ducks. Certainly not ideal for India's premier opener especially with KL Rahul having shown encouraging form in the T20 series. Dhawan does have fond memories of Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. He has played just one ODI at the venue, incidentally against Australia in 2013, and scored a delightful 100 off 102 balls. Against the same opposition, Dhawan will be hoping to regain some of his old form. On the bowling front, India ticked most boxes with Bumrah and Shami leading the pace unit while Kuldeep, Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja held their own with economical spells. More of the same will be expected from the bowlers come Tuesday. Australia did their best to make a match out of it in Hyderabad but 236 was never going to be enough for a power-packed Indian batting lineup. Aaron Finch's form has been a big worry for the visitors while an unsettled middle-order has further added to their woes.

Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis started off well after Finch fell for a nought but the middle-order barring Glenn Maxwell was not able to chug along consistently. Australia have won just three of 17 ODIs since the start of 2018, a winning percentage of just 17.25. That is one record they will desperately want to improve upon. They showed they have the calibre to play in the sub-continental conditions as was on display in the two T20Is. They are likely to be bolstered by the return of Shaun Marsh who was ruled out of the first ODI due to injury. His presence is bound to make the batting unit slightly stronger. Australia do not have a lot of options in the batting unit and will hope the current lot can come up with a much better show than what they did in Hyderabad. It is expected to be a pleasant day in Nagpur with temperatures hovering around the 32-degree mark. Being a day/night affair the ball is likely to nip around under lights but by and large, the VCA surface looks a good one for batsmen.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Sidharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.
