Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru: Rahul Falls After Brisk 47

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 27, 2019, 7:44 PM IST

19:41(IST)

Dhawan is looking completely out of touch and is batting on 12 off 20. This will only add pressure on Kohli.

19:39(IST)

What a way to get out! Slower one from Coulter-Nile and it was on the shorter side. Rahul went for the upper cut but ended up offering a simple catch to the third man. He departs for 47. 

19:33(IST)

Six overs done and India are 53 without loss, thanks to Rahul who is batting on 41 off 21.

19:32(IST)

Another one! Back to back maximums! Short and Rahul slaps this one over fine leg for his fourth six. He then cops one on the box and like Dhawan is on the ground. What an eventful over!

19:30(IST)

19:28(IST)

WOW! On the pads and Rahul flicks it over deep mid-wicket for a superb six. That's some shot and he's once again looking in some mood. 

19:24(IST)

Jhye Richardson goes short and Rahul mistimes the pull but that didn't stop the ball from going all the way over fine leg. He then follows it up his trademark six over the off side. Rahul is once again looking in fine form. 

19:20(IST)

Eight runs from the fourth over and India are 24 for no loss. They will look to make of the last two overs of the powerplay.

19:18(IST)

Short and down the leg side for Coulter-Nile and Rahul helps it over short leg for his second boundary.

19:17(IST)

Ouch! That would have hurt! Coulter-Nile manages to bring one back in and that hits Dhawan on the box. He is down and the physio is out. 

Looks good now, set to go. 

19:13(IST)

Good over this for India as they manage 11 runs from it. Three overs gone and they 16 without loss.

19:11(IST)

Now Dhawan comes down the wicket and smacks one towards deep mid wicket for his first boundary. He then gets a single in the next delivery. 

19:10(IST)

Behrendorff drops one short and wide and Rahul slaps it to the off side for four between cover and point. He then follows it up with a single. 

19:09(IST)

Jhye Richardson is getting some movement and just gives away one run in his first over. Time for Rahul and Dhawan to get going?

19:05(IST)

Good first over from Behrendorff! Just three runs coming off it. Both Rahul and Dhawan will look to score at a good pace and get India off to a fiery start in the first six overs. 

18:59(IST)

And we are set to go...

18:45(IST)

Australia (Playing XI): D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb (wk), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

18:44(IST)

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul.

18:42(IST)

India
In: Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul
Out: Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande

Australia: Unchanged

18:40(IST)

Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first as well. Like Aaron said it's a good surface. Looks like the old Bangalore wicket and that's a good sign. Looks like there has been a lot of hard work done to prepare and maintain the pitch. The wicket was a bit of spoiler for the last couple of years but it looks like it's back to normal as all teams enjoy playing here. Shot selection was something we discussed after the last game. The bowling was outstanding. We need to get used to playing big games.

18:39(IST)

Aaron Finch: We are going to bowl first again. Looks like a good wicket, so hopefully we can chase down the target. We back ourselves to chase the target down. If at all there is going to be anything for the pacers it is going to be up front, so would like to exploit that. No changes for us.

18:32(IST)

Australia have won the toss and will bowl first.

18:27(IST)

Here's Sunil Gavaskar's pitch report: Fair amount of grass means the ball will zip around a bit. The average score here has come down from 200 to somewhere around 180. There are a few cracks as well to interest the spinners. The grass should also hold the pitch together.

18:23(IST)

If the last game was a low-scoring thriller, one could expect a high-scoring affair in Bangalore considering the nature of the surface. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul know the ins and outs of the surface and so does Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up six wickets in a T20I at the same venue.  

18:09(IST)

Are India utilising Krunal Pandya's all-round potential? Not completely, yet.

18:09(IST) India vs Australia: Krunal Pandya's Effectiveness Remains Untapped, But for How Long?

A batting all-rounder in the IPL and domestic cricket, and a bowling all-rounder for India. That's Krunal Pandya's identical yet subtly differing roles in T20 cricket in the domestic and international arenas.

https://www.news18.com

18:07(IST)

India do not have the best of T20I records in Bangalore. They have won three and lost two T20Is at the M Chinnaswamy stadium though they will take heart from the fact that the two wins have come in their last two fixtures at the venue. 

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru: Rahul Falls After Brisk 47

Latest Update: What a way to get out! Slower one from Coulter-Nile and it was on the shorter side. Rahul went for the upper cut but ended up offering a simple catch to the third man. He departs for 47.

Catch all the live updates from the second T20I between India and Australia in Bengaluru.

After a rare batting collapse in Visakhapatnam where they slipped from 69/2 to 109/7, India will be keen on getting their mojo back in a bid to square the two-match Twenty20 International series in Bangalore on Wednesday (February 27). It was a scratchy effort from the Indians in the first T20I with only KL Rahul seemingly in some flow during his 36-ball 50. Barring him and Virat Kohli, not one Indian batsman could manage a strike-rate of over a 100 as the hosts were restricted to 126/7 from their 20 overs. The bowlers did their best to get the side back into the game taking it to the last over but the visitors eked out a win off the last ball. Having said that, the surface in Visakhapatnam wasn't the best for batting as was evidenced in the second innings as well. That is likely going to change in Bangalore with the pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium considered one of the most batsman-friendly turfs in the country. The other key aspect which will help the Indians in their pursuit of squaring the series is their experience of playing in Bangalore. KL Rahul, who hails from Karnataka knows the ins and outs of the surface here while Virat Kohli has been leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL for some time. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too has been associated with the RCB franchise since 2014 and knows how to contain batsmen on a ground that's small in dimensions.

As far the batting department is concerned, India had given Shikhar Dhawan a rest in the first outing and it remains to be seen whether he will return to the fold in Bangalore especially with the series on the line. Rishabh Pant will be itching to perform after getting out cheaply on Sunday, and so will be Dinesh Karthik who has a point to prove after being left out of the ODI series that follows the T20s. All eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni too whose strike-rate once again was the talking point after the first T20I where he scored only 26 runs in 37 balls. India had a ridiculously long tail in Visakhapatnam with Umesh Yadav coming in as early as No.8. The hosts might look to bring in all-rounder Vijay Shankar to beef-up the batting department. On the bowling front, India seem a settled unit with Jasprit Bumrah leading the way. Debutant Mayank Markande was impressive though he did not pick a wicket so was Krunal Pandya who had impressive returns of 1/17 from four overs. The only change India might look at is replacing Umesh with Siddharth Kaul. Australia, on the other hand, after a morale-boosting win in the first T20I will very much want to seal the series in Bangalore. They haven't had much success against India in recent times having lost the ODI and Test series to them at home but having started off the series with a hard-earned win they will be keen to not release their foot off the pedal.

That was a sentiment resonated by Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb as well. "To beat India in India in a T20 match with a crowd like that ... the boys take a lot of confidence from that," he said on Monday. It wasn't a smooth ride for the visitors in the first T20I though for the most part, they looked to be cruising. Chasing 127, Australia were comfortably placed on 89/2 with Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short making things look easy. But once both fell, a dramatic collapse ensued which saw them slip to 113/7. Ultimately needing 14 from the last over, bowled by Umesh, Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson kept their cool to take the side home. It will be collapses such as these that Australia will have to be wary of. The surface is likely to be much better in Bangalore and that will make the batsmen's task easier. While Short and Maxwell look in good touch, Aaron Finch, a key component in Australia's batting unit, will want to put his run of poor scores against India behind him. With a slightly inexperienced middle-order, it will upto the likes of Finch and Maxwell to show the way. The bowling as usual stood out with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff and Pat Cummins all doing a fair job. Adam Zampa also had decent returns but he will have to be careful in Bangalore where shorter boundaries might bring about his undoing. India do not have the best of T20I records in Bangalore. They have won three and lost two T20Is at the M Chinnaswamy stadium though they will take heart from the fact that the two wins have come in their last two fixtures at the venue. The conditions in Bangalore are expected to be partly cloudy during the game, but there is no threat of rain.
2nd T20I live scorecricket scoreIND vs AUS Live ScoreIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2018-19India vs Australia 2019jasprit bumrahLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonivirat kohli

Loading...