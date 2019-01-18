India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Melbourne: Chahal Removes Marsh & Khawaja in Same Over

07:21(IST)

However, Dhawan said he felt in good rhythm on account of the T20I series and chose to take a break to work on fitness and his skills. "I had 5-6 weeks off and I was training hard. It was good because, looking forward to the World Cup, it was a good break for me. Now I'm happy to be back in the side, playing matches and raring to go. "I think my rhythm is there, the way I was hitting the ball. It is very important to take a break and feel fresh, which we Indian cricketers don't get much of, so we're not used to it," he said.