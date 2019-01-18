Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Melbourne: Chahal Removes Marsh & Khawaja in Same Over

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 18, 2019, 10:07 AM IST

3rd ODI, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne 18 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

10:03(IST)

OUT: What an over by Chahal here. This time he bags Khawaja, He tosses the ball up and the batsman gets a thin edge. The ball goes in the air and Chahal takes a simple return catch as Khawaja departs for 34. This is mediocre cricket by Australia. It's 101/4. 

09:59(IST)

OUT: Chahal is introduced into the attack. And straightaway he has produced a magical delivery. He draws Marsh forward and Dhoni dirupts the stumps. Marsh is out for 39. Australia are 100/3. 

09:48(IST)

Now Marsh and Khawaja are having a go at Jadhav. The batsmen hit him for two boundaries in the same over. That also brings up fifty partnership for the duo. Australia are 80/2 in 20 overs. 

09:40(IST)

Shankar and Jadhav have combined well as part-timers and are giving nothing away. This is brilliant bowling by the duo. Australia are 59/2 after 18 overs. 

09:33(IST)
09:26(IST)

Jadhav, expectedly is creating some problems for the batsmen in the middle. The best part is that he is bowling conventional off spinners at the moment. Australia are 42/2 in 14 overs. 

09:18(IST)

We have two changes in the bowling already as Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jahav are introduced into the attack. And both of them start pretty well as Australia are 36/2, 

09:13(IST)
09:06(IST)

OUT: What is happening here. First Bhuvneshwar tries to deliver a ball from behind the umpire. That breaks Finch's concentration. And on the very next ball he steps down on a ball that's in line of the stumps. The umpire adjudges him LBW. He is out for 14. Australia are 27/2 in 9 overs. 

08:58(IST)
08:52(IST)

CHANCE: The ball takes an outside edge of Finch's bat as Bhuvi drops one short. There is no second slip and the ball sails to the boundary for a four. Australia are 23/1. 

08:47(IST)

Ana Khawaja gets off the mark with a four through the covers. That was a bad ball by Shami as the pressure was mounting on the batsman. Australia move to 15/1. 

08:39(IST)
08:34(IST)

OUT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes. The bowler gets the ball to bounce steeply and Carey can't control his shot. The ball goes straight into the hands of Kohli. He departs for 5. Australlia are 8/1. 

08:30(IST)

CHANCE: Carey guides the ball to short cover for a single, but there is a confusion between him and Finch. Jadeja goes for a direct hit but misses narrowly. Australia are 5/0. 

08:26(IST)

It's a good first over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he induces an edge from Aaron Finch. The ball falls short of first slip fielder Rohit Sharma. Australia are 1/0 after the 1st over. 

08:12(IST)
08:02(IST)

RAIN STOPS PLAY: And with just two balls being bowled in the match, the covers have come on. The play has been interrupted already. Australia are 1/0.  

07:55(IST)

AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI: Australia (Playing XI): Alex Carey(w), Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa

07:44(IST)

KOHLI AT TOSS: We're having a bowl first. It's quite overcast. It's going to be stop-start, with the rain around, and as a batsman we are never in, so that's the idea. We've had a good tour and we want to finish on a high. Levelling the series was important, now both the teams are set up for the decider. All the boys are motivated for the game. 

07:35(IST)

07:32(IST)

TOSS: India win the toss and elect to bowl first. India go with three changes as Vijay Shankar is set to make his ODI debut.

07:21(IST)

However, Dhawan said he felt in good rhythm on account of the T20I series and chose to take a break to work on fitness and his skills. "I had 5-6 weeks off and I was training hard. It was good because, looking forward to the World Cup, it was a good break for me. Now I'm happy to be back in the side, playing matches and raring to go. "I think my rhythm is there, the way I was hitting the ball. It is very important to take a break and feel fresh, which we Indian cricketers don't get much of, so we're not used to it," he said.

07:10(IST)

He also lauded the role played by Dinesh Karthik during the successful chase in the second ODI in Adelaide. "The good thing is we have got all fit and very mature players. That makes us a strong batting unit. And of course, we have been performing well and consistently over the past few years," he added. The left-hander is one of the three batsmen, along with Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, to have not played active cricket while the Australia-India Test series was on.

07:02(IST)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said that MS Dhoni coming back to form bode well for India's preparations ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup while also insisting that the visitors were all up and looking forward to make history by winning the first ever bilateral ODI series on Australian soil, following up on the 2-1 Test series win here. "Winning the series will mean a lot to us. We are going to value it and cherish it," Dhawan said in the pre-match conference. "It was good to see a good team performance in the last game, especially how Dhoni performed well in both the games. We are very happy that Dhoni is getting his touch back. Because a player of his stature, gives so much of confidence to the batsmen at the other end."

06:58(IST)

With the series levelled at 1-1, India would like to deliver a knockout punch and clinch the ODI series as well, marking the end of a successful Australia tour. Hello and welcome to the third and final ODI of the series. 

Catch all the live updates of the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne on Cricketnext.com.

Preview: Three three-match One-Day International series between Australia and India is in the most interesting possible situation going into the decider. Australia 1, India 1, with winner to take all at the iconic MCG in Melbourne on Friday (January 18).

Things are gradually falling in place for both sides. Australia came into the series in poor form, low confidence, and with questions over their combinations. Two games in, they've made good strides in identifying some key options for the World Cup. India were largely settled and in form, and have taken steps towards filling in some crucial gaps in their line up.

One of those biggest gaps is the middle order batting. While the top three have scored the bulk of the runs for India in ODIs, there have been question marks over the batsmen who follow. The two games have given India plenty of pointers in that direction.

By now, it's clear that India are going to stick to MS Dhoni, at No. 5, no matter what. Virat Kohli made it clear after the second game, saying "there's no doubt he should be in the side". Dhoni had a poor 2018 but has made a good start to the new year with two successive half-centuries, the second helping India past the line in a tense chase. An in-form and confident Dhoni will do wonders to the Indian side.

But it's also clear by now that Dhoni cannot do the job alone. He needs help from his partners, and that cannot always be Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, particularly in the fag end of the innings. That's where Dinesh Karthik's 14-b1ll 25* in Adelaide will please India. Karthik has been identified for the finishing role - above Kedar Jadhav who can bowl - and if he fills in consistently, India will not need to rely completely on the top three.

While the two wicketkeepers have shown promising signs, there are slight doubts developing over Ambati Rayudu. He seemed to have made the No. 4 spot his own with good performances against Windies, but has struggled in Australia so far (0 off 2 and 24 off 6), perhaps owing to lack of top-class cricket. Rohit has openly said he 'personally' prefers Dhoni at No. 4, and if Rayudu fails a few more times, the pressure could mount.

For the middle order to take its time to settle in, it's imperative that the top three keep firing. Rohit and Kohli already have centuries in the series, and Shikhar Dhawan played a nice little cameo in Adelaide which he'll want to extend in Melbourne.

The other pointer India have got so far is about their third seam-bowling option once Jasprit Bumrah returns. The newcomers - Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj - have struggled, while Mohammed Shami has done a decent job. India might consider playing Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Siraj, considering the size of MCG. Most importantly for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has put behind a poor 2018 and picked up four wickets in Adelaide.

Australia too have taken steps towards identifying a core group for the World Cup. They have posted close to 300 in both the matches, thanks to a firing middle order. Shaun Marsh has led the way with scores of 54 and 131, while Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb also have half-centuries. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have done their finishing duties well, adding power in the lower-middle order.

What Australia will want now is more contribution from openers Alex Carey and Aaron Finch. Carey has 42 and Finch 12 runs in the series.

Australia's bowling, without Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, has done a decent job. That's largely thanks to Jhye Richardson, with Jason Behrendorff playing the supporting role. Behrendorff is managing a sore back and has been replaced by Billy Stanlake on Friday. Australia will also want more from the experienced Peter Siddle.

In both games, India's batsmen have gone after Siddle and Lyon, identifying them as the easiest hitting options. Given the number of right-handers in the Indian line up, Australia have replaced the wicketless Lyon with Adam Zampa's leg-spin for the decider.

Conditions in Adelaide were bordering on extreme, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. Melbourne is relatively better, which allowed a few players to cool off and watch the Australian Open tennis action on Wednesday. They'll be back in full intensity for the decider, hopefully producing another tight game. Australia seek their first series win in two years, while India will want to win a successful tour on a high.

Squads:

Australia (XI): Aaron Finch(capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar.
