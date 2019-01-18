Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Melbourne: Kohli & Dhawan Build Partnership

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 18, 2019, 1:21 PM IST

3rd ODI, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne 18 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

13:20(IST)

Kohli slashes one through the covers for a majestic boundary off Stanlake as the score moves to 51/1. He follows it up with a pull that goes for a four. Australia need to break this partnership soon.

13:11(IST)
13:07(IST)
13:01(IST)

Indian batsmen are in no hurry at the moment as Richardson bowls another clean over. That takes India's score to 25/1 after 9 overs. 

12:53(IST)
12:49(IST)

OUT: Sharma has committed a blunder here. Siddle bowls it on to the middle stump as the batsman tries to go for another flick. But the ball takes the edge and goes in the hands of Marsh. India are 15/1. 

12:47(IST)

FOUR: Finally a four comes India's way as Rohit flicks one from Siddle off his pads. This will give him a lot of confidence. India are 15/0. 

12:43(IST)

It's a slowish start by the Indian openers. They just need to see off the new ball. India move to 10/0. 

12:36(IST)
12:32(IST)

There is an early scare for India as Siddle gets one to hit Rohit's pads. It looked close, but the ball was going over the stumps. India are 1/0. 

12:28(IST)

Jhye Richardson comes up with a clean over first up. He doesn't give any room to Dhawan or Rohit to freeze their arms. India are 1/0. 

12:21(IST)

Okay so as it turns out the match will begin soon as it's not raining anymore. 

12:18(IST)

Not the best of news coming from the centre as it has started to drizzle. Hopefully the play gets underway soon. 

12:17(IST)
12:01(IST)
11:55(IST)
11:50(IST)

ALL OUT: And it's the second one for Shami as he yorks number 11 batsman Billy Stanlake. What an evening this is turning out for the Indians as they dismiss Australia for 230. 

11:45(IST)

6th WICKET: Chahal is having a great day. He bags his sixth. He tosses the ball up to Zampa, and the latter gives a simple catch to Vijay Shankar in the deep. Australia are 228/9. 

11:43(IST)
11:37(IST)

FIFER FOR CHAHAL: What a comeback this has been by Chahal. He traps Handscomb in front of the wicket and the batsman completely misses it. That's five wickets for the leg spinner. Handscomb goes for 58 as Australia are 219/8. 

11:35(IST)
11:26(IST)

FOUR FOR CHAHAL: Another one for Chahal as he gets Richardson this time. He fires one on the leg stump and Richardson plays one in the hand of Jadhav. Australia lose their seventh for 206. 

11:19(IST)

FIFTY FOR HANDSCOMB: The unorthodox batsman is a making a mark here that he has the potential to do well with the tail as well. He reaches his fifty as Australia are 197/6. 

11:16(IST)
11:08(IST)

Handscomb has impressed once again. When all the others have struggled against spin, he has managed to score runs at ease. Australia move to 188/6. 

11:01(IST)

Vijay Shankar comes back into the attack. The key here for India will be to not let the initiative go and restrict Australia below 220. It's 179/6.  

10:54(IST)
10:46(IST)

STUNNING CATCH: This has to go down as the best catch of the series, just for the effort put in by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shami persists with short bowling to Maxwell and the latter obliges with an aerial shot over square leg. Bhuvi runs good 20-30 metres and dives forward to take the catch. Maxwell departs for 26. Australia are 161/6. 

10:38(IST)

There is a good contest brewing between Chahal and Maxwell. Even though the latter has looked uncomfortable against him, he manages to get a boundary over midwicket. Australia move to 148/5. 

10:34(IST)

Catch all the live updates of the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne on Cricketnext.com.

Preview: Three three-match One-Day International series between Australia and India is in the most interesting possible situation going into the decider. Australia 1, India 1, with winner to take all at the iconic MCG in Melbourne on Friday (January 18).

Things are gradually falling in place for both sides. Australia came into the series in poor form, low confidence, and with questions over their combinations. Two games in, they've made good strides in identifying some key options for the World Cup. India were largely settled and in form, and have taken steps towards filling in some crucial gaps in their line up.

One of those biggest gaps is the middle order batting. While the top three have scored the bulk of the runs for India in ODIs, there have been question marks over the batsmen who follow. The two games have given India plenty of pointers in that direction.

By now, it's clear that India are going to stick to MS Dhoni, at No. 5, no matter what. Virat Kohli made it clear after the second game, saying "there's no doubt he should be in the side". Dhoni had a poor 2018 but has made a good start to the new year with two successive half-centuries, the second helping India past the line in a tense chase. An in-form and confident Dhoni will do wonders to the Indian side.

But it's also clear by now that Dhoni cannot do the job alone. He needs help from his partners, and that cannot always be Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, particularly in the fag end of the innings. That's where Dinesh Karthik's 14-b1ll 25* in Adelaide will please India. Karthik has been identified for the finishing role - above Kedar Jadhav who can bowl - and if he fills in consistently, India will not need to rely completely on the top three.

While the two wicketkeepers have shown promising signs, there are slight doubts developing over Ambati Rayudu. He seemed to have made the No. 4 spot his own with good performances against Windies, but has struggled in Australia so far (0 off 2 and 24 off 6), perhaps owing to lack of top-class cricket. Rohit has openly said he 'personally' prefers Dhoni at No. 4, and if Rayudu fails a few more times, the pressure could mount.

For the middle order to take its time to settle in, it's imperative that the top three keep firing. Rohit and Kohli already have centuries in the series, and Shikhar Dhawan played a nice little cameo in Adelaide which he'll want to extend in Melbourne.

The other pointer India have got so far is about their third seam-bowling option once Jasprit Bumrah returns. The newcomers - Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj - have struggled, while Mohammed Shami has done a decent job. India might consider playing Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Siraj, considering the size of MCG. Most importantly for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has put behind a poor 2018 and picked up four wickets in Adelaide.

Australia too have taken steps towards identifying a core group for the World Cup. They have posted close to 300 in both the matches, thanks to a firing middle order. Shaun Marsh has led the way with scores of 54 and 131, while Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb also have half-centuries. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have done their finishing duties well, adding power in the lower-middle order.

What Australia will want now is more contribution from openers Alex Carey and Aaron Finch. Carey has 42 and Finch 12 runs in the series.

Australia's bowling, without Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, has done a decent job. That's largely thanks to Jhye Richardson, with Jason Behrendorff playing the supporting role. Behrendorff is managing a sore back and has been replaced by Billy Stanlake on Friday. Australia will also want more from the experienced Peter Siddle.

In both games, India's batsmen have gone after Siddle and Lyon, identifying them as the easiest hitting options. Given the number of right-handers in the Indian line up, Australia have replaced the wicketless Lyon with Adam Zampa's leg-spin for the decider.

Conditions in Adelaide were bordering on extreme, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. Melbourne is relatively better, which allowed a few players to cool off and watch the Australian Open tennis action on Wednesday. They'll be back in full intensity for the decider, hopefully producing another tight game. Australia seek their first series win in two years, while India will want to win a successful tour on a high.

Squads:

Australia (XI): Aaron Finch(capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar.
