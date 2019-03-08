Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Indian Bowlers Look For Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 2:00 PM IST

3rd ODI, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 08 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

14:00(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and straightaway is greeted with a boundary by Khawaja. In the same over Shikhar Dhawan puts down a simple catch at point. Australia are 34/0 after 7 overs. 

13:54(IST)

Yet another over by Shami comes to an end but not before he is hoit on the shin by an incoming ball from Finch. It's 20/0 from 5 overs. 

13:48(IST)

Bumrah again delivers one on the pads and is penalised by Khawaja for it. But makes amends after that and gives away only four runs. Australia are 19/0 after 4 overs. 

13:44(IST)

Shami is right on money in his second over and doesn't give any room to the batsmen to get any runs. He just gives away one run. Australia are 15/0 after 3 overs.

13:39(IST)

Bumrah starts from the other end and is hit for a four through point. That's a good start to the Aussie innings. And there is an appeal for an LBW against Finch. It looked straight but the batsman is saved by the height. It's 14/0 after 2 overs. 

13:34(IST)

Shami starts the proceedings for India. He bowls one on the pads of Khawaja and the ball races away to a four. That's a goof start by the Aussies. It's 6/0 after 1 over. 

13:28(IST)

We are just moments away from the start of the match and all eyes will be on Shami and Bumrah once again, to deliver the goods.  

13:13(IST)

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

13:08(IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

13:05(IST)

TOSS: India have won the toss and decided to bowl first. India field the same XI in this match. 

12:59(IST)
12:50(IST)

PITCH REPORT: Sunil Gavaskar says the pitch is good for batting, but considering the dew in mind, it's a bowl first pitch. 

12:46(IST)

On the field, Kohli is still learning. Fortunately for him, there are two players in the team he can lean on. Behind the stumps, Mahendra Singh Dhoni directs traffic like a policeman in peak-hour traffic: with precision, with authority and with a method that is proven to work. In the infield there is Rohit Sharma, who always offers an alternate view, bringing to the game a natural instinct for captaincy. Remember the time he suggested Jasprit Bumrah try a slower ball on the final ball of a session in a Test in Australia?

12:38(IST)

What this also means is that Kohli’s captaincy will be under the microscope. While he has let himself down with selections and on-field strategy in the past, it does appear that Kohli is finally settling into the job. The manner in which the Indian team used the lead-up ODIs to plug the gaps in their eleven — Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar taking their chances and shaping the line-up — showed that there was a clear plan in place. There was less impetuosity in terms of change for change’s sake, less taking a punt or working off a hunch and more of a long-term vision.

12:23(IST)

But, even as Kohli’s place in the pantheon of batting greats is sealed in the time it takes some players to just make a name for themselves, there is another major opportunity ahead of the Indian captain. Kohli’s leadership, and this includes team selection, taking a group of players with him, marshalling resources on the field and absorbing the pressures of constantly being in the limelight, will be in sharp focus in the World Cup. The format, a repeat of 1992, means that every team will play all their other opponents, allowing a team to grow in the tournament, undergo course correction where required and even come back after a couple of losses.

12:10(IST)

By the end of 2018, Kohli could have 50 One-Day International centuries to his name. At age 30. Let those words sink in. He only has 40 to his name at the moment, but there’s a World Cup and six ODIs against West Indies before it’s time to ring in 2019. Whenever Kohli gets there, it will be a monstrous achievement, not least because he still has so much cricket left in him and is likely to raise the bar so high that a player starting off in the game will consider the mark unreachable.

12:01(IST)

When Virat Kohli’s batting was first compared to that of the great Viv Richards, there was a touch of blasphemy in the air. Surely, no-one would ever come close to King Viv. And then Sir Viv Richards went and said that he saw a bit of himself in Kohli. When Virat Kohli’s hunger for runs was compared to the appetite of Sachin Tendulkar, there was a touch of incredulity in the air. Surely no modern cricketer could emulate the longevity and consistency of the ultimate run machine. Then Tendulkar suggested that if anyone bettered his numbers, it would be Kohli.

11:54(IST)

After registering victories in the first two ODIs, now it's turn for India to pocket the series in Ranchi. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the third ODI between the two teams. 

Having already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia, India will be eager to seal the contest when the two teams take to the field for the third match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (March 8). With the World Cup now less than three months away, the Virat Kohli-led side would want to use the remaining matches to fine-tune their combinations while also testing their bench strength ahead of the tournament. For Australia, this will be their last chance to keep the series alive. Having swept the two-match T20I series, the visitors have thus far struggled to assert their authority in the two ODIs in Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Their bowling attack did put in an efficient performance in the second ODI at Nagpur despite Kohli constructing a century, but the batting hasn’t yet clicked, and the issues begin from the top. Skipper Aaron Finch has been struggling for form lately and his inability to provide the team with a solid start at the top of the innings has exposed the inconsistent middle order. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinus and Peter Handscomb have shown flashes of form so far but the middle order’s lack of a lynchpin is evident. Steve Smith will most likely be thrust into that role during the World Cup but given his lack of match practice and the fact that he will be returning from injury, Australia would do well to temper expectations from the former skipper. David Warner is also expected to be back in the side following the end of his suspension and he could add firepower and stability to the top order but he too will be returning from an injury layoff.

Quite clearly, in this scenario, Australia’s batsmen will be eager to find a modicum of consistency and rhythm in the remaining three games to assuage the concerns of the selectors and team management. For India, perhaps the biggest dilemma they face is whether or not they choose to experiment with their playing XI in the final three games. India have played with a near full-strength XI in the previous two games yet common sense dictates that even squad members need time in the middle ahead of a tournament like the World Cup. KL Rahul, who will likely be India’s back-up opener, played in the T20I series but has yet to feature in the ODIs and will be keen to make a case for himself should he be given the opportunity to do so. Rishabh Pant is another player who may feature in the fifteen-man squad for the tournament but hasn’t played thus far in the series, although given MS Dhoni’s recent form the youngster would most likely feature in this series as a pure batsman should he be given a game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the T20 series and the first couple of ODIS, is part of the squad for the last three ODIs. He hasn’t been at his best in white-ball cricket during recent times but is a genuine threat with the new ball and will be keen to rediscover his rhythm soon. The Indian team management will undoubtedly have an eye on the World Cup but there is also a series to be won. A full house is expected for the contest on the home turf of the talismanic M S Dhoni, and the crowd will be desperate for their favourite soon to produce a strong performance.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.
Loading...