India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 5 in Melbourne, Highlights: As it Happened

08:15(IST)

Virat Kohli - We are not gonna stop here! This will give us more confidence and we will play more positively in Sydney. We want to win the last Test match as well, if an opportunity comes our way. We don't want to be complacent now. It's a good thing that I don't read any comments. We were pretty clear that we will bat third on this pitch as pitch was only getting worse. Jasprit has been brilliant for us, The three seamers have broken a record for the highest number of wickets in a calendar year. Jasprit was unlucky not to get wickets in Perth. Team management calmed him down and he won us the this Test match. Agarwal was amazing. His composure was outstanding. Pujara was outstanding too. It is all about taking pride in your roles which are given. We have to play good cricket to be in the position right now. We have never been in this position and now is the time to express even more.