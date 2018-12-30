Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 5 in Melbourne, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 30, 2018, 8:29 AM IST

3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne 26 - 30 December, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India beat Australia by 137 runs

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

Live Blog

Highlights

08:42(IST)

That's it from us. Do join us back for the final Test.

08:30(IST)
08:28(IST)

Every Indian player contributed to this victory. Agarwal was quite good on his debut while Vihari played out few overs in the first innings. Pujara and Kohli's 170-run stand was the turning point for India. The likes of Rahane, Rohit and Pant chipped in as well while the bowlers once again did the job for their team.

08:17(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah (Player of the Match): It is a great feeling! Be it boxing day, be it anyother day, I always wanted to play Test cricket and I made my debut against South Africa in January this year. I made my debut against Australia in 2016 so to play Test cricket here was a big thing for me. I am really happy to contribute to team's success. We train very hard and we are used to bowling a lot of overs in Ranji cricket, so body is doing well. My focus is on the next Test. It was always a dream to play Test cricket and was really happy when I was in South Africa. Before I made my debut in the ODI cricket, I always wanted to play Test cricket. And I was really happy once I was in South Africa. I started learning slowly-slowly. In England it was a different experience... coming to Australia is a different experience. The start has been good, hopefully, I will keep getting better.

08:15(IST)

Virat Kohli - We are not gonna stop here! This will give us more confidence and we will play more positively in Sydney. We want to win the last Test match as well, if an opportunity comes our way. We don't want to be complacent now. It's a good thing that I don't read any comments. We were pretty clear that we will bat third on this pitch as pitch was only getting worse. Jasprit has been brilliant for us, The three seamers have broken a record for the highest number of wickets in a calendar year. Jasprit was unlucky not to get wickets in Perth. Team management calmed him down and he won us the this Test match. Agarwal was amazing. His composure was outstanding. Pujara was outstanding too. It is all about taking pride in your roles which are given. We have to play good cricket to be in the position right now. We have never been in this position and now is the time to express even more.

08:13(IST)

Tim Paine - It's a bit disappointing. With inexperienced batting line-up, you are bound to have an innings like we did in the first innings. The guys are working really hard and we have a huge challenge ahead of us in Sydney. The conditions will be different there. The pitch was very good. After watching the wicket for the first two days I knew it will crumble. Pat has been superb all series. We all know what quality he has. He has been fantastic for us. We want more guys to perform like him. It's been an interesting year, a difficult year. In the next few months, some world class players will be available. We have to work really hard to win the new year Test.

08:02(IST)

True that!

07:58(IST)

This is interesting! 

07:56(IST)
07:55(IST)

This is India's 150th Test win, making them the fifth team to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli becomes the first captain ever to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil.

07:51(IST)

ALL OVER! India are now 2-1 up in the series with a game to go. They retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It took them 27 deliveries and they did it by removing both the overnight batsmen. Ishant dropped one short and Lyon went for the pull only to end up edging it to the wicketkeeper.

07:47(IST)

Bumrah now has nine wickets in this match which is the most by an Indian pacer in Australia.

07:45(IST)
07:45(IST)

It's that man again! Bumrah has once again done the job for his team. Just a hint of away movement from the length and Cummins ended up edging it to Pujara at first slip. Cummins' brilliant knock comes to an end.

07:38(IST)

Lyon goes for the flashy drive and ends up getting beaten by the inward movement. India will look to wrap this up as soon as possible. 

07:37(IST)
07:35(IST)

Here comes Bumrah! Superb first over from the paceman as he manages to beat Cummins with a couple of times, and ends the over with a well-directed bouncer.

07:30(IST)

The second new ball is just five years old and Ishant did manage to get some movement. Both Cummins and Lyon, however, played him out without any discomfort. Three off this over.

07:25(IST)

All set! Ishant to bowl the first over.

06:25(IST)

15 minutes ahead of the scheduled time...

06:22(IST)
05:31(IST)

Here's something that will go along well with your morning tea: 

05:30(IST) India vs Australia: In Numbers | India's Pace Battery Enhance Credentials as Best in World

India always had a weak link on previous tours - their collective pace attack - that is not the case anymore. But how good are they?

https://www.news18.com

05:28(IST)

There you go again! It's pouring at the MCG now.

05:18(IST)

If there is no further rain, the play will commence in 10 minutes. 

05:16(IST)

Covers are coming off again. Meanwhile, Indian players are already in their whites and the umpires are heading out to inspect the wicket.

05:01(IST)

The start of play has officially been delayed due to rain, and it's got dark as well. India will hope they don't have to wait for too long.

04:44(IST)

This is going to be that kind of a day...

04:42(IST)

Cummins and Lyon treated every ball with the respect it deserved, and they literally dragged the game, kicking and screaming, into the final day, even after the extra half hour was taken on the fourth evening. If only Australia’s batsmen had shown the same sort of character, putting a price on their wickets and realising how priceless patience can be, this game would have looked a whole lot different, as well as India have bowled.

04:37(IST)

Cummins, who has been Australia’s stand-out fast bowler of the series, and Lyon, who was instrumental in their win in Perth, have shown more application than most of their more illustrious top-order batsmen. Cummins showed what was possible when you presented the full face of the bat in defence, left balls alone outside the off stump and made the bowlers come at you rather than the other way around. 

Not once in the third Test have India allowed Australia to take control of the match, but Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon refused to throw in the towel and showed tremendous grit and determination to drag the match to the final day in Melbourne. A thunderstorm has been predicted for tomorrow and that will worry the visiting team who are just two wickets away from taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Australia were skittled out for 151 in reply to India's 443 for 7 (decl) in their first innings. Pat Cummins then dismantled the Indian batting order but the visiting side somehow managed 106 for 8 (decl) in their second essay, stretching the overall lead to 399 runs. It was always going to be about survival from there on, and it was once again Cummins who stood between India and a day-four victory. At stumps, Australia were 258 for 8 in 85 overs, still requiring 141 runs for a win, with Cummins and Lyon unbeaten on 61 off 103 and 6 off 38 respectively.

Chasing an improbable target, Australia's task got harder when Aaron Finch (3) once again flopped, throwing his role as a Test opener under even more scrutiny with speculation that he either has to drop down the order in Sydney or make way for someone else. The 32-year-old offered a nothing shot in the second over, poking at an outside off Jasprit Bumrah delivery, only to end up edging it to Virat Kohli at second slip. Fellow opener Marcus Harris followed him back to the pavilion for 13, getting an inside edge off Ravindra Jadeja. Australia needed their senior batsmen - Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh - to stand up and deliver for the team, which didn't really happen. Both Khawaja and Shaun Marsh took the attack to Jadeja who was getting good amount of turn. Both even hit a six down the ground but couldn't carry on to make a difference. While Khawaja was pinned right in front of the stumps for 33 by Mohammed Shami, Shaun Marsh too suffered the same fate, becoming Bumrah's second victim. He crafted four fours and a six in his 44-run knock before joining Australia's top-three back in the hut.

The story was no different of his younger brother Mitchell Marsh (10) who announced his arrival with a six before chipping Jadeja's first delivery of the 39th over straight to Kohli at covers. Amidst all the chaos, Travis Head kept one side intact and even played a couple of well-controlled drives. However, Australia's hopes further dashed when the left-hander dragged one of Ishant Sharma's deliveries back on to the stumps when he was on 34. Australian skipper, Time Paine or "the temporary captain" as Rishabh Pant kept calling him from behind the stumps, commenced his innings with a flurry of boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batsman showed a lot of character and played out over 60 deliveries but once again couldn't convert it into a big score. He was batting on 26 when he edged Jadeja to Pant.

Cummins once again showed stomach for a fight and looked more comfortable against Indian bowlers than the top order. Cummins and Mitchell Starc managed to frustrate India for a bit and added 39 runs for the eighth wicket. It was Shami who brought an end to this partnership, by bowling Starc out for 18. Cummins, however, kept marching on and brought up his second Test half-century with a fantastic cover drive. He found an able ally in Nathan Lyon as the two refused to give up. The match was carry forwarded to the extra 30 minutes but it was during that period when Cummins carved two gorgeous straight-batted drives. It started to get frustrating for India and Kohli tried all the tricks he could but wasn't able to break the partnership, which has now grown to 43. The two didn't give up and ensured Australia end Day 4 with a gleam of hope - mostly directed towards the rain gods.

Earlier, India resumed the penultimate day with an aim of accumulating quick runs. Overnight batsmen Agarwal (42) and Pant (33) started on a positive note with the former rushing down the track to smack Lyon for two maximums down the ground. But Cummins, who had sparked the game back to life late Friday by grabbing four wickets in a devastating spell, once again came to Australia's rescue as one of his deliveries ricocheted off Agarwal's bat onto the stumps, denying him a deserving half-century. This was Cummins' third five-wicket haul in 17 Tests. Not satisfied, the right-arm pacer then had Jadeja caught at short point by Khawaja for five to give himself career-best figures of 6 for 27 off 11 overs. Pant smashed Josh Hazlewood (2 for 22) for a massive six straight down the ground but fell in the very next delivery, prompting Kohli to make the declaration.
