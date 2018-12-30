India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 5 in Melbourne, Highlights: As it Happened

Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vweoHd0nEE— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2018
Every Indian player contributed to this victory. Agarwal was quite good on his debut while Vihari played out few overs in the first innings. Pujara and Kohli's 170-run stand was the turning point for India. The likes of Rahane, Rohit and Pant chipped in as well while the bowlers once again did the job for their team.
Jasprit Bumrah (Player of the Match): It is a great feeling! Be it boxing day, be it anyother day, I always wanted to play Test cricket and I made my debut against South Africa in January this year. I made my debut against Australia in 2016 so to play Test cricket here was a big thing for me. I am really happy to contribute to team's success. We train very hard and we are used to bowling a lot of overs in Ranji cricket, so body is doing well. My focus is on the next Test. It was always a dream to play Test cricket and was really happy when I was in South Africa. Before I made my debut in the ODI cricket, I always wanted to play Test cricket. And I was really happy once I was in South Africa. I started learning slowly-slowly. In England it was a different experience... coming to Australia is a different experience. The start has been good, hopefully, I will keep getting better.
Virat Kohli - We are not gonna stop here! This will give us more confidence and we will play more positively in Sydney. We want to win the last Test match as well, if an opportunity comes our way. We don't want to be complacent now. It's a good thing that I don't read any comments. We were pretty clear that we will bat third on this pitch as pitch was only getting worse. Jasprit has been brilliant for us, The three seamers have broken a record for the highest number of wickets in a calendar year. Jasprit was unlucky not to get wickets in Perth. Team management calmed him down and he won us the this Test match. Agarwal was amazing. His composure was outstanding. Pujara was outstanding too. It is all about taking pride in your roles which are given. We have to play good cricket to be in the position right now. We have never been in this position and now is the time to express even more.
Tim Paine - It's a bit disappointing. With inexperienced batting line-up, you are bound to have an innings like we did in the first innings. The guys are working really hard and we have a huge challenge ahead of us in Sydney. The conditions will be different there. The pitch was very good. After watching the wicket for the first two days I knew it will crumble. Pat has been superb all series. We all know what quality he has. He has been fantastic for us. We want more guys to perform like him. It's been an interesting year, a difficult year. In the next few months, some world class players will be available. We have to work really hard to win the new year Test.
Look at that scorecard and you'll see that every Indian player has contributed. And that's such a great sign for Indian cricket, we need the Kohlis and Bumrahs, but without the Agarwals and Pants playing their part, we'd probably not get across the finish line.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 30, 2018
Fitting that Ishant took the last wicket..— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) December 30, 2018
Most Test Wins outside Asia excluding Zimbabwe for India.
1) ISHANT SHARMA- 11
2) Rahul Dravid-10
3) VVS Laxman-10
4) Sunil Gavaskar-9
5) Bedi,Dhoni,Sachin,KOHLI-8#AUSVIND
Nice that there’s still appreciation & room in the game for the “quiet achiever”;Jasprit Bumrah’s not far off becoming the “gold standard”. Pujara proving that those who critique his scoring rate don’t quite grasp his significance to an evolving India batting lineup.— ian bishop (@irbishi) December 30, 2018
Of course it had to be Bumrah with the breakthrough....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018
I reckon the crowd here today comprises around 80% India fans and 20% Australian. There is no scientific basis for this estimate. #AUSvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 30, 2018
15 minutes ahead of the scheduled time...
Update: Lunch will be taken at 12:15 local time #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YiI5c9T760— BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2018
Starting to lose time now.... This pitter-patter rain isn't good. Hopefully, the radar is reliable....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018
This is going to be that kind of a day...
Covers going back on at the MCG. Rain dance o'clock. #AUSvIND @FoxCricket— Tom Morris (@tommorris32) December 29, 2018
Cummins and Lyon treated every ball with the respect it deserved, and they literally dragged the game, kicking and screaming, into the final day, even after the extra half hour was taken on the fourth evening. If only Australia’s batsmen had shown the same sort of character, putting a price on their wickets and realising how priceless patience can be, this game would have looked a whole lot different, as well as India have bowled.
Cummins, who has been Australia’s stand-out fast bowler of the series, and Lyon, who was instrumental in their win in Perth, have shown more application than most of their more illustrious top-order batsmen. Cummins showed what was possible when you presented the full face of the bat in defence, left balls alone outside the off stump and made the bowlers come at you rather than the other way around.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking