India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: Bhuvneshwar Removes Finch Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2019, 5:52 PM IST

4th ODI, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 10 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

17:56(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Bhuvi gets his man

Last 4 ODI when Bhuvi has played vs AUS he picked Finch’s wicket

Now he in the most dismissal of Finch, Kumar is second on the list.

In fact all the top 5 bowlers are from IND

Finch gone for a duck.10th in ODI and 2nd vs IND

17:49(IST)

WICKET! An absolute peacher from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Finch's leg-stump goes for a carthwheel. The ball pitches and jags back in, big gap between bat and pad, and the ball goes through to disturb the stumps. Finch departs for 0 and Australia are 0/1

17:16(IST)

Stay tuned for the Australian chase - can they draw level on a ground they have had a lot of success on or will India wrap up the series before New Delhi? 

17:14(IST)

After that very eventful final over and the brilliant century by Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the innings, India have finished their innings with 358 for the loss of 9 wickets. 

17:12(IST)

SIX! Jasprit Bumrah! Yes Bumrah generally the man to do the damage with the ball in the death overs has finished the Indian innings with a big six that has left Virat Kohli jumping for joy in the dressing room! 

17:10(IST)

WICKET! Pat Cummins gets his fifth wicket as Yuzvendra Chahal is caught and bowled for a duck. 

17:08(IST)

WICKET! Vijay Shankar's stay in the middle is over after he mistimes the attempt to hit Cummins out of the ground and Maxwell takes a comfortable catch. 

17:06(IST)

SIX and 350! Vijay Shankar starts off the final over with another over the bowler's head. Pat Cummins did not enjoy that and India have also reached the 350-run mark.

17:05(IST)

Good 49th over for India though all thanks to Vijay Shankar's initial burst at Richardson which saw him get 11 runs off 3 balls. The over saw India get 13 runs in total. 

17:04(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar tries to upper cut it over the keeper off the last ball, but is caught and Richardson finishes with three wickets to his name. 

17:03(IST)

Six and Four! Vijay Shankar has sent the first ball over Richardson's head for a six before clearing the mid-on fielder for a boundary! That's a great start to the penultimate over. 

17:02(IST)

Cummins' 9th over was a good one for Australia as they got another wicket, India's sixth and conceded only 5 runs in the form of singles. India will need the big shots sooner rather than later if they want a big total. Score at the end of 48 overs is 331/6.

16:59(IST)

WICKET! Kedar Jadhav like Rohit Sharma tried to clear the leg-side boundary but is caught out by Richardson off the bowling of Cummins.

16:56(IST)

The boundaries have dried up for India due to the new men at the crease in the final few overs and Richardson's over which produced nine runs was one such over. Two wides and a lot of quick running by the Shankar and Jadhav helping India reach 326/5 after 47 overs.

16:52(IST)

Great over for Australia from Pat Cummins. Not only did he dismiss Pant just when he was looking dangerous but also kept Jadhav and Shankar - both can give it a hit - silent for the rest of the over. India are 317/5 after 46 overs.

16:49(IST)

India came into the final ten overs with some great momentum thanks to Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma earlier in the innings but seem to have lost their way a little bit here. India have Jadhav and Vijay Shankar in the middle and they can hit it a distance. Kohli will be hoping they can do that today as well. 

16:46(IST)

WICKET! Rishabh Pant tries to accelrate and is caught at mid-on by Aaron Finch after he could not connect cleanly. 

16:44(IST)

Pant well and truly the aggressor for India in these final overs here in Mohali. After the six he takes a boundary off the same over before the batsmen run two singles to make Zampa's over an expensive 12 run affair. Five more overs to go and India are 313/4. 

16:41(IST)

SIX! Zampa comes in for his final over and Rishabh Pant has welcomed him to the crease with a six straight back over his head! 

16:39(IST)

Pant has been joined in the middle by Kedar Jadhav and the duo can only manage five singles from the Maxwell over. India have moved onto 301/4 after 44 overs. Did they miss out on a chance to take Maxwell to the cleaners? 

16:37(IST)

Good 9th over by Zampa - Pant was unable to get his googlies and Rahul failed to get going too and eventually got out trying to innovate. Four runs and a wicket is something Zampa and Australia will be happy with. 

16:34(IST)

WICKET! Rahul's stay in the middle is over as he is caught behind by Carey off Zampa who gets his 50th ODI wicket. 

16:30(IST)

Pant has taken over the responsibility of getting the boundaries after Dhawan's dismissal. Richardson bearing the brunt of that as he gets taken for three boundaries in four balls along with a two before Pant takes a single of the fifth ball. Rahul ensures there are no dots in that over and which has given India 16 runs. India are 292/3 after 42 overs. 

16:27(IST)

Maxwell with the 41st over of the innings giving away 9 runs with KL Rahul paddle sweeping him away to fine leg for a boundary. Pant and Rahul took three singles and a couple before that to make it a good over for India. 

16:24(IST)

Ten overs to go and India with the likes Rishabh Pant and Rahul in the middle will look to up the ante and get well over the 300-run mark. Anything less  than that will be considered a bad total.  

16:22(IST)

Good over for Richardson and Australia after Virat Kohli is dismissed cheaply. India scored just the two singles of the over, the second helping Rishabh Pant get off the mark after joining KL Rahul in the middle. India are 267/3 after 40 overs 

16:18(IST)

WICKET!! Virat Kohli has a rare failure as he is caught behind while chasing a wide ball off Richardson. Mohali has become silent. 

16:15(IST)

Behrendorff completes his spell and it is an expensive one which is also not aided by Virat Kohli improvising on the last ball and swatting him away to the fine leg boundary after he and Rahul took three singles and a two in the earlier part of the over. India are 265/2 after 39 overs. 

16:10(IST)

Rather eventful over from Cummins. Dhawan charged at him and then smashed him through the off-side for a boundary before being dismissed, which has then brought in Virat Kohli at number 4. The Indian captain begins by flicking Cummins to the leg-side for a couple. India are 256/2 after 38 overs.

16:07(IST)

WICKET! That's it for the Shikhar Dhawan show as Pat Cummins has cleaned him up in the 38th over. Australia will be happy to see his back. 

Melbourne: India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Australia's Aaron Finch during the Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Image: AP/PTI)

Catch all the live action from the fourth ODI between India and Australia through our blog.

Preview:  India have won 12 of the 13 bilateral ODI series they have played since June, 2016 – that is how ruthless and consistent they have been as a unit under Virat Kohli. After Australia pulled one back at Ranchi, India would look to seal the series in Mohali and continue their remarkable run in the format. The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli made it clear after the loss in Ranchi that though there would be some changes to the Indian XI for the remaining two ODIs – to give a few players a last chance before the squad for the World Cup is finalised – the immediate focus of the team would be to win the series. India would be concerned with the recent form of their openers – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair have just added 487 runs in their last 17 innings at an average of 28.64 with just one hundred and one fifty run stand for the opening wicket. Of particular concern would be the form of Dhawan who has managed to accumulate just 392 runs in these 17 innings at an average of 24.50 with just two fifties in this time-frame.

Ambati Rayudu hasn’t cemented his place at Number 4 either. He has aggregated just 247 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 30.87, including just one fifty. Equally concerning has been his strike rate of 75.30 during this period, which is even lower than his career strike rate of 79.04. KL Rahul makes a strong case to get a chance in Mohali and could slot in ahead of either Dhawan as opener or Rayudu in the middle order. MS Dhoni is being rested and that opens the door for Rishabh Pant to further his case for World Cup consideration. India might also give Mohammed Shami a break after he suffered a minor leg injury in Ranchi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could get his first game of the series as could Yuzvendra Chahal, who has so far been sitting out.

On the other hand, Australia would look to draw level and take some confidence from their performance in Ranchi – it was only their 4th 300-plus total in 19 innings post 2018. The return to form of their skipper, Aaron Finch, would give Australia a huge sigh of relief. The 193-run stand with Usman Khawaja was the highest Australian partnership since 2018. This followed an 83-run opening wicket stand in Nagpur (Australia’s openers hadn’t managed to put together more than 20 for the opening wicket in the previous 7 ODIs). They would expect more from the likes of Shaun Marsh (23 runs in 2 innings) and Peter Handscomb (67 runs in 3 innings) in the middle-order. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have been the stand-alone bowlers for Australia in this series (7 wickets each). The Australian seamer has been outstanding – not only has he picked up crucial wickets of the Indian top-middle order but also been phenomenally restrictive conceding just 4.09 runs per over. It would be interesting to see whether Finch introduces Zampa early in Kohli’s innings – the leg-spinner has dismissed the Indian captain twice in the series already.

India has played 15 ODIs in Mohali. They have won 10 and lost 5. They have won 4 of their previous 5 matches at this venue. However, they have lost their previous three encounters against Australia and only beaten them once at this ground way back in 1996 (overall record 3-1 Australia). A pleasant day is expected on Sunday. The pitch is expected to be flat with the ball coming onto the bat at a good pace and height – so expect plenty of shot-making and boundaries. There could be some dew in the evening thus it would not be surprising to see both captains wanting to chase if they win the toss.
