Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: India Look to Recover After Ranchi and Seal Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2019, 12:29 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

12:33(IST)

The Indian captain, Virat Kohli made it clear after the loss in Ranchi that there would be some changes to the Indian team in Mohali – to give a few players a last chance before the squad for the World Cup is finalised – but the immediate focus of the team would be to win the series.

12:32(IST)

We are thirty minutes from the crucial toss at Mohali. Australia with Justin Langer and Aaron Finch have had a look at the pitch too. Will they keep make any changes to a winning combination? Will Virat Kohli score a third century on the bounce? How many changes will India make? Lots of questions, but before that it will be the toss. 

12:25(IST) WATCH | India are Uncertain About Their Best XI: Clarke

Speaking to CricketNext, former Australian captain Michael Clarke heaped heavy praise on Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch and Adam Zampa after Australia beat India in the third ODI.

https://www.news18.com

12:18(IST)

Australia’s batting has not been in the best of health recently but the return to form for Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja’s century in Ranchi will surely bring relief. They would look to draw level and take some confidence from their performance in Ranchi – it was only their 4th 300-plus total in 19 innings post 2018.

Khawaja and Finch’s 193-run opening stand was the highest for them in a long time especially in the recent past where a run of seven ODIs saw the opening stand fail to cross 20.

12:06(IST) India vs Australia | All You Need to Know About IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

Established in 1992, the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is one of the most iconic cricket venues in India.

https://www.news18.com

11:59(IST)

Apart from Virat Kohli, some of the Indian batsmen have hit a rough patch starting from the top with both the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair have just added 487 runs in their last 17 innings at an average of 28.64 with just one hundred and one fifty run stand for the opening wicket. Of particular concern would be the form of Dhawan who has managed to accumulate just 392 runs in these 17 innings at an average of 24.50 with just two fifties in this time-frame.

Ambati Rayudu hasn’t cemented his place at Number 4 either. He has aggregated just 247 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 30.87, including just one fifty. Equally concerning has been his strike rate of 75.30 during this period, which is even lower than his career strike rate of 79.04.

11:49(IST)

India has played 15 ODIs in Mohali. They have won 10 and lost 5. They have won 4 of their previous 5 matches at this venue. However, they have lost their previous three encounters against Australia and only beaten them once at this ground way back in 1996 (overall record 3-1 Australia). 

11:40(IST) India vs Australia | Rohit and Kohli Lead Fond Mohali Memories

Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of form so far in the five-match One-Day International series against Australia.

https://www.news18.com

11:36(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the fourth ODI between India and Australia at the iconic PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. India are without the veteran ace MS Dhoni but will hope that Rishabh Pant can inflict enough damage on Australia as they look to wrap up the series with a game in hand. Mohali and New Delhi, which is where the fifth ODI will be held, are India's last 50-over games before the World Cup this summer. Stay tuned for what is expected to be an absolute cracker of a contest. 

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: India Look to Recover After Ranchi and Seal Series

(Image: AP)

Loading...
Catch all the live action from the fourth ODI between India and Australia through our blog.

Preview:  India have won 12 of the 13 bilateral ODI series they have played since June, 2016 – that is how ruthless and consistent they have been as a unit under Virat Kohli. After Australia pulled one back at Ranchi, India would look to seal the series in Mohali and continue their remarkable run in the format. The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli made it clear after the loss in Ranchi that though there would be some changes to the Indian XI for the remaining two ODIs – to give a few players a last chance before the squad for the World Cup is finalised – the immediate focus of the team would be to win the series. India would be concerned with the recent form of their openers – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair have just added 487 runs in their last 17 innings at an average of 28.64 with just one hundred and one fifty run stand for the opening wicket. Of particular concern would be the form of Dhawan who has managed to accumulate just 392 runs in these 17 innings at an average of 24.50 with just two fifties in this time-frame.

Ambati Rayudu hasn’t cemented his place at Number 4 either. He has aggregated just 247 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 30.87, including just one fifty. Equally concerning has been his strike rate of 75.30 during this period, which is even lower than his career strike rate of 79.04. KL Rahul makes a strong case to get a chance in Mohali and could slot in ahead of either Dhawan as opener or Rayudu in the middle order. MS Dhoni is being rested and that opens the door for Rishabh Pant to further his case for World Cup consideration. India might also give Mohammed Shami a break after he suffered a minor leg injury in Ranchi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could get his first game of the series as could Yuzvendra Chahal, who has so far been sitting out.

On the other hand, Australia would look to draw level and take some confidence from their performance in Ranchi – it was only their 4th 300-plus total in 19 innings post 2018. The return to form of their skipper, Aaron Finch, would give Australia a huge sigh of relief. The 193-run stand with Usman Khawaja was the highest Australian partnership since 2018. This followed an 83-run opening wicket stand in Nagpur (Australia’s openers hadn’t managed to put together more than 20 for the opening wicket in the previous 7 ODIs). They would expect more from the likes of Shaun Marsh (23 runs in 2 innings) and Peter Handscomb (67 runs in 3 innings) in the middle-order. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have been the stand-alone bowlers for Australia in this series (7 wickets each). The Australian seamer has been outstanding – not only has he picked up crucial wickets of the Indian top-middle order but also been phenomenally restrictive conceding just 4.09 runs per over. It would be interesting to see whether Finch introduces Zampa early in Kohli’s innings – the leg-spinner has dismissed the Indian captain twice in the series already.

India has played 15 ODIs in Mohali. They have won 10 and lost 5. They have won 4 of their previous 5 matches at this venue. However, they have lost their previous three encounters against Australia and only beaten them once at this ground way back in 1996 (overall record 3-1 Australia). A pleasant day is expected on Sunday. The pitch is expected to be flat with the ball coming onto the bat at a good pace and height – so expect plenty of shot-making and boundaries. There could be some dew in the evening thus it would not be surprising to see both captains wanting to chase if they win the toss.
4th odi live scorecricket scoreIND vs AUS Live ScoreIndia CricketIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2018-19India vs Australia 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scorevirat kohli

Related Story

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...