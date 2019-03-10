India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: India Look to Recover After Ranchi and Seal Series

11:59(IST)

Apart from Virat Kohli, some of the Indian batsmen have hit a rough patch starting from the top with both the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair have just added 487 runs in their last 17 innings at an average of 28.64 with just one hundred and one fifty run stand for the opening wicket. Of particular concern would be the form of Dhawan who has managed to accumulate just 392 runs in these 17 innings at an average of 24.50 with just two fifties in this time-frame.

Ambati Rayudu hasn’t cemented his place at Number 4 either. He has aggregated just 247 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 30.87, including just one fifty. Equally concerning has been his strike rate of 75.30 during this period, which is even lower than his career strike rate of 79.04.