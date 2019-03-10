India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: Rohit and Shikhar Dominating Australian Bowlers

14:16(IST)

Maxwell who bowled a maiden to start with, comes in to bowl to Rohit in the second over and the right hander has sent the first ball straight through to the point boundary. He followed that up with a two, single and a three off the last ball while Dhawan added one run to his tally. India are coasting right now with the score at 69/0 after 11 overs. Both batsmen have found their touch and the opening worries are probably taken care of? One hopes so at least.