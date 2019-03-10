Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: Rohit and Shikhar Dominating Australian Bowlers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2019, 3:07 PM IST

4th ODI, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 10 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:23(IST)

A boundary once again after 51 balls! Not something that one is accustomed to with Rohit and Dhawan at the crease but Finch's second over's second ball is helped away to the square-leg boundary by Rohit. Another three singles after that helps the score move along to 161/0. 

15:21(IST)

Behrendorff with another tidy over. That has been the theme with his second spell in the innings and he conceded just the two singles to the opening batsmen. 

15:17(IST)

Rohit and Dhawan have been playing so well in Mohali that Finch has had to bring himself on with his left arm spin. Just the four singles from that over as India cross the 150-run mark. Given the way this partnership is playing out anything less than 300 from here on in will be considered below par. 

15:14(IST)

Another tight over from Behrendorff as Dhawan and Rohit can manage only two singles of the last two balls. India are 148/0 after 25 overs. 

15:09(IST)

Big over off Zampa for India as they get 10 runs from it. An 80 metre plus six from Rohit along with a couple of singles and a double has seen India keep Australia's bowlers at bay. India's openers' form was a worry before today, but that might have changed today. India are 146/0 after 24 overs. 

15:06(IST)

SIX! Zampa drops it short and Rohit Sharma has sent a few rows back over the mid-wicket fence! Terrific shot from Rohit who has also now gone past 3000 runs in ODI cricket in India.

15:05(IST)

Behrendorff comes back into the attack and interestingly the keeper is standing up to him when Dhawan is on strike and goes back when Rohit is on strike. Four singles and a double for the two batsmen who play out the over without any risks. India move to 136/0 after 23 overs. 

15:01(IST)

India's batsmen can't get Zampa away for the big shots but both Rohit and Dhawan have made sure they keep rotating the strike during his over if nothing else. Six runs of his fifth over takes India to 130/0 after 22 overs. 

15:00(IST)

50! Rohit Sharma joins the party as he completes his half century. This is his 40th half-century. Is there a big knock coming up today? 

14:58(IST)

14:57(IST)

Big over for India from Maxwell. Dhawan's six started it off before he and Rohit rotated the strike with four singles. Maxwell disappointed with himself after that expensive over. India have moved onto 124/0 after 21 overs. 

14:55(IST)

SIX!! Maxwell drops it short once again to Dhawan and he carts him over mid-wicket for a six. That's almost 80 metres on that end of the ground. 

14:54(IST)

Adam Zampa has been brilliant here in Mohali. Another tidy over where he conceded only 3 runs through singles to Rohit and Dhawan. 

14:52(IST)

Maxwell comes in for another over after the drinks break. Rohit starts off with a three before Dhawan plays out three dot balls. The southpaw follows that up with a pull through mid-wicket to a short ball that yields a boundary after a while. Eight runs of that over off Maxwell and Dhawan moves to 65 while Rohit is on 44. India are 111/0 after 19 overs.

14:49(IST)

Another tidy over for Australia with Pat Cummins. Three singles and a wide ball. The Indian batsmen are taking their time here and Australia will be happy to see the boundaries having dried up. 

14:39(IST)

Zampa completes his third over quickly. He has been the only one that has managed to not get smacked around the park by the openers. Four singles of his over as India move to 99/0 after 17 overs. Both batsmen well set and Dhawan's initial flurry of boundaries means Rohit can ease his way into some good form. 

14:36(IST)

Cummins comes back into the attack and it's a quiet over for him. Dhawan and Rohit content with three singles and three dot balls - one gets the feeling they are catching their breath before going for the bowlers once again. 

14:34(IST)
14:31(IST)

Zampa comes in and bowls another good over. Dhawan and Rohit aren't able to get him away but can take four singles of the first four balls before Zampa kept Rohit quiet. India are 92/0 after 15 overs and both batsmen seemingly have settled in for the long innings, one hopes at least. 

14:27(IST)

After the first ball boundary off Richardson, Rohit and Dhawan continue to rotate the strike with a couple of singles and a double to make that an eight run over. This partnership could take the game away, but for now it's 88/0 after 14 overs.

14:24(IST)

50! Shikhar Dhawan with yet another delightful straight drive that is perfectly timed past Richardson and straight for a boundary. The pressure's off the southpaw for now at least. This is his fifth fifty against Australia and 3rd in 2019. 

14:23(IST)

Right so there's a low scoring over right after we spoke of high scoring ones. Adam Zampa into the attack and immediately both Rohit and Dhawan take their time and take a look at the bowler. Just the three singles for the duo. 

14:20(IST)

High scoring overs is becoming par for the course for Dhawan and Rohit now. Eight runs of the Richardson over with a boundary to Rohit who flicked it through the legside with utmost ease and elegance. Dhawan seems to have taken a break from hitting the boundaries and Rohit is catching up with him. After 12 overs, India are 77/0. 

14:16(IST)

Maxwell who bowled a maiden to start with, comes in to bowl to Rohit in the second over and the right hander has sent the first ball straight through to the point boundary. He followed that up with a two, single and a three off the last ball while Dhawan added one run to his tally. India are coasting right now with the score at 69/0 after 11 overs. Both batsmen have found their touch and the opening worries are probably taken care of? One hopes so at least. 

14:11(IST)

Another 10 run over for India this time off the 10th over. Behrendorff and Australia would not have expected to see Rohit suddenly breakfree and smash the maximum. Four singles along with that between the openers kept the scoreboard ticking in that over. India are 58/0 after 10 overs. 

14:08(IST)

SIX!! Rohit Sharma has had enough of waiting and watching. He has just lofted Behrendorff over long-on for a six. 

14:07(IST)

After the flurry of boundaries from Dhawan, Rohit Sharma has played out a maiden over to Glenn Maxwell in the powerplay. It's not something you see too often but Rohit here could use some of Dhawan's luck today one feels. 

14:05(IST)

Behrendorff gets the Dhawan treatment off the last two balls of the 8th over of the innings. After two singles of the first two balls, Dhawan punches through cover first and then whips it across the leg-side for a second boundary in the over. Another 10 run over for India who are 48/0 after 8 overs. 

14:02(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan is middling the ball well and one would assume his confidence is soaring by now. He's confident enough about the Mohali surface to have ditched the arm guard after the seventh over. 

14:00(IST)

Rohit Sharma finally gets his act going with a crisp cover drive off the last ball of Jhye Richarson's over, but that's only after Dhawan crashed him through the point region for yet another boundary. Just a single in between the two boundaries as Australia remove the catchers and are looking to restrict the run flow now. After 7 overs, India are 38/0. 

Catch all the live action from the fourth ODI between India and Australia through our blog.

Preview:  India have won 12 of the 13 bilateral ODI series they have played since June, 2016 – that is how ruthless and consistent they have been as a unit under Virat Kohli. After Australia pulled one back at Ranchi, India would look to seal the series in Mohali and continue their remarkable run in the format. The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli made it clear after the loss in Ranchi that though there would be some changes to the Indian XI for the remaining two ODIs – to give a few players a last chance before the squad for the World Cup is finalised – the immediate focus of the team would be to win the series. India would be concerned with the recent form of their openers – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair have just added 487 runs in their last 17 innings at an average of 28.64 with just one hundred and one fifty run stand for the opening wicket. Of particular concern would be the form of Dhawan who has managed to accumulate just 392 runs in these 17 innings at an average of 24.50 with just two fifties in this time-frame.

Ambati Rayudu hasn’t cemented his place at Number 4 either. He has aggregated just 247 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 30.87, including just one fifty. Equally concerning has been his strike rate of 75.30 during this period, which is even lower than his career strike rate of 79.04. KL Rahul makes a strong case to get a chance in Mohali and could slot in ahead of either Dhawan as opener or Rayudu in the middle order. MS Dhoni is being rested and that opens the door for Rishabh Pant to further his case for World Cup consideration. India might also give Mohammed Shami a break after he suffered a minor leg injury in Ranchi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could get his first game of the series as could Yuzvendra Chahal, who has so far been sitting out.

On the other hand, Australia would look to draw level and take some confidence from their performance in Ranchi – it was only their 4th 300-plus total in 19 innings post 2018. The return to form of their skipper, Aaron Finch, would give Australia a huge sigh of relief. The 193-run stand with Usman Khawaja was the highest Australian partnership since 2018. This followed an 83-run opening wicket stand in Nagpur (Australia’s openers hadn’t managed to put together more than 20 for the opening wicket in the previous 7 ODIs). They would expect more from the likes of Shaun Marsh (23 runs in 2 innings) and Peter Handscomb (67 runs in 3 innings) in the middle-order. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have been the stand-alone bowlers for Australia in this series (7 wickets each). The Australian seamer has been outstanding – not only has he picked up crucial wickets of the Indian top-middle order but also been phenomenally restrictive conceding just 4.09 runs per over. It would be interesting to see whether Finch introduces Zampa early in Kohli’s innings – the leg-spinner has dismissed the Indian captain twice in the series already.

India has played 15 ODIs in Mohali. They have won 10 and lost 5. They have won 4 of their previous 5 matches at this venue. However, they have lost their previous three encounters against Australia and only beaten them once at this ground way back in 1996 (overall record 3-1 Australia). A pleasant day is expected on Sunday. The pitch is expected to be flat with the ball coming onto the bat at a good pace and height – so expect plenty of shot-making and boundaries. There could be some dew in the evening thus it would not be surprising to see both captains wanting to chase if they win the toss.
Loading...