India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Mohali: Bumrah Removes Khawaja

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2019, 8:14 PM IST

4th ODI, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 10 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

20:14(IST)

WICKET! Much needed breakthrough for India and who else but Bumrah to provide it. Short ball and Khawaja looks to pull that but gets a top edge. Kuldeep takes a good catch running in from fine leg. Khawaja departs for 91 and Australia are 204/3

20:09(IST)

Handscomb finally takes the matter into his own hands here, targets Jadhav with back-to-back sixes before ending the over with a fine boundary through the covers. He is playing a gem of an innings here. Australia also cross 200 and Handscomb reaches 99! They are 204/2 after 33 overs

19:59(IST)

KHAWAJA SURVIVES! Kedar Jadhav has delivered for India once again or maybe not. Jadhav traps Khawaja in front of stumps, Dharmasena immediately raises his finger. Australia decide to review though, and luckily Khawaja survives, The ball would have been missing the leg-stump! Big reprieve this, can he make the most of it?!

19:55(IST)

SIX! Handscomb comes down the track and hits it perfectly straight over the bowlers head into the stands. Fantastic shot that. Is that the over which will change things for visitors? Australia are 177/2 after 30 overs here

19:48(IST)

150 partnership is up between Khawaja and Handscomb, but they are slowly reaching the stage where they will have to thrwo the kitchen sink at it sooner rather than later. 28 overs have been bowled here and Australia are 162/2, The required run rate almost touching 9 at the moment

19:36(IST)

Australian batsmen trying to break free here but they are really struggling to read both Chahal and Kuldeep, the timing is just not there for them at the moment. Another quiet over and the required rate continues to rise. Australia are 145/2 after 25 overs

19:29(IST)

DROPPED! That's a really tough chance to be fair though, Handscomb gets an outside edge there and it hits Pant's pad. Even Chahal knows that was a tough chance and he just has a smile on his face

19:23(IST)

50! Handscomb also completes his half-century now, both the batsmen playing extremely well so far. Good over as well for Australia as they pick 9 runs from that one by Chahal. They are certainly not throwing in the towel here!

19:20(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has been a real threat for Australia all through the series and we can see that in the way they are tackling him. He almost gets the wicket as Khawaja looks to reverse sweep him!

19:15(IST)

Though Khawaja and Handscomb haven't scored at the rate of knots, what they have done is ensure that the Indian spinners get no easy wickets. The required run rate has risen to 8.17 but it is not something that will worry the batting team. Australia are 114/2 after 20 overs

19:08(IST)

50! Khawaja completes another fine half-century. He is the man in form, reaches the landmark from just 52 deliveries so it has been a good innings so far. But the job is far from done. Australia need him to convert this into a big one if they are to stay alive in the series!

18:58(IST)

Half volley and Khawaja makes most of it by dispatching it towards the boundary, good over for Australia as they pick 8 runs from that one. The Aussie run rate finally touches 5, a lot more is expected if they are to chase this one. Australia are currently 80/2 after 16

18:49(IST)

Fifty runs stand for 3rd wicket

2nd fifty runs stand for 3rd wicket in Last 5 ODIs

1st between Khawaja and Handscomb in ODIs

18:44(IST)

Six singles in that over from Kuldeep Yadav, The 50-partnership is up between Handscomb and Khawaja, they have done a good rebuilding job here after Australia lost early wickets. One of them will be looking for a big score!

18:40(IST)

Boundaries not coming for Australia at the moment, Shankar has been bowling extremely well and holding his end up. Might result in a wicket or two soon from the other end. Australia need to get a move on sooner or later here!

18:36(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now for India, as expected Australia treat him with caution. Not looking to force the matters just yet, five singles pciked in the over still and Australia are 53/2

18:30(IST)

Almost a wicket for Vijay Shankar first up there, Khawaja mistimes the ball and Bumrah wants to go for that one but he seems to have lost it in the lights. Gets in a really awkward position there and is lucky that he doesn't hurt himself!

18:23(IST)

Back to back boundaries for Khawaja here, first one is whipped through the leg-side and after that he gets one through mid-wicket. Nine runs coming in that over as Australia get some sort of momentum in their innings, they are 38/2 after 8 overs

18:18(IST)
18:10(IST)

Peter Handscomb has come out to join Usman Khawaja, interesting that Maxwell is still being saved. He needs to be playing the maximum amount of deliveries if Australia are to get anywhere close to the total! Meanwhile Handscomb has started well with a couple of solid boundaries.

18:02(IST)

WICKET! Well Marsh doesn't last long! Jasprit Bumrah strikes. Marsh looks to hit straight but he is late in getting his bat down. The ball clatters into the off stump, Marsh has to walk back now for 6. Australia are now 12/2

18:01(IST)

This is an impressive start from India, Australian batsmen struggling with their timing at the moment. Marsh has come out to join Khawaja, almost a local boy Marsh considering the time he has spent here with Kings XI Punjab! Australia will need him to play a key role if they are to have any chance in this game

17:56(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Bhuvi gets his man

Last 4 ODI when Bhuvi has played vs AUS he picked Finch’s wicket

Now he in the most dismissal of Finch, Kumar is second on the list.

In fact all the top 5 bowlers are from IND

Finch gone for a duck.10th in ODI and 2nd vs IND

17:49(IST)

WICKET! An absolute peacher from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Finch's leg-stump goes for a carthwheel. The ball pitches and jags back in, big gap between bat and pad, and the ball goes through to disturb the stumps. Finch departs for 0 and Australia are 0/1

17:16(IST)

Stay tuned for the Australian chase - can they draw level on a ground they have had a lot of success on or will India wrap up the series before New Delhi? 

17:14(IST)

After that very eventful final over and the brilliant century by Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the innings, India have finished their innings with 358 for the loss of 9 wickets. 

17:12(IST)

SIX! Jasprit Bumrah! Yes Bumrah generally the man to do the damage with the ball in the death overs has finished the Indian innings with a big six that has left Virat Kohli jumping for joy in the dressing room! 

17:10(IST)

WICKET! Pat Cummins gets his fifth wicket as Yuzvendra Chahal is caught and bowled for a duck. 

17:08(IST)

WICKET! Vijay Shankar's stay in the middle is over after he mistimes the attempt to hit Cummins out of the ground and Maxwell takes a comfortable catch. 

17:06(IST)

SIX and 350! Vijay Shankar starts off the final over with another over the bowler's head. Pat Cummins did not enjoy that and India have also reached the 350-run mark.

Preview:  India have won 12 of the 13 bilateral ODI series they have played since June, 2016 – that is how ruthless and consistent they have been as a unit under Virat Kohli. After Australia pulled one back at Ranchi, India would look to seal the series in Mohali and continue their remarkable run in the format. The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli made it clear after the loss in Ranchi that though there would be some changes to the Indian XI for the remaining two ODIs – to give a few players a last chance before the squad for the World Cup is finalised – the immediate focus of the team would be to win the series. India would be concerned with the recent form of their openers – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair have just added 487 runs in their last 17 innings at an average of 28.64 with just one hundred and one fifty run stand for the opening wicket. Of particular concern would be the form of Dhawan who has managed to accumulate just 392 runs in these 17 innings at an average of 24.50 with just two fifties in this time-frame.

Ambati Rayudu hasn’t cemented his place at Number 4 either. He has aggregated just 247 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 30.87, including just one fifty. Equally concerning has been his strike rate of 75.30 during this period, which is even lower than his career strike rate of 79.04. KL Rahul makes a strong case to get a chance in Mohali and could slot in ahead of either Dhawan as opener or Rayudu in the middle order. MS Dhoni is being rested and that opens the door for Rishabh Pant to further his case for World Cup consideration. India might also give Mohammed Shami a break after he suffered a minor leg injury in Ranchi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could get his first game of the series as could Yuzvendra Chahal, who has so far been sitting out.

On the other hand, Australia would look to draw level and take some confidence from their performance in Ranchi – it was only their 4th 300-plus total in 19 innings post 2018. The return to form of their skipper, Aaron Finch, would give Australia a huge sigh of relief. The 193-run stand with Usman Khawaja was the highest Australian partnership since 2018. This followed an 83-run opening wicket stand in Nagpur (Australia’s openers hadn’t managed to put together more than 20 for the opening wicket in the previous 7 ODIs). They would expect more from the likes of Shaun Marsh (23 runs in 2 innings) and Peter Handscomb (67 runs in 3 innings) in the middle-order. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have been the stand-alone bowlers for Australia in this series (7 wickets each). The Australian seamer has been outstanding – not only has he picked up crucial wickets of the Indian top-middle order but also been phenomenally restrictive conceding just 4.09 runs per over. It would be interesting to see whether Finch introduces Zampa early in Kohli’s innings – the leg-spinner has dismissed the Indian captain twice in the series already.

India has played 15 ODIs in Mohali. They have won 10 and lost 5. They have won 4 of their previous 5 matches at this venue. However, they have lost their previous three encounters against Australia and only beaten them once at this ground way back in 1996 (overall record 3-1 Australia). A pleasant day is expected on Sunday. The pitch is expected to be flat with the ball coming onto the bat at a good pace and height – so expect plenty of shot-making and boundaries. There could be some dew in the evening thus it would not be surprising to see both captains wanting to chase if they win the toss.
