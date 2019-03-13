India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia's Resurgence Sets Up Mouth-Watering Finale

12:01(IST)

Australia's batting is beginning to fall in place. Usman Khawaja now has a century and 91 in the last two games. Peter Handscomb made a superbly paced 117 in the chase in Mohali. Aaron Finch found some form with 93 in Ranchi before falling for nought in the last game. Glenn Maxwell has been in fine hitting form. Turner too has turned up. If Shaun Marsh can step up, Australia will have a line up where every batsman is among the runs although Marcus Stoinis is unlikely to be fit.