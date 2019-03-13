Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadeja Gives India Breakthrough as Finch is Dismissed

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 13, 2019, 2:45 PM IST

5th ODI, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 13 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

14:44(IST)

Half-century! Usman Khawaja follows up his maiden century with a half-century and is still going strong at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Fine batting by the opener. 

14:42(IST)

Expensive over from Kuldeep all down to some poor fielding and some back luck. After Handscomb and Khawaja early in the over, the new batsman swept Kuldeep to square-leg and picked up a boundary, before a repeat of that on the next ball saw it catch an edge and squeeze past keeper and slip to the boundary. Kuldeep won't be happy with that and Australia move onto 87/1 after 16 overs. 

14:37(IST)

Kohli and India have the breakthrough finally as the bowling change works wonders. Jadeja has dismissed Finch and finished his over at great speed. Just the four runs off that over as Peter Handscomb joins Usman Khawaja at the crease. Australia are 77/1 after 15 overs.

14:34(IST)

WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja with the much needed breakthrough. Angles one in from round the wicket and goes through the defenses of Aaron Finch (27) and knocks over his stumps. 

14:33(IST)
14:32(IST)

Kuldeep inviting the batsmen to have a go at him by tossing it up. Finch takes him up and smashes him for four over his head after Khawaja handed him the strike by taking a single. The spinner though came back well in the over to keep Finch from having another go at him. Australia are 73/0 after 14 overs.

14:27(IST)

Another tight over from Jasprit Bumrah. Just the two runs from the over as Australia continue to be watchful against him. Both the openers are well set now and will surely look to create a good platform for the others to come in and accelerate later. 

14:24(IST)

Kuldeep started off his spell with a googly which give you an idea of his confidence, but that might have taken a small dent when Khawaja hit him out of the park. Three singles and a two for the Australian openers other than that takes them to 65/0 after 12 overs. 

14:22(IST)

SIX! Kuldeep tosses it up for Khawaja and he steps out and sends it flying over long-on for the first six of the match.

14:21(IST)

Another bowling change and Virat Kohli brings in the left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist-spinner is high on confidence and Kohli will be looking for a breakthrough soon. Is there one coming around the corner? 

14:19(IST)

Bumrah doing well to vary his line and length through the over to the Australian openers. Khawaja and Finch can only manage a single each as they aren't afforded any space to free their arms. Another over without a boundary takes Australia to 54/0 after 11 overs. 

14:14(IST)

Ten overs down in and Australia have their third fifty partnership for the openers in this series. Bhuvi conceding just the five runs with Khawaja picking up two singles and Finch picking up a three at the vacant deep-midwicket region. Australia making full use of the batting track on offer and are 52/0 after 10 overs. 

14:10(IST)

Bringing Bumrah into the attack has helped stop the flurry of boundaries as he has kept things tight and on target. Just the one run for Khawaja from his second over. Good over from Bumrah! 

14:06(IST)

It is a gloomy day in the capital city and the floodlights are already in use at the Feroz Shah Kotla but none of that is affecting Khawaja. He's on a roll and has drive Bhuvi straight back past him for a boundary after playing three dot balls. Adds a single to his tally off the last ball to keep strike as Australia move onto 46/0 after 8 overs. 

14:02(IST)

Bumrah on the money from the word go and keeping things tight in his first over. Just a couple of runs for Khawaja and quick single which almost caused a Finch run-out with a direct hit from Kohli. But Finch was well in. Australia have moved onto 41/0 after 7 overs. 

13:58(IST)

Kohli has made the first bowling change and brought in Jasprit Bumrah with the hope of a wicket. 

13:57(IST)

Slowly but surely Aaron Finch is also getting into the act and finding the boundary with the kind of ease that would worry Virat Kohli. Two boundaries through the off-side in the Shami over which has taken Australia's boundary count to 8 in 6 overs. 

13:52(IST)

Finally an over without a boundary conceded. Bhuvi's third over went for only two runs as both openers managed a single each. Australia move on to 30/0 after 5 overs with a confident Khawaja at the crease. 

13:48(IST)

Khawaja playing the aggressor's role with five boundaries to his name already. Shami's second over has seen the left-hander pick up two comfortable boundaries on the leg-side. Finch on the other hand ensuring he holds up his end and there are no early moments of danger for them. Australia are 28/0 after 4 overs.

13:44(IST)

Three overs through here in the decider, and already one can see the Australians rotating the strike as much as possible so that the Indian bowlers do not get to settle down on any line and length against them. 

13:43(IST)

Finch though gets off the mark of the first ball he faces of Bhuvi - caressed through the covers for a boundary, before quickly getting down to the other end with a single. Khawaja then survives a big lbw appeal from Bhuvi, who is coming around the wicket to the left hander, before responding with another boundary off the next ball. Flicked away with confidence to deep backward square-leg for his third boundary. Khawaja then ends the over with a single to fine leg. Australia move on rapidly to 19/0 in 3 overs. 

13:39(IST)

Shami's first couple of balls gave the Australian captain something to think about with a play and miss outside off stump before he got off strike. Khawaja though on the other hand is brimming with confidence and drove Shami through the covers for his second boundary so far. Australia 9/0 after 2 overs. 

13:36(IST)

Mohammed Shami is sharing the new ball with Bhuvneshwar and he is coming into bowl with two slips. 

13:34(IST)

The first over is out of the way and Bhuvneshwar Kumar along expected lines keeping things mostly in a good area to the left-handed Khawaja, but for one delivery where he strayed down leg side and the opener wasted no time in getting off the mark with a crisp flick shot to the square-leg boundary. Australia are 4/0 after the first over. 

13:29(IST)

The players are out in the middle. Australia have Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja at the crease while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take the new ball. 

13:28(IST)

India are playing with five frontline bowlers and with Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar as the 6th bowler in the crucial game in New Delhi against Australia. Kohli and India will surely look to keep the opposition's batsmen from piling on the runs. 

13:20(IST)

We are minutes away from the final ODI in five-match series between India and Australia. This remember is India's last ODI before the ICC World Cup, while Australia still have another five matches against Pakistan to go in the lead up to the big tournament in England. Virat Kohli will undoubtedly hope his side can bring their ruthless side to the fore. 

13:11(IST)
13:10(IST)

Meanwhile, Australia have included Stoinis and Lyon in the XI.

13:08(IST)

India have added Jadeja and Shami in the XI in place of Chahal and Rahul.

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadeja Gives India Breakthrough as Finch is Dismissed

India vs Australia, Live Score, Latest Update: Australia have lost their first wicket after Ravindra Jadeja has clean bowled the captain Aaron Finch as soon he has been brought into the attack. Usman Khawaja though has followed up his century with a half-century.

Catch all the live updates from the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia.

Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India's current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it. Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations. Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team's butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia's chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball. At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014. The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play. Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games.

Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors' turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India's chances. With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team's good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team's last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players' final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds. Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow's game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.
