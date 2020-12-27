India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 2: Shubman Gill & Cheteshwar Pujara Bring up 50 Partnership

05:15 (IST)
India vs Australia live score, IND 40-1: These two bowlers have started really well here. They are getting the ball to move viciously. Meanwhile, Cummins comes up with a maiden over.
India vs Australia live score, IND 40-1: Hazlewood starts from the other end. There was a slight chance against him, but looks like Paine has put down a catch, but Gill comes back with a four on the next ball. The ball is moving quite a bit here.
Hello and welcome to the day two of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia. The visitors were in a strong position after they ended the day on 36-1, after dismissing Australia for 195 only. Now they would like to take a sizeable lead over the Aussies, and perhaps register a win in the match also.
India vs Australia live score, IND 36-1: Excellent start here for Cummins as there is an appeal for a caught behind against Pujara on the first ball of the day. But he survives. It is a maiden by Cummins.
Hello and welcome to day two of the Boxing day Test. Indian batsmen have made their way to the middle. It is a bit overcast and the batsmen will have to be utmost careful here.
"Another player who will wonder about the rules but, of course, can't make any noise about it as he is a newcomer. It is T. Natarajan. The left-arm yorker specialist who made an impressive debut in the T20 and had Hardik Pandya gallantly offering to share the man of the T20 series prize with him had become a father for the first time even as the IPL playoffs were going on. He was taken to Australia directly from the UAE and then looking at his brilliant performances, he was asked to stay on for the Test series but not as a part of the team but as a net bowler. Imagine that," wrote Gavaskar. "A match winner, albeit in another format, being asked to be a net bowler. He will thus return home only after the series ends in the third week of January and get to see his daughter for the first time then. And there is the captain going back after the first Test for the birth of his first child. That's Indian cricket. Different rules for different people. If you don't believe me ask Ravi Ashwin and T. Natarajan."
"Any other country would welcome a bowler who has more than 350 Test wickets and not to forget four Test match centuries, too. However, if Ashwin doesn't take heaps of wickets in one game he is invariably sidelined for the next one. That does not happen to established batsmen though. Even if they fail in one game they get another chance and another and another but for Ashwin the rules seem to be different.
"For far too long Ashwin has suffered not for his bowling ability of which only the churlish will have doubts, but for his forthrightness and speaking his mind at meetings where most others just nod even if they don't agree," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.
Gavaskar had earlier triggered controversy claiming 'different rules for different people' in the Indian team, pointing to the way ace spinner R Ashwin is treated. Gavaskar had also pointed out that T Natarajan had not taken paternity leave while Kohli did.
"These are the things we should enjoy. It tells you a lot about this Indian team that they were at the Australians and they got the early wicket. If they hadn't got the early wicket, if Australia had gotten to a 60 or 70 for zero kind of start, then their body language might have been different."
"From what I have seen in the last two Tests he captained and the one-day matches he captained, he has got a great sense of where the fielders should be kept. Having said that, it's very important for the bowlers to bowl to their field. If the bowlers bowl to the field, as they did today, then the captain looks very good," he said. "It's important for India to look beyond the fact that it's only Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy. It's the way Ashwin bowled, it's the way Bumrah bowled, it's the way Siraj made his debut. I mean imagine, being a new-ball bowler, and you don't get to bowl a single delivery before the second session. Only in the second session, you get to bowl in the 27th over but he showed great spirit in the way he came and bowled.
Rahane, standing in for Virat Kohli who is back in India for the birth of his first child, was impressive with his field setting and bowling changes. After bowling Australia out cheaply, India went to stumps at 36 for 1, having the upper hand. "Let's not jump to conclusions too quickly. If I say that his captaincy is outstanding, then again, I will be accused of backing a Mumbai boy and all kinds of things will happen. So, I don't want to get into that because these are early days," Gavaskar joked on Sony Sports Network.
India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane drew widespread praise after their bowlers skittled out Australia for 195 on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at MCG, but Sunil Gavaskar refused to jump to conclusions about the leadership, saying both are from the same city Mumbai.
DAY 1 REPORT
India took the honours on Day 1 of the second Test at the MCG courtesy a fine bowling performance by their ace fast bowler and lead spinner. Bumrah returned with 4 wickets while Ashwin bagged 3 as India bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss on Boxing Day in Melbourne. In reply, India had moved to 36 for the loss of Mayank Agarwal's wicket at close of play of what was a highly eventful Day 1 in the capital of Victoria.
India vs Australia: DRS Fails Team India Again; Twitter Goes Berserk Over Labuschagne Incident
Australia won the toss and without a hesitation opted to bat - the team batting first had won 3 of the previous 5 Tests at the MCG. The average first innings (of the match) score at the MCG in the previous five years was 446. Moreover, Day 1 had been the best day for batsmen in the Boxing Day Test over the last 5 years. The average team score on Day 1 was 240.6 and the average number of wickets lost was just 3.2! All the patterns seemed to have reversed today.
India entered the Test with 4 changes after the drubbing in the Day and Night opener in Adelaide. Jasprit Bumrah, as he so often does, got the breakthrough with the new ball when he induced the edge from Joe Burns for an easy catch to the wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant. Australia had lost their first wicket in the 5th over and their struggles with the opening partnership continued in the absence of David Warner.
WATCH - R Ashwin Dismisses Steve Smith for Duck; His First Since 2016
Matthew Wade was looking positive and developing a good partnership with Marnus Labuschagne before a brilliant bowling change by the stand-in-captain, Ajinkya Rahane, gave Australia a double jolt. Rahane introduced Ashwin early into the attack as first-change over Mohammed Siraj - in just the 11th over of the innings - a tactical master-stroke by the captain and a move which perhaps Virat Kohli would not have made. Ashwin obliged and gave the hosts two successive blows in his second and third overs respectively - getting rid of the left-hander to a brilliant running catch by Ravindra Jadeja in the outfield before taking the big wicket of Steven Smith - this time caught at leg-slip for a duck. Ashwin seems to have got the better of the Australian genius. He had also got him caught at slip in the first innings in Adelaide.
Labuschagne and Travis Head resurrected the innings and had put 86 for the fourth-wicket before Bumrah returned to get the southpaw caught at gully. It was time for the debutant, Mohammed Siraj, to stand up and be counted. And he did exactly that! The tall right-arm fast-medium bowler struck twice getting the wickets of the dangerous Labuschagne and the highly rated all-rounder, Cameron Green. The latter's dismissal was particularly pleasing for the bowler as he set Green up with deliveries that go away before pitching one fuller that slanted back to strike the batsman plumb in front of his wickets. Ashwin saw the back of Australia's captain in the very next over - a huge wicket given what Tim Paine did in the first innings in Adelaide. The home team were reduced to 155 for 7.
The last three wickets added 40 as Australia were bowled out for 195 in the 73rd over. Australia's last three wickets had added an invaluable 80 in Adelaide so the Indian bowlers, in a way, were doubly impressive against the tail in Melbourne! Bumrah returned with 4-56 in 16 overs. He seems to love playing at the MCG with the pace and bounce suiting his kind of bowling. Bumrah had also returned with a six-fer in the first innings that led to the historic win at the MCG in 2018.
India lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal leg before wicket to a red-hot Mitchell Starc in the very first over of the innings. But Shubman Gill played some attractive drives and pull shots and along with the Wall, Cheteshwar Pujara, ensured that India did not lose any more wickets on the day. They ended Day 1 on 36 for 1.
India dominated all the three sessions on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test which, broke the pattern of the last five years and saw as many as 11 wickets fall on the day. Can they make this start count? An intriguing Day 2 awaits
